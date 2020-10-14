U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,498.30
    -13.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,572.22
    -107.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,814.45
    -49.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,628.58
    -8.26 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.11
    +0.91 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.60
    +13.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.28 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7220
    -0.0050 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0098 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0700
    -0.4010 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    11,360.01
    +303.00 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    233.39
    -9.29 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,935.06
    -34.65 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,626.73
    +24.95 (+0.11%)
     

UK PM Johnson tells EU he is 'disappointed' with Brexit deal progress

·1 min read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in Brexit trade talks, his office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks," his office said in a statement, after Johnson spoke by phone to von Der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council. "The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council and would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps in the light of his statement of 7 September." (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Latest Stories

  • My parents died from COVID-19. They died without a will — but wrote in emails that they wanted me to inherit their home

    ‘There are four daughters. I paid the house off for my parents seven years ago and have paid the taxes each year since then.’

  • Billionaire investor: Tesla will return 5x from here, but here’s another company with just as much upside

    Billionaire investor Ron Baron has been pumping Tesla for years now, and who can really argue with him at this point?

  • Raymond James Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels

    Election day is just around the corner, and Wall Street is placing its bet on a Democratic sweep. Following the Presidential debate on September 29, the chance of a Biden victory has been increasing in the market.Since September 30, the S&P 500 has moved 5.5% higher. That said, the rotation into cyclicals and small-caps has been much more pronounced, with the Russell 2000 surging 8.5% over the same period.Weighing in for Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCour argues the shift into cyclicals and small-caps “provides some evidence of how the market will rotate in the case of a Democratic sweep, with the logic being stronger fiscal support, steeper yield curve and faster cyclical recovery.”McCour points out that “in the background is remarkably sustainable economic data, and the likely positive impact to EPS.” According to the strategist, Atlanta Fed GDPNow, a model used to estimate real GDP, has increased materially since July, with the firm’s analysts continuing to skew towards raising 2020 EPS estimates nearly every week since May. He noted, “Every sector of the S&P 500 has seen 2020 EPS expectations increase since mid-August (which is not normal). It should be a good Q3 earnings season, and earnings still matter.”Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could skyrocket over 100% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)Focused on addressing unmet needs in rare hemostasis and complement-mediated disorders, Catalyst Biosciences hopes to improve the lives of patients from all over the world. Based on the progress of its development pipeline, Raymond James believes its $4.80 share price could reflect the ideal entry point.After the company provided an update on the recent progress made by both of its lead assets gearing up for Phase 3, MarzAA and DalcA, firm analyst David Novak points out that his bullish thesis is very much intact. MarzAA is a next-generation SQ FVIIa designed as a potential treatment for hemophilia A or B with inhibitors, and DalcA is an SQ FIX designed for hemophilia B.“With two Phase 3-ready assets addressing a significant market opportunity and shares currently trading at an enterprise value of ~$2 million, CBIO remains substantially undervalued in our view. We believe the company is well-positioned for a significant market re-rating over the next 12 months,” Novak commented.Highlighting its poster presentations at the International Society for Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Virtual Congress, Novak believes the data supports the selected dosing regimen for MarzAA in the upcoming Phase 3 CRIMSON-1 trial. On top of this, strong safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2b trial of DalcA was presented at the World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit.To this end, Novak sees several potential catalysts on the horizon. The enrollment of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial of MarzAA in hemophilia A or B with inhibitors is slated for 2H20, but this is subject to COVID-related delays. What’s more, MarzAA will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with FVII deficiency, Glanzmann Thrombastenia and those using Hemlibra, with this trial set to kick off in late 2020.Adding to the good news, the announcement of a FIX gene therapy candidate and the unveiling of a systemic complement inhibitor development candidate, which could both come in late 2020, stand to drive additional upside, in Novak’s opinion.To this end, Novak rates CBIO an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $20 price target. Investors could be pocketing a massive gain of 317%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Novak’s track record, click here)Other analysts don’t beg to differ. With 3 Buy ratings and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that CBIO is a Strong Buy. At $19.33, the average price target implies 303% upside potential from current levels. