U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.49
    -15.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,861.55
    -184.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,440.04
    +62.17 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,913.86
    +2.16 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.96
    -0.03 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8920
    -0.0010 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0220
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,277.95
    +32.23 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    375.83
    +3.99 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,531.83
    -14.92 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,686.01
    -46.43 (-0.17%)
     

UK Online Harms Bill, coming next year, will propose fines of up to 10% of annual turnover for breaching duty of care rules

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

The UK is moving ahead with a populist but controversial plan to regulate a wide range of illegal and/or harmful content almost anywhere online such stuff might pose a risk to children. The government has set out its final response to the consultation it kicked off back in April 2019 -- committing to introduce an Online Safety Bill next year.

"Tech platforms will need to do far more to protect children from being exposed to harmful content or activity such as grooming, bullying and pornography. This will help make sure future generations enjoy the full benefits of the internet with better protections in place to reduce the risk of harm," it said today.

In an earlier partial response to the consultation on its Online Harms white paper ministers confirmed the UK's media regulator, Ofcom, as its pick for enforcing the forthcoming rules.

UK sets out safety-focused plan to regulate internet firms

Under the plans announced today, the government said Ofcom will be able to levy fines of up to 10% of a company's annual global turnover (or £18M, whichever is higher) on those that are deemed to have failed in their duty of care to protect impression eyeballs from being exposed to illegal material -- such as child sexual abuse, terrorist material or suicide promoting content.

Ofcom will also have the power to block non-compliant services from being accessed in the UK -- although it's not clear how exactly that will be achieved (or whether the legislation will seek to prevent VPNs being used by Brits to access blocked Internet services).

The regulator's running costs will be paid by companies that fall under the scope of the law, above a threshold based on global annual revenue, per the government, although it's not yet clear where that pay-bar will kick in (nor how much tech giants and others will have to stump up for the cost of the oversight).

The online safety 'duty of care' rules are intended to cover not just social media giants like Facebook but a very wide range of Internet services -- from dating apps and search engines to online marketplaces, video sharing platforms and instant messaging tools, as well as consumer cloud storage and even video games that allow relevant user interaction.

P2P services, online forums and pornography websites will also fall under the scope of the laws, as will quasi-private messaging services, according to a government press release.

That raises troubling questions about whether the legal requirements could put pressure on companies not to use end-to-end encryption (i.e. if they face being penalized for not being able to monitor robustly encrypted content for illegal material).

"The new regulations will apply to any company in the world hosting user-generated content online accessible by people in the UK or enabling them to privately or publicly interact with others online," the government writes in a press release.

The rules will include different categories of responsibility for content and activity -- with a top tier (category 1) only applying to companies with "the largest online presences and high-risk features" which the government said is likely to include Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

"These companies will need to assess the risk of legal content or activity on their services with 'a reasonably foreseeable risk of causing significant physical or psychological harm to adults'. They will then need to make clear what type of 'legal but harmful' content is acceptable on their platforms in their terms and conditions and enforce this transparently and consistently," it said.

Category 1 companies will also have a legal requirement to publish transparency reports about the steps they are taking to tackle online harms, per the government's PR.

While all companies that fall under the scope of the law will be required to have mechanisms so people can easily report harmful content or activity while also being able to appeal the takedown of content, it added.

The government believes that less than three per cent of UK businesses will fall within the scope of the legislation -- adding that "the vast majority" will be Category 2 services.

Protections for free speech are also slated as being baked in -- with the government saying the laws will not affect articles and comments sections on news websites, for example.

The legislation will contain provisions to impose criminal sanctions on senior managers (introduced by parliament via secondary legislation). On this the government added that it will not hesitate to use the power if companies fail to take the new rules seriously (such as by not responding "fully, accurately and in a timely manner" to information requests from Ofcom).

Commenting on the plans in a statement, digital secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I’m unashamedly pro tech but that can’t mean a tech free for all. Today Britain is setting the global standard for safety online with the most comprehensive approach yet to online regulation. We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech.

