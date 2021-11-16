U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,697.16
    +14.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,242.60
    +155.15 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,887.54
    +33.69 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,394.90
    -6.03 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6180
    -0.0050 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5770
    +0.4480 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,074.27
    -3,504.28 (-5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.24
    -7.14 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.15
    -18.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

UK opens in-depth probe of Nvidia-ARM deal, citing national security and competition concerns

Natasha Lomas

Chipmaker Nvidia's planned $40 billion purchase of UK-based chip designer ARM will face an in-depth probe by the UK's competition regulator after the government ordered the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to take a closer look at the proposed transaction.

The UK's digital secretary, Nadie Dorries, said today that she has written to the CMA instructing it to carry out a phase two investigation -- citing competition and national security concerns.

Back in August, the government published details of the CMA's preliminary probe which raised a number of competition concerns attached to the acquisition -- saying it could lead to a “substantial lessening of competition" in markets for data centres, Internet of Things, the automotive sector and gaming applications.

The CMA's phase one report, which recommended a deeper probe on competition grounds -- but did not make a decision on the national security issue -- has been published in full today.

Earlier this year, back in April, the government issued an intervention notice on national security grounds -- asking the CMA to prepare a report on the implications of the transaction to help it decide whether a deeper probe is required.

Today Dorries said national security interests remain "relevant" -- and "should be subject to further investigation".

UK gov’t triggers national security scrutiny of Nvidia-Arm deal

Under the Enterprise Act 2002, the digital secretary has statutory powers that allow her to make a quasi-judicial decision to intervene in mergers under a handful of public interest considerations, including for matters of national security.

Commenting in a statement, she said: “I have carefully considered the Competition and Market Authority’s ‘Phase One’ report into NVIDIA’s proposed takeover of Arm and have decided to ask them to undertake a further in-depth ‘Phase Two’ investigation.

“Arm has a unique place in the global technology supply chain and we must make sure the implications of this transaction are fully considered. The CMA will now report to me on competition and national security grounds and provide advice on the next steps."

“The government’s commitment to our thriving tech sector is unwavering and we welcome foreign investment, but it is right that we fully consider the implications of this transaction,” Dorries added.

Nvidia has been contacted for comment on the phase 2 referral.

The CMA will have 24 weeks (with a possible eight week extension) to conduct the phase two probe and report its findings to the government -- meaning, at the very least, Nvidia's acquisition of ARM faces months more delay before the transaction could be cleared.

The digital secretary will need to take a decision on whether to make an "adverse public interest finding" -- in relation to the acquisition on national security and/or competition grounds -- which, if she does make such a finding, could lead to the acquisition being blocked on public interest grounds.

A final decision on the national security issue lies with the UK secretary of state -- who has 30 days after receiving the CMA's final report to make the call.

If Dorries finds no adverse public interest grounds for intervention she would refer the case back to the CMA -- which could still advise against it on competition grounds -- and/or impose conditions in order to remedy concerns so it may go ahead.

So there are substantial barriers to clearance -- with the potential for the acquisition to be blocked on both national security and competition grounds, or on one of either ground.

Although it could also ultimately be cleared on both grounds (albeit that seems unlikely on the competition front, given the CMA's phase one probe raised significant concerns).

The deal could also be approved subject to remedies (aka conditions and/or restrictions intended to address specific concerns).

Arm co-founder starts ‘Save Arm’ campaign to keep independence amid $40B Nvidia deal

Growing concerns

Nvidia's plan to buy ARM faced instant domestic opposition, with one of the original co-founders of the company starting a campaign to 'save ARM' from being snapped up by the US giant.

The global chip crunch has only likely heightened concerns about supply chain stability in the semiconductor arena (though ARM develops and licenses IP, rather than making chips itself). And the EU recently announced a plan to legislate with a Chips Act that's intended to strengthen regional sovereignty around semiconductor supply.

The European Union is also examining the Nvidia-ARM deal directly -- announcing its own in-depth investigation late last month and throwing up another road-block for the US giant to scoop up the UK chip designer.

In a similar finding to the CMA's phase 1 probe, the Commission said its preliminary analysis of the Nvidia-ARM deal raised a raft of competition concerns.

"The Commission is concerned that the merged entity would have the ability and incentive to restrict access by NVIDIA's rivals to Arm's technology and that the proposed transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry," the EU's executive wrote last month. "Whilst Arm and NVIDIA do not directly compete, Arm's IP is an important input in products competing with those of NVIDIA, for example in datacentres, automotive and in Internet of Things," added competition chief Margrethe Vestager in a statement.

"Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by NVIDIA could lead to restricted or degraded access to Arm's IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used. Our investigation aims to ensure that companies active in Europe continue having effective access to the technology that is necessary to produce state-of-the-art semiconductor products at competitive prices."

The EU has until March 15, 2022 to decide whether or not to clear the acquisition.

According to a Reuters report last month, the Commission was not swayed by concessions offered earlier by Nvidia as it sought to avoid an in-depth EU probe.

Europe plans a Chips Act to boost semiconductor sovereignty

Recommended Stories

  • UK orders in-depth probe of Nvidia's Arm acquisition

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm, another hurdle for a deal that is being scrutinised in every major tech market. Arm, Britain's most important tech company that was sold to Japan's SoftBank in 2016, licenses its blueprints to major chipmakers such as Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, underpinning the global smartphone ecosystem. Britain said in light of Arm's position at the heart of the industry, it would investigate the impact a sale would have on competition and national security, joining the United States, China and the European Union in launching lengthy investigations.

  • Nvidia’s Proposed Deal for Arm Faces More Scrutiny. But Nothing Can Keep the Stock Down.

