U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,771.54
    -11.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,166.72
    -107.15 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.76 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.08 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.39
    -0.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0048 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7880
    +0.1780 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,082.54
    +160.73 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.25
    -1.16 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    -69.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

UK to probe Inmarsat and Viasat's $7.3B merger on competition grounds, says it could lead to pricier in-flight Wi-FI

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that the proposed merger between London-based satellite communications company Inmarsat and its U.S. rival Viasat raises potential competition concerns, and plans to launch a full-scale investigation into the deal.

The $7.3 billion transaction, comprising a mix of cash, equity, and debt, was first announced last November, but given the size and significance of the deal, it has faced significant scrutiny.

The U.K. government initially kicked off a review of the deal based on national security grounds, though it finally greenlighted the deal last month concluding that it posed "no risk" to national security. In tandem, however, the U.K.'s competition authority confirmed in August that it was launching a preliminary investigation into whether there was grounds for a deeper probe into whether the coming together of two close rivals could impact businesses and consumers that use their services -- this includes in-flight Wi-Fi, with both Inmarsat and Viasat among the biggest providers of in-flight connectivity globally.

Higher prices

The CMA's initial findings published today indicate that the companies have a case to answer after all, noting that the deal could lead to airlines facing higher prices to access their satellite networks, a cost that would naturally be passed down to the passengers.

While CMA acknowledges the emergence of newer low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite competitors including Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which runs Starlink, in addition to OneWeb which is currently in the process of merging with French rival Eutelsat, it noted that the aviation sector is difficult for new satellite operators to enter. It wrote in its findings:

The CMA’s initial investigation has found that there is significant uncertainty about when – if at all – these suppliers would be in a position to compete effectively with Viasat and Inmarsat.

On top of that, the CMA said that it's difficult for airlines to change to a new provider once they've installed the necessary equipment in their aircraft, so even if newcomers did offer a viable alternative, airlines are disincentivized to switch due to the costs involved. It wrote:

The CMA is therefore concerned that the merged company could effectively lock in a large part of the customer base before emerging suppliers are able to compete.

Effectively, the CMA has decided that the investigation will proceed to an in-depth "phase 2" investigation, however both companies now have five days to "submit proposals" that address the concerns raised. After that, the CMA will then spend another five days considering the proposal and decide whether to proceed with a fully-fledged investigation.

It's clear that Inmarsat and Viasat were given a heads up on this announcement, as they published a press release to coincide with the today's published findings, replete with statements that counter the CMA's key assertion that the newcomers aren't at the stage to compete with the long-established incumbents.

"There is no lack of competition in satellite connectivity for the aviation sector," Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri said in their statement. "Strong players are already offering in-flight connectivity and the new low-earth orbit players -- which already operate over half the satellite broadband capacity available globally -- are aggressively and successfully targeting aviation. We expect competition to be robust in the years ahead and, together, Viasat and Inmarsat will be well-placed to invest in the technologies needed to meet the growing needs of aviation customers and compete with the LEOs and others."

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Following Starbucks in Making a Big Change

    Fast food and the waste generated from it are in a constant state of push and pull. It happened when, at the height of the world's attention on how plastic straws clog up the ocean, Starbucks committed to eliminating all single-use ones. As those who visit the coffee chain frequently will know well, cold drinks at Starbucks now come with recyclable sippy cup-style lids.

  • Will Satellite-To-Smartphone Services Get Lost In Space This Time?

    Satellite-to-smartphone connectivity in remote locations is suddenly the rage in telecom again, some 23 years after Iridium and ICO Communications fell into bankruptcy.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Why universal life insurance may be best for you

    Universal life insurance policies provide flexibility - and a cash value portion.

  • Global economy will ‘crumble’ if Fed doesn’t stop hiking interest rates, billionaire investor Sternlicht says

    Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the chief executive officer and chairman of Starwood Capital Group, has jumped aboard the bandwagon of people calling on the Federal Reserve to ease off its aggressive interest-rate hikes before something, somewhere, breaks.

  • Why General Mills (GIS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does General Mills (GIS) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Wall St ends down as two-day rally fizzles on data, Fed message

    (Reuters) -Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong U.S. labor demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. Fed officials have insisted on aggressive rate tightening to battle inflation, a message the market has feared would lead to a hard landing and likely recession. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, the ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed, suggesting rising rates and tighter financial conditions have yet to curb labor demand as the Fed battles high inflation.

  • Gem of a Tuesday, JOLTS Jolt, OPEC+ Roils Oil, Dipping Into Chips

    Plus, we focus on Micron Technology's enormous US investment plans and take a quick look at two energy stocks that appear to be gaining technical strength.

  • Europe Should Brace for Surprises. A New Debt Crisis Probably Isn’t One of Them.

    More than a decade of low interest rates abetted by massive central-bank bond buying has covered up many vulnerabilities, writes Daniel Gros.

  • Who Invented The Windshield Wiper? Hint: It Wasn't A Man

    Mary Anderson was ahead of her time. She was also dreaming like an entrepreneur. And problem-solving like an inventor.

  • Raymond James Nabs $1.1 Billion Merrill Team

    The wirehouse has recently lost several big teams to its rivals and to the independent advisor sector.

  • MassMutual Doubles Down on Backing Firms Led by Diverse Founders

    The Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is doubling down on supporting firms led by diverse founders with a fresh $100 million commitment to its First Fund Initiative.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Naver Sinks After Announcing $1.2 Billion Poshmark Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of South Korean internet giant Naver Corp. fell the most in seven years after the company agreed to buy online secondhand-fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal Bill

  • Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Joins 100-Year Bond Club

    Saudi Arabia joined the small club of issuers that have borrowed for 100 years from investors, with its sovereign-wealth fund selling the ultralong debt as part of a $3 billion bond-market debut.

  • Stocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- For many stock traders, it felt just about right that the market would take a breather after the dramatic rally of the past couple of days.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets Wra

  • The Stock Market's Charts and Indicators Are Now in Concert

    All the major equity indexes closed at or near their highs of the day Tuesday and are now neutral versus their prior negative trends. Meanwhile, the data remain generally neutral except for investor sentiment readings (contrarian indicators), which continue to sit on very bullish signals. On the charts, all the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals on higher trading volume.

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • Treasuries Liquidity Problem Exposes Fed to ‘Biggest Nightmare’

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bout of global financial volatility has heightened concerns about regulators’ continuing failure to resolve liquidity problems with US Treasuries -- the debt that serves as a benchmark for the world.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Le

  • McCormick (MKC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    McCormick (MKC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.15% and 0.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended August 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?