UK Point of Sale Finance (including Buy Now Pay Later): Market Insight Report 2022

This report focuses on the UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance. Also known as retail finance, in-store credit, store instalment credit or Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), it refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a specific purchase.

This new edition of the report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise our market size and growth estimates.



The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It segments the market between conventional POS finance and BNPL.



Objectives of the report

This report aims to answer a series of questions on the POS finance market:

How does the market work? What changes have there been recently?

What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?

Which types of retailers use it most frequently?

How does it compare with alternative and substitute forms of finance?

What role has new technology played in the market?

What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?

What are the risks to future market growth?

How does the market compare with those in other countries?

Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?

In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?

What do the leading UK retailers do - to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?

Unsecured consumer credit for the purchase of specific goods or services can be split between two key segments: Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Point of Sale/Service (POS).

BNPL: Interest-free split payments for up to around three months, termed Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) finance. This is a relatively new part of the market having grown rapidly in the past three years.

POS: Credit agreements typically of 12 months or longer.

It includes purchases of goods from high street stores and online as well as purchases of services from medical, beauty or other providers

Many retailers choose to subsidise the cost of the credit as a promotional expenditure and offer "interest-free credit" or "zero per cent finance".

It is used by both national retail chains and independent shops, most commonly in the home and furniture, jewellery and electricals sectors.

Loans are generally set up as personal loans, not secured on the asset and without a lease arrangement.

Interest-free loans are generally for 3-12 months with an APR of 0% (i.e. no additional fees are charged)

Charged-for loans are generally for periods of 12-60 months. Where interest is charged, an APR of 15-20% being typical.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





ApptoPay

Auto Serve Finance Limited,

Azule Limited

Barclays Partner

Caledonian Consumer Finance

Carnegie Consumer Finance

Clearpay

Close Brothers Retail Finance

Deko

Divido Financial Services Ltd.

First Senior Finance Limited

Funeral Safe

Hitachi Capital

Home Retail Group

Ikano

Laybuy Holdings

Lending Works Limited

NewDay

OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd

Pay Later Financial Services (Fly Now Pay Later)

Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)

PayitMonthly Limited

Payment Assist

PayPal

Paysafe Financial Services

Premium Credit

Propensio Finance

Rematch Credit (DivideBuy)

Secure Trust (V Retail Finance)

Shawbrook Bank

Shop Direct

Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)

Social Money Ltd (Paylr)

Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)

Splitpay

Tabeo Broker

Tymit Limited

Wesleyan Bank