"This proportionate new framework will ensure we don’t put unnecessary burdens on small businesses but give large digital businesses robust rules of the road to follow so we can seize the brilliance of modern technology to improve our lives.”

In another supporting statement, home secretary Priti Patel added: "Tech companies must put public safety first or face the consequences.”

Also commenting, Ofcom CEO, Dame Melanie Dawes, welcomed its new broader oversight remit, adding in a statement that: "Being online brings huge benefits, but four in five people have concerns about it. That shows the need for sensible, balanced rules that protect users from serious harm, but also recognise the great things about online, including free expression. We’re gearing up for the task by acquiring new technology and data skills, and we’ll work with Parliament as it finalises the plans.”

The government has said it will publish Interim Codes of Practice today to provide guidance for companies on tackling terrorist activity and online child sexual exploitation prior to the introduction of legislation -- which is unlikely to make it into law before late 2021 at the earliest to allow adequate time for parliamentary debate and scrutiny.

And while a noisy political push to 'protect kids' online can expect to enjoy plenty of tabloid-level support, the wide-ranging application of the duty of care rules the government is envisaging -- with large swathes of the UK's tech sector set to be impacted -- means ministers can expect to attract plenty of homegrown criticism too, from business groups, entrepreneurs and investors and legal and policy experts, including over specific concerns about knock-on impacts on privacy and security.

Its plan to push ahead with an Online Safety Bill that will impact scores of smaller digital businesses, instead of zeroing in on the handful of platform giants that are responsible for generating high volumes of harms, has already attracted criticism from the tech sector.

Coadec, a digital policy group that advocates for startups and the UK tech sector, branded the plan "a confusing minefield" for entrepreneurs -- arguing it will do the opposite of fostering digital competition, counteracting other measures recently announced by the government in response to concerns about market concentration in the digital advertising sphere.

“Last week the Government announced a new unit within the CMA [Competition and Markets Authority] to promote greater competition within digital markets. Days later they have announced regulatory measures that risk having the opposite effect," said Dom Hallas, Coadec's executive director in a statement. "86% of UK investors say that regulation aiming to tackle big tech could lead to poor outcomes that damage tech startups and limit competition -- these plans risk being a confusing minefield that will have a disproportionate impact on competitors and benefit big companies with the resources to comply."

"British startups want a safer internet. But it’s not clear how these proposals, which still cover a huge range of services that are nowhere near social media from ecommerce to the sharing economy, are better targeted than the last time government published proposals nearly a year and a half ago," he added. "Until the Government starts to work collaboratively instead of consistently threatening startup founders with jail time it’s not clear how we’re going to deliver proposals that work."

UK to set up ‘pro-competition’ regulator to put limits on big tech

One gap in the government's proposal is financial harms -- with issues such as fraud and the sale of unsafe goods explicitly excluded from the framework (as it says it wants the regulations to be "clear and manageable" for businesses and to avoid the risk of duplicating existing rules).

Some "lower-risk" services may also be exempt from the duty of care requirement, per the government, to avoid the law being overly. burdensome.

Email services will also not be in scope, it confirmed.

And while it says some types of advertising will be in scope (such as influencer ads posted on social media) ads placed on an in-scope service via a direct contract between an advertiser and an advertising service (such as Facebook or Google Ads) will be exempt because "this is covered by existing regulation" -- which looks set to let the adtech duopoly off the harmful ads hook without good clear reason.

After all, existing UK regulations do not seem to have done much to stem the tide of crypto scam ads running on Facebook (or served via Google's ad tools) in recent years -- which led to a campaign by a consumer advice personality to get Facebook and other companies to clean up their act, for example.

Facebook agrees to do more to tackle scam ads after celebrity defamation lawsuit

Consumer group Which? has criticized the lack of government attention to financial scams in the Online Safety Bill. In a response statement, Rocio Concha, its director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s positive that the government is recognising the responsibility of online platforms to protect users, but it would be a big missed opportunity if online scams were not dealt with through the upcoming bill. Our research has shown the financial and emotional toll of scams and that social media firms such as Facebook and search engines like Google need to do much more to protect users.

