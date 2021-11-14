UK will reportedly investigate NVIDIA's purchase of ARM over security concerns

The UK government apparently isn't satisfied with its initial probe of NVIDIA's ARM purchase. As Reuters reports, The Sunday Times has heard Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will order the country's Competition & Markets Authority to conduct a "phase two" investigation of NVIDIA's deal over national security issues. The announcement could come as soon as next week, The Times said.

A second investigation would reportedly last about six months. After that, officials could either block the deal, approve it as-is or require concessions.

The country's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport declined to comment on the story. We've asked NVIDIA for comment. The tech firm has focused its energy so far on downplaying concerns about ARM's neutrality if the deal closes, promising an open licensing model that treats customers fairly.

Any second investigation wouldn't necessarily spell doom for NVIDIA's acquisition. It would suggest the government has some qualms, however, and that NVIDIA might have to make some sacrifices. At the least, the company would have to be patient — it wouldn't get UK approval until 2022 at the earliest, and it would still have to wait for other regulators before finalizing the merger.