    Nvidia set next March as a deadline for the deal but completion by that date will be difficult amid regulatory pressures.

  • Boeing Books Multiple Orders For Freighters; Inks MoU With Titanium Supplier

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) received an order for two 777 Freighters from Emirates at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, valued at more than $704 million at list prices. The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo, which currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 10 777 Freighters and carries cargo on Emirates' 134 777 passenger airplanes. Separately, DHL Express placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). DHL has taken delivery of seven of a batch of eight 767-300BCF leas

  • Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday

    Shares of the tech and gaming giant have returned 133% so far this year, so investors have high expectations for the fiscal third-quarter report.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is trading higher Monday after the company announced Emirates ordered two Boeing 777 freighters. The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo. The order is valued at more than $704 million at list prices. "We are honored that Emirates has once again placed its confidence in the 777 Freighter as the backbone of its global network," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing. Boeing and Russian titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA

  • Why the Value of OMG Crypto Tokens Has Fallen 40% Today

    It appears investors in this layer 2 network have taken a "buy the rumor, sell the news" approach to this cryptocurrency. Following the announcement of a high-profile airdrop (where free tokens are given out to holders of a particular cryptocurrency), OMG tokens spiked last week to approximately $20 per token. It's important for crypto investors to recognize the difference between tokens that are viewed as stable, currency-like stores of value and those that are mainly trading vehicles.

  • Skagit River expected to break all-time flooding record

    FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan is tracking historic river flooding in Western Washington. The Skagit River is expected to crest at an all-time high on Tuesday.

  • American Tower Moves Into the Clouds with $10 Billion Data Center Deal

    American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is moving further into the data infrastructure space by acquiring data center REIT CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR). The transformative transaction combines American Tower's global communication tower footprint with CoreSite's U.S. data center business to create an integrated data infrastructure giant. Here's a closer look at the deal and what it means for American Tower's future.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results and 15th Consecutive Profitable Quarter

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Nvidia’s Arm Deal Faces U.K. National Security Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s bid for British chipmaker Arm Ltd. faces a national security review in the U.K., in another potential pitfall for a deal under intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators across the world.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe Competition an

  • Naked Brand Group Just Turned Itself Into a De Facto SPAC: What It Means for Investors

    Following a lengthy struggle to avoid delisting by the Nasdaq Stock Market because its shares trade under $1, swimwear and lingerie company Naked Brand Group (Nasdaq: NAKD) saw its shares skyrocket 43% in after-hours trading on Nov. 8. The catalyst was an announced merger with privately held electric vehicle (EV) company Cenntro Automotive Group. At this point it's unclear if Naked will effectively cease to exist or will continue making lingerie, but it will cease operating under its own name, taking Cenntro public in the process, almost as if it were a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Is Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    Every investor in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:BENE ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • Grab Suffers Hours-Long App Outage Ahead of Landmark SPAC Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing and delivery giant, malfunctioned for hours across much of the region on Tuesday, an embarrassing outage that comes just before the startup is slated to go public in one of the largest SPAC mergers.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Pl

  • Data Center REIT Merger Frenzy Sees CyrusOne Go Private in $15 Billion Deal

    CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) has agreed to a buyout deal: Private equity giants KKR (NYSE: KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are paying a total of $15 billion for the data center real estate investment trust (REIT). The agreement ends weeks of speculation that the REIT was about to get acquired.

  • Data Center Boom Reaps $18.8 Billion in Deal Volume in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Two major data-center operators agreed to be acquired Monday in deals worth a combined $18.8 billion, highlighting the fast-moving consolidation of cloud-computing assets ahead of a new generation of 5G and fiber-optic network services.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art Wor

  • Exclusive: Italy to make formal complaint over Chinese takeover of military drones firm - sources

    Italy believes it should have been asked to approve the purchase of a military drones company by Chinese investors, and will issue a complaint that could eventually sink the deal if it doesn't get a satisfactory explanation, three sources said. Rome opened an inquiry in August into the 2018 sale of a 75% stake in Alpi Aviation, based in northern Italy, to see whether it should have been notified about the transaction under so-called golden power regulations for strategically important assets. The deal showed how easy it was for changes in corporate ownership to go under the radar at a time when pressure is rising in the United States and Europe to monitor potential risks to national security from Chinese investors.

  • CloudMD to Acquire MindBeacon, One of North America's Leading Clinically-Validated iCBT Solutions

    CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCQB: DOCRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) ("CloudMD") and MindBeacon Holdings Inc. (TSX: MBCN) ("MindBeacon"), jointly announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") under which CloudMD will acquire all of MindBeacon's issued and outstanding common shares for a combination of cash and shares valued at approximately $116 million. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each common share of MindBeacon will b

  • American Tower to Buy Data Center Manager CoreSite in $10.1 Billion Deal

    American Tower will acquire data center management company CoreSite in a deal valued at $10.1 billion, the companies announced Monday. American Tower (ticker: AMT ), a real estate investment trust, is one of the largest global owners of wireless towers and related real estate, managing about 219,000 communication sites. The acquisition is expected to create a comprehensive communications real estate platform to benefit from the shift to 5G networks.

  • Rocket Lab acquires Planetary Systems Corporation in cash and stock deal

    Rocket Lab is continuing its acquisition strategy, this time with a cash and stock deal with Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC). Rocket Lab said it would purchase the company for $42 million in cash, plus 1,720,841 in shares of common stock, with the potential for additional shares based on future performance. PSC is a spacecraft separation systems company based in Maryland.

  • Nadine Dorries orders deeper probe into Nvidia takeover of UK chip designer Arm

    The Culture Secretary said the security implications of the purchase required further investigation.