"We look forward to the detail and hope to see a clear plan to give online platforms greater responsibility for fraudulent content on their sites, including having in place better controls to prevent fake adverts from appearing, so that all users can be confident that they will truly be safe online."

European Union lawmakers are due to unveil their own pan-EU policy package to regulate illegal and harmful content later today -- but the Digital Services Act will tackle the sale of illegal goods online as well as proposing to harmonize rules for reporting troublesome content on online services.

Europe to limit how big tech can push its own services and use third-party data

Latest Stories

  • Is The World's Biggest Marijuana Stock A Buy, As Cost Cuts Continue?

    Canopy Growth stock broke out in November, as investors' hopes for nationwide pot legalization grew after the election.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Trump Makes Stimulus Demand, Nio Stock Down Again

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank after President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus stimulus demand. Tesla stock rose as Nio stock fell.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)

    Marko Kolanovic, the well-known quant strategist with JPMorgan, sees a positive feedback loop forming that will drive the markets higher next year. Kolanovic believes that a decline in volatility and favorable monetary policies will combine to make stocks the go-to investment for 2021, fueling further market gains. Officially, JPM is forecasting a 25% gain in the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.With investors gravitating toward stocks, volatility low, and cash cheap, Kolanovic is predicting that institutional investors will also step up. In his recent note, the strategist says that $550 billion in combined hedge fund activity is likely for the stock markets in the mid-term. Taken together with the other factors, Kolanovic writes that “these inflows would overpower equity supply to drive equity markets higher.”Getting to the nitty-gritty details, Kolanovic points out three key segments that investors should watch in the markets: financial stocks, energy stocks, and value stocks. He sees the first two benefitting from falling unemployment as the economy ramps back up, while the third will gain at the expense of growth stocks. Growth stocks and government bonds will lose ground generally during what JPM sees as a bullish year for the stock market.In addition to Kolanovic's look at the macro situation, analysts from JPMorgan have also been diving into specific stocks. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show powerful double-digit growth in the next year. And just for contrast, we’ve included one that JPMorgan says to avoid. Dollar Tree (DLTR)First up is Dollar Tree, a major name in the discount retail segment. Dollar Tree operates more than 15,000 big-box stores across the US and Canada, offering a wide range of products, with many priced at $1 or less. Store departments include food and snacks, dairy and frozen groceries, housewares, household cleaning supplies, toys – in short, all the items customers can find at higher-end department stores and retailers, but for a discount price.The pandemic period has had less of an impact on Dollar Tree than on other retailers, at least in part due to the company’s business model. Offering a ‘one-stop shop’ for most households, and the lowest possible price during a serious economic downturn, have helped the company maintain sales and store traffic. This was clear from the company’s 2020 quarterly earnings, which tracked their historical pattern rather than the general economic conditions. Yes, Q1 EPS dipped, and was down year-over-year, but Q1 is generally the company’s slowest. Q2 and Q3 earnings both showed sequential gains – and beat the forecasts while also gaining year-over-year. Revenues for 2020 have been stable, between $6.29 billion Q1 and $6.18 billion in Q3.Solid performance and a strong retail niche underlay JPM’s analysis of this stock. Analyst Matthew Boss writes, “Multi-year, we see DLTR returning to a double-digit EPS “compounder” with top and bottom-line drivers in place at the core DT banner (w/ DTPlus roll-out incremental) and stabilization at the Family Dollar concept."To this end, Boss upgraded his stance on DLTR from Neutral of Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $130 price target, indicating confidence in a 20.5% upside potential. (To watch Boss’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus rating here is a Moderate Buy, based on 17 reviews that include 10 Buys and 7 Holds. Dollar Tree’s shares are selling for $108, and their $121.33 average price target suggests a 12% upside from current levels. (See DLTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Mohawk Industries (MHK)As a source of employment, and as an indicator of underlying economic health, few industries get as much attention as home building. And that will bring us to Mohawk, a contractor in the home construction sector, specializing in residential and commercial flooring. The company employs over 