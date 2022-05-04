U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.59
    +11.11 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,230.89
    +102.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,564.09
    +0.33 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.97
    -10.89 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.53
    +5.12 (+5.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.30 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.0290 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0560
    -0.0540 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,885.66
    +752.80 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.70
    +18.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

UK parliament invites Twitter-lovin' Musk to talk 'authenticating all humans'

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

The British parliament has invited Elon Musk to "discuss the future of Twitter" because we live in deeply wild times.

If Musk agrees to speak to parliamentarians on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee -- even virtually -- he will be going further than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who (in)famously snubbed repeat calls to testify before it in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data abuse scandal back in 2018.

Unlike Zuckerberg, who was seeking to evade scrutiny of how exactly Facebook came to allow a firm some of its own staff had dubbed "sketchy" suck up data on millions of users without their knowledge or consent, Musk has no obvious reason to avoid a chinwag with a few of the UK parliament's 'honorable members' -- besides his general distain for government institutions.

He may also (currently) be too busy trolling owners of NFTs to notice or care about an "invitation to speak" to parliamentarians of a country on the other side of the Atlantic.

But he probably should take up the invite -- because it's a sign of things to come if he succeeds in his mission to own Twitter.

As we reported earlier, there is a growing patchwork of international regulations that already and/or will soon apply to the speech platform. So if Musk become Twitter's owner, he will be on the hook for decisions that could result in the company being fined substantially for failing to comply with regional/per market rules on content such platforms can legally carry.

Rules that could even see local execs doing prison time for compliance failures in the case of the UK's incoming Online Safety legislation.

In its letter of invitation to Musk which the DCMS committee made public today, it writes that it's especially interested in his proposal to "authenticate all humans".

"My committee has noted your proposed acquisition of Twitter and we are interested in the developments you propose," writes committee chair and MP Julian Knight. "In particular, your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the UK government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the UK public's trust in digital platforms."

Knight goes on to note a 2020 report by the committee on misinformation during the COVID-19 "infodemic" which called for "greater transparency of bots and automated and spam accounts", as well as referencing its more recent report on the Online Safety Bill -- which "discussed ways to balance civil liberties like freedom of expression with the need to tackle pernicious, pervasive online child sexual exploitation and abuse", as he puts it.

"I therefore wish to take this opportunity to invite you to speak before our committee and discuss your proposals in more depth," Knight goes on, before suggesting Musk use the British parliament's public platform to troll his critics (er... careful what you wish for!) -- as he writes: "I know you have expressed your wish that critics remain on Twitter and this may present an opportunity to address any critiques in public."

Critics of the UK government's Online Safety Bill, meanwhile, have long been concerned the government could be leaning toward limiting social media anonymity -- in a claimed bid to quash trolling and abuse on online platforms.

However the government unveiled a compromise approach earlier this year that would require the largest platforms to provide users with tools to limit how much (potentially) harmful but technically legal content they get exposed to by offering ways for them to verify their identity and control who can interact with them on the service (e.g. by selecting an option to only receive DMs and replies from verified accounts).

UK wants to squeeze freedom of reach to take on internet trolls

“The onus will be on the platforms to decide which methods to use to fulfil this identity verification duty but they must give users the option to opt in or out,” DCMS wrote in February of the partial authentication addition to what critics already dub a 'kitchen sink' bill.

If the government holds to that, the UK will avoid a controversial blanket verification requirement mandate for platforms like Twitter -- akin to Musk's "authenticating all humans" idea -- although the Online Safety Bill is still undergoing parliamentary scrutiny so there could be further amendments before it becomes law. (And the DCMS committee, at least, appears keen on moar authentication... )

A lot could still happen to change the detail of the incoming legislation. But it's strange to think that new ownership at a major platform like Twitter could reset the social media speech dial in an even more radical direction than that proposed by the UK government -- i.e. if Musk really means to force all Twitter account holders through identity verification.

If he does intend that, it could mean the worst of all worlds: An ill-thought through speech chilling intervention, by Musk, which fails to value privacy nor understand the relative risks for users of being forced to trust a third party to (at best) safeguard their identity, combined with the growing mass of restrictions being applied to speech platforms by states and political institutions around the world, some (technically) democratic, others (totally) autocratic, which are tending to take a narrower view on what's legal to express online.

Will Elon Musk put Twitter on a collision course with global speech regulators?

