UK PM candidate Johnson: "Very odd" to involve courts in Brexit decision

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the leading contender to be Britain's next prime minister, said on Wednesday it would be "very odd" to give the judiciary a say over Brexit, responding to the threat of a legal challenge by former prime minister John Major.

Earlier, Major vowed to go to court to block his party colleague Johnson from suspending parliament if he tried to use that measure to deliver a no-deal Brexit.

"I think everybody is fed up with delay and I think the idea of now consecrating this decision to the judiciary is really very, very odd indeed," Johnson told reporters. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)