UK PM Johnson warns Iran: time is running out for nuclear deal

·1 min read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Johnson discussed the ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.

"The prime minister said the UK wants to see the negotiations in Vienna lead to full restoration of the JCPoA, but that we need Iran to engage in good faith," a Downing Street spokesman said. "The diplomatic door is open, but time is running out to reach an agreement."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

