UK PM Johnson: I will speak to Putin as soon as I can

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he could, after a newspaper reported a planned call between the two leaders had been cancelled.

Johnson's office said earlier on Monday he would be speaking to Putin later on Monday. The Mirror newspaper said it had been cancelled after the British government asked to delay the call while Johnson made a statement to parliament about a report into lockdown gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)