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks)Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)With the goal of creating life-changing therapies for patients with liver diseases, Mirum Pharmaceuticals believes its approach can address the underlying causes. Ahead of a key filing, Raymond James likes what it has been seeing.Writing for the firm, 5-star analyst Steven Seedhouse points out that his optimism is driven by MIRM’s new plan to submit an MAA application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for maralixibat (MRX), its minimally absorbed and orally administered investigational therapy that could potentially be used in several indications, in PFIC2 in Q4 2020.While this filing would come before the ongoing MARCH Phase 3 study wraps up, Seedhouse points out that this move is in line with discussions it has already had with the EMA. According to the analyst, based on statistical analyses conducted by NAPPED that compared Phase 2 data (including long-term transplant-free survival data) to natural history data, the EMA is on board with MIRM’s strategy to file for full approval.“Thus, we have increased confidence MRX will be approved in PFIC2, which we estimate could occur by Q1 2022 (up from our estimate of 2H22),” Seedhouse mentioned. Contributing to his bullish stance, MRX already has a very large safety database as it has been evaluated in several studies across multiple indications (NASH, ALGS and PFIC).Additionally, the Phase 2 INDIGO study demonstrated a statistically significant pruritus improvement (ItchRO scale) in the overall PFIC2 population, as well as strong and sustained improvements in serum bile acid (sBA) level, ItchRO score, height z-score and PedsQL (quality of life metric) for 6 responder patients that all had a form of the disease characterized by non-truncating bile salt export pump (BSEP) protein. Approximately half of all PFIC patients fall into this category.Looking at data on five-year outcomes with MRX, transplant-free survival was established in seven non-truncating PFIC2 patients who achieved sBA control. If that wasn’t enough, no clinical events were witnessed and 2 out of 7 patients came off of the transplant waiting list.Seedhouse added, “This data is further supported by natural history data from the NAPPED consortium, which shows 100% 15-year native liver survival in biliary diversion patients with sBA levels controlled to below 102µmol/L.”Everything that MIRM has going for it convinced Seedhouse to put a Strong Buy rating on the stock. He assigned a $48 price target, suggesting 140% upside potential. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: MIRM is a Strong Buy. Given the $49.50 average price target, shares could soar 150% in the next year. (See MIRM stock analysis on TipRanks)PolyPid (PYPD)Last but not least we have PolyPid, which develops locally administered therapies to improve surgical outcomes. Given the strength of its PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology, which is a platform that is anchored in the surgical site to provide controlled and continuous delivery of medications, Raymond James thinks that it's time to get in on the action.The company only IPO’d in June, and it has already impressed firm analyst Elliot Wilbur. Looking at its D-PLEX100 product, it was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the prevention of post abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs) in August. Fast Track Designation gives PYPD an advantage in that it increases the frequency of communication with the FDA. Additionally, it enables a rolling submission of the NDA, which allows the company to submit parts of the application as they are completed, expediting the review process.“Although earlier approval is not guaranteed with the Fast Track Designation, the additional resources available to the company and the FDA recognition that D-PLEX100 has potential to address the unmet medical needs of the SSI market should be viewed as positives,” Wilbur stated.In July, PYPD enrolled the first patient in its randomized SHIELD I (Surgical site Hospital acquired Infection prEvention with Local D-plex) trial, the first of two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating D-PLEX100 in post-abdominal surgery (soft tissue) SSIs. The primary endpoint is prevention of deep or superficial surgical site infection, as determined by a blinded review committee within 30 days post abdominal surgery.Wilbur expects the application of D-PLEX100 locally to the wound site combined with its extended release through thousands of bilayers of polymers and lipids to yield increased efficacy and safety over the current standard of care (SoC), which usually involves an antibiotic IV before an incision.It should be noted that SHIELD I remains on track to enroll 600-900 patients across 60 centers globally, starting with centers in Israel and Europe before continuing to the U.S. “Management sees minimal anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic for this trial, and robust top line data (expected in late 2021) coupled with the benefits from the Fast Track Designation may be enough to obtain early approval for the drug,” Wilbur commented.As SHIELD II is set to initiate in late 2020, with it serving as the second potential confirmatory Phase 3 trial, Wilbur sees an exciting opportunity on the table.It should come as no surprise, then, that Wilbur sides with the bulls. In addition to an Outperform rating, he, the price target is left at $23, indicating 128% upside potential. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? Other analysts echo Wilbur’s sentiment. PYPD’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells. With an average price target of $25.50, the upside potential comes in at 153%. (See PYPD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 and take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.

  • Buy the worst? Here are 5 destroyed stocks for this bottom-fishing strategy

    "You shouldn't necessarily overlook 'bad' stocks. Of course, do your due diligence. And definitely don't invest all your eggs there. But conversely, don't ignore picks just because someone tells you to."

  • It’s Time to Dump U.S. Tech Stocks, One Investment Bank Says. Here’s What to Buy Instead.

    There’s no disputing investors are putting a premium on U.S. tech stocks. The question is whether that premium is deserved or not.

  • Why DraftKings Stock May Be A Riskier Gamble Than You Think

    DraftKings could get a lift if New York legalizes online gambling, but an industry observer says sports wagering may be riskier than it seems.

