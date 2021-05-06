U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,153.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,483.00
    -8.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.34
    -0.29 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.91
    +0.38 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0040 (-0.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.32 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3000
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,631.43
    +2,019.31 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.07
    +75.76 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.11
    +9.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims set a new pandemic-era low last week

Another 498,000 Americans filed new jobless claims 538,000 expected

UK PM Johnson says two navy vessels will remain off Jersey over fishing row

·1 min read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that two Royal Navy vessels would remain off the British Channel island of Jersey amid an escalating row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights, his office said.

The statement came during a call between Johnson and Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondré and other senior figures on the island, a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his unequivocal support for Jersey and confirmed that the two Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels would remain in place to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

