UK Point of Sale Finance (including Buy Now Pay Later): Market Insight Report 2022
DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Point of Sale Finance (including Buy Now Pay Later): Market Insight Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance. Also known as retail finance, in-store credit, store instalment credit or Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), it refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a specific purchase.
This new edition of the report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise our market size and growth estimates.
The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It segments the market between conventional POS finance and BNPL.
Objectives of the report
This report aims to answer a series of questions on the POS finance market:
How does the market work? What changes have there been recently?
What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?
Which types of retailers use it most frequently?
How does it compare with alternative and substitute forms of finance?
What role has new technology played in the market?
What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?
What are the risks to future market growth?
How does the market compare with those in other countries?
Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?
In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?
What do the leading UK retailers do - to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?
Unsecured consumer credit for the purchase of specific goods or services can be split between two key segments: Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Point of Sale/Service (POS).
BNPL: Interest-free split payments for up to around three months, termed Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) finance. This is a relatively new part of the market having grown rapidly in the past three years.
POS: Credit agreements typically of 12 months or longer.
It includes purchases of goods from high street stores and online as well as purchases of services from medical, beauty or other providers
Many retailers choose to subsidise the cost of the credit as a promotional expenditure and offer "interest-free credit" or "zero per cent finance".
It is used by both national retail chains and independent shops, most commonly in the home and furniture, jewellery and electricals sectors.
Loans are generally set up as personal loans, not secured on the asset and without a lease arrangement.
Interest-free loans are generally for 3-12 months with an APR of 0% (i.e. no additional fees are charged)
Charged-for loans are generally for periods of 12-60 months. Where interest is charged, an APR of 15-20% being typical.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
ApptoPay
Auto Serve Finance Limited,
Azule Limited
Barclays Partner
Caledonian Consumer Finance
Carnegie Consumer Finance
Clearpay
Close Brothers Retail Finance
Deko
Divido Financial Services Ltd.
First Senior Finance Limited
Funeral Safe
Hitachi Capital
Home Retail Group
Ikano
Laybuy Holdings
Lending Works Limited
NewDay
OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd
Pay Later Financial Services (Fly Now Pay Later)
Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)
PayitMonthly Limited
Payment Assist
PayPal
Paysafe Financial Services
Premium Credit
Propensio Finance
Rematch Credit (DivideBuy)
Secure Trust (V Retail Finance)
Shawbrook Bank
Shop Direct
Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)
Social Money Ltd (Paylr)
Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)
Splitpay
Tabeo Broker
Tymit Limited
Wesleyan Bank
