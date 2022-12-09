UK Patient's Perspective on the Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2021-2022: The Views of 111 Patients Groups Two Years into COVID-19

Company Logo

UK Company Pharma Rankings

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021- The Patient Perspective - UK Edition - The Views of 111 Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey - the 2021 UK edition is now in its 10th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 111 UK-based patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups responding to the 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients, but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent UK patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent UK patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its respondent UK patient-group partners, 2021.

Company performance in the UK at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021 - as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.

Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent UK patient-group partners.

Overall rankings in the UK for the company - as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Company rankings in the UK for each of the indicators - as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the UK corporate tiers for each of the indicators (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier) - as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company in the UK, 2012-2021 - expressed on the Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), a measure designed to standardise the ranking data (preventing results being skewed by the differing numbers of companies

included in the UK historic analyses over the various years). PCRI ranking is from 0 to 1, with 1 being the best (the highest rank) - as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar with the company.

Company Rankings in the UK

The top-three pharma companies in the UK in 2021, out of 21 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche, 2nd - AstraZeneca, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies in the UK in 2021, out of 9 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent UK patient groups working with the company): Pfizer, 1st - AstraZeneca, 2nd - Janssen, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in the UK in 2021, out of 13 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche, 2nd - AstraZeneca, 3rd.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 UK element of the 'Corporate Reputation' survey;

The companies included in the 2021 UK analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent UK patient groups.

Profiles of the 21 companies, 2021

AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Janssen

Merck KGaA

MSD

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Takeda

Teva

UCB

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Relationships that UK patient groups have with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings in the UK, 2021

Rankings of 21 pharma companies in the UK, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 9 pharma companies in the UK, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent UK patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies in the UK, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent UK patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 9 'big-pharma' companies in the UK, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent UK patient groups working with the companies

Profiles of the 21 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1wcq5