  • What could a Biden presidency look like for your small business? Let's look at his top 6 proposals.

    Biden’s policy proposals for small businesses place particular emphasis on “access to capital.”

  • Dow Jones Battered Lower Amid Stimulus Uncertainty; China Stock Breaks Out

    The Dow Jones tumbled amid coronavirus stimulus uncertainty. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to disagree over the amount of aid.

  • Here are five stocks to own for the 5G network buildout

    DEEP DIVE Apple has finally rolled out 5G iPhones. This points to a multiyear effort to build actual working 5G networks. You might think the best way to play this trend is to focus on the largest network infrastructure players, but some smaller companies can be very rewarding for investors.

  • Nio soars to record after JPMorgan selects it as ‘long-term winner’ in China’s EV market

    Nio Inc. ADRs traded at their highest ever Wednesday after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded them to buy.

  • Nio's stock jumps toward a record after J.P. Morgan nearly triples its price target

    Shares of Nio Inc. shot up 9.8% toward a record high in premarket trading Wednesday, after a bullish call on the China-based electric vehicle maker from J.P. Morgan. The stock was on track to open above the Oct. 12 record close of $21.85, and above the all-time intraday high of $22.59 reached on Sept. 30. J.P. Morgan said it now rates Nio at overweight, reportedly an upgrade from the previous rating of neutral, while the stock price target was nearly tripled to $40 from $14. That would make J.P. Morgan's analyst the most bullish of the 15 analysts surveyed by FactSet. The new target is 85% above Tuesday's closing price of $21.62. The stock has skyrocketed more than fivefold (up 437.8%) year to date through Tuesday, while shares of rival Tesla Inc. have soared 433.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.7%.

  • Appeals court: Ford committed fraud by selling defective Super Duty trucks

    An F-350 owner who opted out of a class action settlement sues Ford and wins on appeal for a defective 6.0L diesel engine.

  • Mortgage rates drop to new low, but borrowers miss the memo

    Mortgage applications have slowed even as rates have reached another record.

  • Stock market angst is linked to the lack of a new coronavirus stimulus

    Lawmakers are setting the stock market up for failure soon, says Wall Street pros.

  • Nio Stock Tops Buy Point As Wall Street Looks To These Catalysts

    Nio boasts several near-term catalysts, and the Chinese EV maker is poised to take a big slice of the market that Tesla dominates, a Wall Street firm said.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • U.S. Oil Production Has Already Passed Its Peak, Occidental Says

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil production will never again reach the record 13 million barrels a day set earlier this year, just before the pandemic devastated global demand, according to Occidental Petroleum Corp.“It’s just going to be too difficult to replace the 2 million barrels a day of production that we’ve lost, and then to further grow beyond that,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Wednesday at the Energy Intelligence Forum. “Over the next three to four years there’s going to be moderate restoration of production, but not at high growth.”Occidental is one of the biggest producers in the U.S. shale industry, which added wells at such a rate prior to the spread of Covid-19 that the country became the world’s top crude producer, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Russia, ushering in an era that President Donald Trump called “American energy dominance.”Shale’s debt-fueled expansion came to a juddering halt due to lower gasoline demand and oil prices, but also because of Wall Street’s increasing reluctance to fund growth at any cost. Shale operators are increasingly prioritizing cash flow and returns to investors over production growth.Occidental, which vies with Chevron Corp. to be the biggest producer in the Permian Basin, has been forced to throttle back capital spending, lower growth targets and cut its dividend in a bid to save cash during the downturn. Its finances were already severely challenged by the debt taken on through its $37 billion purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp. last year.Hollub said global consumption stands at about 94 billion barrels a day, and it will take a Covid-19 vaccine before it returns to 100 million barrels. Due to cutbacks around the world, supply and demand for oil will likely balance again by the end of 2021, she said.Unlike some of her European peers, Hollub sees strong long-term demand for oil. “I expect we’ll get to peak supply before we get to peak demand,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid Report: Moderna Gets Key Ruling In Europe; Vaxart Tablet Passes 'Hamster Challenge'

    Moderna advanced its Covld-19 vaccine approval process in Europe with a key ruling by regulators; Vaxart posted good results in hamsters for its pill vaccine; MRNA stock, VXRT stock rose.

  • Retirees Share Secrets to Financial Security

    You don't necessarily need a lot of money to set up a financially secure retirement. Thinking about your interests can help you set aside funds to cover retirement activities. If you're married, "Take the time to agree on what you want retirement to look like," says Mike Smith, who retired at age 63 and currently lives in Windermere, Florida.