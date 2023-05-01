MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report UK Precision Farming Market by Technology (Guidance, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology), Offering, Application, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, UK Precision Farming Market to Grow at a CAGR 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing development of various precision farming equipment in UK due to strong support by leading universities and research institutions in the country

The UK is globally recognized as a home of agricultural research and the country has made strong advancement in development of driverless tractors and other farm vehicles automation. UK is witnessing an increasing adoption of precision farming technologies, including agriculture drones, owing to the reduced cost of global positioning systems (GPS) and precision agriculture application related software. In the UK, universities and institutions work collaboratively, which creates an opportunity for researchers to use their knowledge for designing and manufacturing robotic systems.

The UK is home to several leading universities and research institutions that are conducting cutting-edge research on precision farming technologies and solutions. This research is helping to drive innovation in the precision farming market and develop new products and services that meet the needs of farmers and other stakeholders. Universities such as Harper Adams University, Cranfield University, Rothamsted Research etc. are few institutes that work immensly towards the developments and research on precision farming. Labor shortages have not accelerated automation in the UK’s precision farming industry sector as the region experienced constrained investment.

Agrovista (UK), Topcon Precision Agriculture (US), Deere & Company (US), Galaxy Precision Ag Service Ltd (UK), SOYL Precision Farming (UK), and Trimble (US) are among a few of the major companies in the UK providing precision farming solutions. Companies such as AGRIVI, based in UK, focus on development of software for precision farming market.

HUMMINGBIRD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED uses AI and machine learning to provide crop analytics and insights to farmers. Their services include crop health monitoring, yield prediction, and disease detection. Small Robot Company is a UK-based startup that develops robotic solutions for precision farming, including crop mapping, weeding, and seed planting. Their robots use AI and machine learning to identify and treat individual plants based on their unique needs.