37,000 worldwide, and boasts operations in North and South America, south Asia, and Australia.Mohawk’s performance – in financial results and share appreciation – has tracked the pandemic over the course of the year. Revenues declined in 1H20, bottoming out in Q2, but have turned back up in Q3. The third quarter top line, at $2.57 billion, was the highest so far in 2020. Earnings followed the same pattern, rising from a Q2 trough to hit an EPS of $3.26 in Q3, the highest in more than 2 years.JPM analyst Michael Rehaut is impressed with Mohawk’s recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock. He has shifted his rating from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy), and set a price target of $157, suggesting an 18% one-year upside. (To watch Rehaut’s track record, click here)“Following nearly three years of relative underperformance, we believe both the sellside and buyside are overly conservative on MHK’s earnings growth prospects over the next 1-2 years. On this point, we note our 2021E EPS of $10.60 is well above the Street’s $9.87 as well as even more bullish buyside expectations that we believe are around $10.00, based on our conversations with investors,” Rehaut noted. Overall, Wall Street remains cautious on Mohawk shares, as evidenced by the Hold consensus rating. This is based on 6 Buys, 4 Holds, and 4 Sells. The stock is priced at $132.60, and the average price target of $116.15 indicates a possible downside of 12.50% for the coming year. (See MHK stock analysis on TipRanks)Northern Trust (NTRS)Last and least is Northern Trust, a financial services company catering to individuals of ultra-high net worth, along with institutional investors and corporations. Northern Trust, based in Chicago, boasts $1.3 trillion in assets under management, and another $10.1 trillion assets under custody. The company has a market cap of ~$19 billion, and claims $152 billion in banking assets.With all of that, however, Northern Trust has been having a hard time in recent months. The company missed the estimates in the Q3 results, with the EPS of $1.32 falling 9.5% sequentially, over 21% year-over-year, and missing the forecast by more than 5%. At the top line, revenues fell 2.2% from Q2, to $1.3 billion in Q3. On a positive note, Northern Trust has maintained its dividend payment during this pandemic year. The company pays out 70 cents per common share, and has done so consistently for the past five quarters. The next payment is due at the start of 2021. Annualizing to $2.80 per share, the dividend yields over 3%, an attractive value in these days of near-zero interest rates.Vivek Juneja, one of JPM’s 5-star analysts, sees the negatives overbalancing the positives on Northern Trust. Accordingly, the analyst downgraded his position on the stock to Underweight (i.e. Sell). His price target, at $90, suggests nearly 6% downside from current levels. (To watch Juneja’s track record, click here)Backing his bearish stance, Juneja sees several key points, including: "1) [Northern Trust's] P/E premium to trust bank peers is almost two standard deviations above its long term average premium, despite sharp narrowing in revenue growth versus peers; 2) Northern is more vulnerable to money market fund outflows than peers - its disclosed institutional asset management money market fund AUM is declining faster in 4Q, down 7% thus far; 3) Northern has had very little institutional money market fee waivers thus far, but they are likelyto rise..."All in all, the market’s current view on NTRS is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating with only 2 recent Buy ratings. This is versus 3 Holds and 3 Sells. However, the $96.38 price target suggests an upside potential of nearly 8% from the current share price. (See NTRS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Deutsche becomes last bank to leave Wall Street

    Wall Street is set to lose its last bank after Deutsche Bank revealed plans to move its Manhattan office. The German lender is set to relocate from 60 Wall Street to a cheaper building at Columbus Circle, near Central Park. The bank is also considering moving some of its 4,600 New York-based staff to other cities across the US. The announcement is the latest example of the finance sector embracing flexible working. However, it also signals the end of Wall Street as a banking hub given Deutsche was the last major bank to retain an office in Manhattan's financial district. The past two decades have seen an exodus of banks from the eight-block-long street, with financial firms tempted by other areas such as Midtown that are better connected for commuters and closer to private equity clients. "Once it's all by 'wire', the difference between Brooklyn and Florida is not all that great as we're discovering," said Lawrence White, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. Banks had been liberated by technology, allowing them to put more emphasis on transport connections or the cost of office space, he added. "Essentially, as telecommunications have gotten better, as the face-to-face [contact] has become not quite so important, we've seen this dispersion of financial firms."

