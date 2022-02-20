U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,341.40
    -1,540.75 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

UK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says

FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district is seen as people walk over Millennium Bridge in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has an issue with Russian money funnelling through the City of London and it must be dealt with, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Johnson has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, with Russian companies blocked from raising capital on financial markets, and the ownership of companies and properties revealed.

"We have an issue with Russian money in the city," Johnson told the BBC. "We've got to deal with that."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