UK’s Online Safety Bill falls short on protecting speech and tackling harms, warns committee

Recommended Stories

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks set for first NFL regular-season showdown in Germany

    The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet in a showdown in Germany in Week 10.

  • Kylie Jenner Reveals How Met Gala Look Honored Virgil Abloh: 'We Were Supposed to Go Together'

    Kylie Jenner remembered late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh with love in an emotional post on Met Monday

  • The UK is inviting Elon Musk to discuss his plans for Twitter

    UK's MPs have sent Musk an invitation to talk, but he isn't legally required to attend.

  • Why the Supreme Court rejected Boston's case against raising the Christian flag

    Pedestrians walk near three flag poles flying the American flag, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag, and the City of Boston flag, from left, outside Boston City Hall, May 2, 2022. AP Photo/Charles KrupaThere are three flagpoles outside Boston City Hall. One flies the United States flag. Another flies the Massachusetts state flag. And on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled on what can fly from the third. In Shurtleff v. Boston, the ruling which came down on May 2, 2022, the court unanimously held

  • Wisconsin reacts to the Supreme Court leak and the very different stories of two missing girls

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel daily briefing

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If history is used as a guide, one of the smartest ways to make money on Wall Street is to buy dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of banking giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that examined the average annual return of dividend stocks to non-dividend payers over a four-decade period (1972-2012). Following an aggressive sell-off in equities since the beginning of the year, select Wall Street analysts believe the following three high-yield dividend stocks are poised for big upside.

  • These US companies are expanding abortion benefits

    US companies had already begun adding abortion-related travel and health benefits to their workplace policies before a leak Supreme Court opinion revealed that the US would soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Coinbase Stock Is Sliding Again. Blame It on a “Crypto Winter.”

    Earnings and sales estimates for Coinbase are too high, according to Mizuho, which cut its target on the stock ahead of the company's earnings report next week.

  • With water running out, California faces grim summer of dangerous heat, extreme drought

    La Niña was expected to dissipate, but it may linger through the summer. That's bad news for drought and wildfire-prone California.

  • North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

  • Mexico relocates migrant camp; Haitians appear at border

    Mexican authorities said Tuesday they have relocated a migrant camp that sprung up in a park in the border city of Reynosa, moving about 2,000 people from Central American and Haiti to a shelter in the city, across the border from McAllen, Texas. The camp of migrants mainly from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti sprung up after U.S. officials. Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the migrants were taken near midnight Monday to the shelter, which it said will have better hygiene and food services.

  • U.S. job openings set new records, while the ‘great resignation’ hits a new high

    U.S. job openings climbed to a record 11.55 in March, while the number of people quitting also hit an all-time high — more signs of a tight labor market.

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • India Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Putin did not even warn the government of the Russian Federation and the State Duma about the war with Ukraine - Proekt

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 15:25 Most employees of the Russian government, the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation and State Duma MPs did not know about Vladimir Putin's plans to start a war against Ukraine; high-ranking officials did not have a plan of action for this scenario.

  • Putin, nukes, and markets

    Attendees at the Milken Institute's glitzy annual conference in Beverly Hills are debating a surreal and terrifying threat: the risk of a nuclear war with Russia.

  • The Fed doesn’t deserve all of the blame for this inflation surge

    Much of the criticism is stupefyingly naive about the political pressures that the Fed has had to navigate in recent years

  • Drone Video Shows Destroyed Military Vehicles South of Izyum

    The Ukrainian military released drone footage on May 2 showing what it said was the aftermath of strikes on Russian forces in the town of Sulyhivka, south of Izyum, in Kharkiv Oblast.Ukrainian authorities have reported fighting in the area in recent days. According to a May 1 analysis released by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, Russia is attempting to punch through Ukrainian lines, moving southeast towards Russian forces in the Luhansk region.This video, released on Monday, shows a number of military vehicles in flames in Sulyhivka, located roughly 10 miles (16 km) south of Russian-controlled Izyum. The Ukrainian military said that it had hit “heavy equipment” in the village after Russia massed forces in the area in preparation for further operations. Storyful has not confirmed the exact date of filming. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

  • ‘I can’t afford to pay the loan because I’m on a fixed income.’ I’m a 57-year-old widow with $67K in student loan debt. Can you help me get rid of it?

    My student loan is sitting at $67,000. Let’s try to help you with your student loan by outlining forgiveness options — including some specific to military spouses that could provide you with financial compensation. As a teacher, you may be eligible for Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).