  • The most financially fragile Americans during COVID-19 have difficulty answering these 15 money questions — can you?

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

  • AstraZeneca Stock Plunges On $39 Billion Alexion Pharmaceuticals Takeover

    AstraZeneca stock fell Monday after the pharmaceutical giant announced its $39 billion plan to acquire rare-diseases biotech Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The deal is worth $175 a share.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Column: Trump's election lawyers should be disbarred

    Trump's lawyers tried to overturn a legitimate election, and for that they should be thrown out of the profession.

  • The government suspended required minimum distributions — but should you still take one before year’s end?

    The government suspended required minimum distributions this year but some Americans may still want to take those withdrawals.

  • Why Kevin O'Leary Shorted Airline Stocks

    On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary discussed why he shorted airline stocks.As U.S. citizens start to get vaccinated, one would think the sentiment towards airlines should be more bullish. While that may be true, some investors believe the pandemic caused long-term changes in travel, specifically business travel.O'Leary shorted airline stocks and said at least 20% of business travel is gone for a "very long time."On the other hand, Stephen Weiss doesn't think the airlines will go down much, saying the market wants to be optimistic."If I were short, I'd short the cruise lines, not the airlines," said Weiss.Major airline stocks include United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU).See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says 'I'm So Glad I'm An Investor In America 2.0'See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Apple Stop At Intel — Or Are More Suppliers In Danger? * 8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China fines Alibaba, Tencent's e-book subsidiary over anti-trust violations

    The Chinese government is moving to curb the power of some of China's most influential internet companies. The country's top market regulator announced Monday that it is fining Alibaba and China Literature, Tencent's e-book spinoff, for failing to report their past acquisition deals for clearance. The cases involve Alibaba's equity investments in major Chinese mall operator Intown and China Literature's acquisition of film studio New Classics Media.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy After Big Flight Test Fizzles?

    Virgin Galactic's December test flight failed to reach space but Wall Street is still bullish. So is the stock a good buy now?

  • Retirement rule changes 2020: What you need to know about 401(k) plans and IRAs as the year ends amid COVID-19

    Amid COVID-19, Congress enacted changes to help people tap into retirement accounts to stay afloat. Some apply to 2020 only. Others will last longer.

  • Why Oil And Energy Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

    The shares of oil companies were trading lower on Monday following a dip in oil prices after the U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock warned of a new coronavirus variant.Earlier today, oil prices had gained on vaccine optimism, and on a report that a fuel transport ship had been attacked out in Saudi Arabia.BP plc (NYSE: BP) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. BP's shares were trading down 2.27% higher at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.08 and a 52-week low of $14.74.Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States with the production of 3.2 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 2 million of barrels of liquids a day.Chevron shares were trading down 2.29% at $90.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $122.72 and a 52-week low of $51.60.Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.Exxon Mobil shares were trading down 2.66% at $42.64. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.37 and a 52-week low of $30.11.Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico.Talos Energy shares were trading down 4.76% at $8.80. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.34 and a 52-week low of $5.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why BioCardia, Pacific Biosciences And HCA Are Trading Higher Today * Boutique Triplex Penthouse On Madison Avenue Hits The Market For .8M(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pfizer CEO says in talks with U.S. on more COVID-19 shots

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the drugmaker has not yet signed an agreement with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021. Bourla told CNN in an interview that Pfizer is still negotiating with the U.S. on whether it will be able to deliver the vaccine in the second or third quarter of the year. "The U.S. government wants them in the second quarter so are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in the second quarter," Bourla told CNN.

  • China EV 'Arms Race' Ramps Up As Nio Raises $2.7 Billion

    A string of capital raises from Nio, Tesla and Chinese startups foreshadows intense rivalries in electric cars, Wall Street analysts said.