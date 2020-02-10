UK public sector failing to be open about its use of AI, review finds

A report into the use of artificial intelligence by the UK's public sector has warned that the government is failing to be open about automated decision-making technologies which have the potential to significantly impact citizens' lives.

Ministers have been especially bullish on injecting new technologies into the delivery of taxpayer funded healthcare -- with health minister Matt Hancock setting out a tech-fuelled vision of “preventative, predictive and personalised care” in 2018, calling for a root and branch digital transformation of the National Health Service (NHS) to support piping patient data to a new generation of "healthtech" apps and services.

He has also personally championed a chatbot startup, Babylon Health, that's using AI for healthcare triage -- and which is now selling a service in to the NHS.

Policing is another area where AI is being accelerated into UK public service delivery, with a number of police forces trialing facial recognition technology -- and London's Met Police switching over to a live deployment of the AI technology just last month.

However the rush by cash-strapped public services to tap AI 'efficiencies' risks glossing over a range of ethical concerns about the design and implementation of such automated systems, from fears about embedding bias and discrimination into service delivery and scaling harmful outcomes to questions of consent around access to the data-sets being used to build AI models and human agency over automated outcomes, to name a few of the associated concerns -- all of which require transparency into AIs if there's to be accountability over automated outcomes.

The role of commercial companies in providing AI services to the public sector also raises additional ethical and legal questions.

Only last week, a court in the Netherlands highlighted the risks for governments of rushing to bake AI into legislation after it ruled an algorithmic risk-scoring system implemented by the Dutch government to assess the likelihood that social security claimants will commit benefits or tax fraud breached their human rights.

The court objected to a lack of transparency about how the system functions, as well as the associated lack of controllability -- ordering an immediate halt to its use.

The UK parliamentary committee which reviews standards in public life has today sounded a similar warning -- publishing a series of recommendations for public sector use of AI and warning that the technology challenges three key principles of service delivery: Openness, accountability, and objectivity.

"Under the principle of openness, a current lack of information about government use of AI risks undermining transparency," it writes in an executive summary.

"Under the principle of accountability, there are three risks: AI may obscure the chain of organisational accountability; undermine the attribution of responsibility for key decisions made by public officials; and inhibit public officials from providing meaningful explanations for decisions reached by AI. Under the principle of objectivity, the prevalence of data bias risks embedding and amplifying discrimination in everyday public sector practice."

"This review found that the government is failing on openness," it goes on, asserting that: "Public sector organisations are not sufficiently transparent about their use of AI and it is too difficult to find out where machine learning is currently being used in government."

In 2018 the UN's special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights raised concerns about the UK’s rush to apply digital technologies and data tools to socially re-engineer the delivery of public services at scale -- warning then that the impact of a digital welfare state on vulnerable people would be “immense”, and calling for stronger laws and enforcement of a rights-based legal framework to ensure the use of technologies like AI for public service provision does not end up harming people.

Per the committee's assessment it is "too early to judge if public sector bodies are successfully upholding accountability".

Parliamentarians also suggest that "fears over ‘black box’ AI... may be overstated" -- and rather dub "explainable AI" a "realistic goal for the public sector".

On objectivity, they write that data bias is "an issue of serious concern, and further work is needed on measuring and mitigating the impact of bias".

