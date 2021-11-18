U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.50
    +11.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,896.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,392.75
    +81.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,374.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    -0.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.70
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.90
    +0.53 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3478
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2090
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,128.89
    -1,300.64 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,449.89
    -28.77 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.22
    -11.98 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims likely dropped to lowest level since March 2020

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

UK names five projects to get funding for CSAM detection

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

The UK government has named five projects that have scored public funding under a 'tech safety' challenged announced in September -- when the Home Office said it wanted to encourage the tech industry and academia to develop novel AI/scanning technologies that could be implemented on end-to-end encrypted (e2ee) services to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

A number of mainstream messaging services already use e2ee such as Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Apple's iMessage.

The Home Office has claimed it's looking for a middle ground that doesn't require digital service providers to abandon the use of end-to-end encryption but will still allow for CSAM material to be detected and passed to law enforcement, also without the security being backdoored. At least that's the claim.

The Safety Tech Challenge Fund is being administered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) -- and following the announcement of the funding awards yesterday, digital minister, Chris Philp, said in a statement: "It’s entirely possible for social media platforms to use end-to-end encryption without hampering efforts to stamp out child abuse. But they’ve failed to take action to address this problem so we are stepping in to help develop the solutions needed. It is not acceptable to deploy E2EE without ensuring that enforcement and child protection measures are still in place."

The five projects which have been awarded an initial £85,000 apiece by the UK government -- with a further £130k potentially available to be divided up between the "strongest" projects (bringing the total funding pot up to £555k) -- are as follows:

  • Edinburgh-based digital forensics firm Cyan Forensics and real-time risk intelligence focused Crisp Thinking, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh and the not-for-profit Internet Watch Foundation, which will develop a plug-in to be integrated within encrypted social platforms to "detect CSAM by matching content against known illegal material"

  • Parental control app maker SafeToNet and Anglia Ruskin University which will develop a suite of live video-moderation AI technologies that can run on any smart device -- and are intended to "prevent the filming of nudity, violence, pornography and CSAM in real-time, as it is being produced"

  • Enterprise security firm GalaxKey, based in St Albans, which will work with Poole-based content moderation software maker Image Analyser and digital identity and age assurance firm Yoti to "develop software focusing on user privacy, detection and prevention of CSAM and predatory behavior, and age verification to detect child sexual abuse before it reaches an E2EE environment, preventing it from being uploaded and shared"

  • Content moderation startup DragonflAI, based in Edinburgh, which will also work with Yoti to combine its on-device nudity AI detection tech with the latter's age assurance technologies -- in order to "spot new indecent images within E2EE environments"

  • Austria-based digital forensics firm T3K-Forensics has also won UK government funding to implement its AI-based child sexual abuse detection technology on smartphones to detect newly created material -- providing what the government bills as "a toolkit that social platforms can integrate with their E2EE services"

The winning projects will be evaluated at the end of a five month delivery phase by an external evaluator -- which the government said will look at success criteria including "commercial viability to determine deployability into the market, and long term impact".

In a joint statement, DCMS and the Home Office also touted the forthcoming Online Safety Bill -- which they claimed will transform how illegal and harmful online content is dealt with by placing a new duty of care on social media and other tech companies towards their UK users.

"This will mean there will be less illegal content such as child sexual abuse and exploitation online and when it does appear it will be removed quicker. The duty of care will still apply to companies that choose to use end-to-end encryption," they added.

Prior guidance put out by DCMS this summer urged social media and messaging firms to "prevent" the use of e2e encryption on child accounts. So the government appears to be evolving its approach (or its messaging) -- and banking on embedded CSAM detection tools being baked into e2e encryption and able to carry out content detection.

Assuming, of course, any of the aforementioned projects delivers the claimed CSAM detection/prevention functionality at acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. avoiding any ruinous false positives).

Another salient point is the question of whether the novel AI/scanning techs could result in vulnerabilities or even backdoors being baked into e2e encrypted systems -- thereby undermining everyone's security.

There is also the question of whether UK citizens will be happy with state-mandated scanning of their electronic devices -- given all the privacy and liberty issues that entails.

While the UK public has generally been happy to get behind the notion of improving online child safety it might be rather less happy to discover that means blanket device scanning -- especially if novel technologies end up sending alerts to law enforcement about people's innocent holiday/bath-time snaps.

The political backlash around misfiring 'safety' tech could be swift and substantial.

iPhone maker Apple put the rollout of its own on-device CSAM scanning tech -- 'NeuralHash' -- on hold this fall after a privacy backlash.

UK offers cash for CSAM detection tech targeted at E2E encryption

Recommended Stories

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Apple to allow self repair for iPhones and Macs for first time

    Apple has announced a 'self-service repair' scheme to allow customers to fix their own apple products.

  • Roblox Isn't Just for Kids Anymore

    Given the company's third-quarter earnings report, the perception of the platform as being for younger children looks increasingly false.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Amazon Cloud CEO Tweaks Strategy Amid Microsoft, Google Rivalry

    (Bloomberg) -- New Amazon cloud chief Adam Selipsky plans to tailor more products to specific sectors such as the healthcare, automotive and telecommunications industries, a shift for a business that once focused on broader solutions that can be used by most customers.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at W

  • Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    More whales keep also moving billions of SHIB tokens as the meme coin gains mainstream adoption.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller For Next-Generation XUV700 SUV

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • When Shiba Inu Will Be Added to AMC’s Crypto Payment Lineup

    SHIB holders will not have to wait too long.

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at What Cost?Chronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe

  • Google Pay to add Hinglish support in India, enable merchants to create digital storefronts

    Google will roll out support for Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English, and a range of additional features to its payments app Google Pay in India as the global tech giant makes further push to expand its reach in the South Asian market. “For technology to truly fulfill its purpose of transforming lives and economies, it’s critical that we never lose sight of building universally helpful products that work for everyone regardless of their preferred language or fluency,” said Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, at a virtual event Thursday. The support for Hinglish, which is spoken by over 350 million people in India, is one of the many new features Google is working to roll out in the South Asian market, said Kenghe.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum slide continues after sudden crypto crash

    Latest updates, analysis and expert predictions for leading cryptocurrencies

  • A Japanese robot cafe shows how avatars can foster human connection

    The task of designing solutions for homebound populations is particularly acute in Japan, where over a quarter of its population is unable to work due to physical disabilities, mental illness, or old age

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at

  • Cron is a new calendar app following in Sunrise’s footsteps

    Meet Cron, a new calendar app for the Mac that wants to bring some innovation to this space. Cron has attended Y Combinator’s winter back of 2020 and has raised a $3.5 million seed round in March 2020. While it isn’t ready for prime time just yet, it already looks like a well-designed calendar app with a couple of nifty features.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 17th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, the majors would need to move through the day’s pivot levels to avoid another day in the deep red.

  • Samsung early Black Friday 2021 deals have arrived—get savings on smartphones, TVs and more

    Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market, and these early Black Friday 2021 deals let you save big on smartphones, TVs, appliances and more.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Following Tuesday’s Sell-Off, the Bulls Eye a Return to $63,000

    It’s been a choppy morning for Bitcoin after Tuesday’s sell-off. A move back through to $62,000 levels, however, would give the bulls a look at $65,000…

  • Peloton Can’t Buy Happiness

    Peloton’s investors cheered a cash raise Tuesday as a solution to its problems when it could signal even more of them to come.

  • Meta is making a real-life glove that can hold virtual objects and perform ‘emoji handshakes’

    ‘People could touch, feel, and manipulate virtual objects just like real objects — all without having to learn a new way of interacting with the world’, Meta says