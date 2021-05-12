U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,480.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,010.00
    +11.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,131.60
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.16
    -0.92 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.99
    -0.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4057
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7020
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,203.14
    -6,033.62 (-10.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.88
    -159.95 (-10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,454.40
    -693.11 (-2.46%)
     

UK publishes draft Online Safety Bill

Natasha Lomas
·11 min read

The U.K. government has published its long-trailed (child) "safety-focused" plan to regulate online content and speech.

The Online Safety Bill has been in the works for years -- during which time a prior plan to require age verification for accessing online porn in the U.K., also with the goal of protecting kids from being exposed to inappropriate content online but which was widely criticized as unworkable, got quietly dropped.

At the time the government said it would focus on introducing comprehensive legislation to regulate a range of online harms. It can now say it's done that.

The 145-page Online Safety Bill can be found here on the gov.uk website -- along with 123 pages of explanatory notes and a 146-page impact assessment.

The draft legislation imposes a duty of care on digital service providers to moderate user-generated content in a way that prevents users from being exposed to illegal and/or harmful stuff online.

The government dubs the plan globally "groundbreaking" and claims it will usher in "a new age of accountability for tech and bring fairness and accountability to the online world".

Critics warn the proposals will harm freedom of expression by encouraging platforms to over-censor, while also creating major legal and operational headaches for digital businesses that will discourage tech innovation.

The debate starts now in earnest.

The bill will be scrutinised by a joint committee of MPs -- before a final version is formally introduced to Parliament for debate later this year.

How long it might take to hit the statute books isn't clear but the government has a large majority in parliament so, failing major public uproar and/or mass opposition within its own ranks, the Online Safety Bill has a clear road to becoming law.

Commenting in a statement, digital secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Today the UK shows global leadership with our groundbreaking laws to usher in a new age of accountability for tech and bring fairness and accountability to the online world.

"We will protect children on the internet, crack down on racist abuse on social media and through new measures to safeguard our liberties, create a truly democratic digital age."

The length of time it's taken for the government to draft the Online Safety Bill underscores the legislative challenge involved in trying to "regulate the Internet".

In a bit of a Freudian slip, the DCMS' own PR talks about "the government's fight to make the internet safe". And there are certainly question marks over who the future winners and losers of the U.K.'s Online Safety laws will be.

Safety and democracy?

In a press release about the plan, the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) claimed the "landmark laws" will "keep children safe, stop racial hate and protect democracy online".

But as that grab-bag of headline goals implies, there's an awful lot going on here -- and huge potential for things to go wrong if the end result is an incoherent mess of contradictory rules that make it harder for digital businesses to operate and for internet users to access the content they need.

The laws are set to apply widely -- not just to tech giants or social media sites but to a broad swathe of websites, apps and services that host user-generated content or just allow people to talk to others online.

In scope, services will face a legal requirement to remove and/or limit the spread of illegal and (in the case of larger services) harmful content, with the risk of major penalties for failing in this new duty of care toward users. There will also be requirements for reporting child sexual exploitation content to law enforcement.

Ofcom, the U.K.'s comms regulator -- which is responsible for regulating the broadcast media and telecoms sectors -- is set to become the U.K. internet's content watchdog too, under the plan.

It will have powers to sanction companies that fail in the new duty of care toward users by hitting them with fines of up to £18 million or 10% of annual global turnover (whichever is higher).

The regulator will also get the power to block access to sites -- so the potential for censoring entire platforms is baked in.

Some campaigners backing tough new internet rules have been pressing the government to include the threat of criminal sanctions for CEOs to concentrate C-suite minds on anti-harms compliance. And while ministers haven't gone that far, DCMS says a new criminal offence for senior managers has been included as a deferred power -- adding: "This could be introduced at a later date if tech firms don’t step up their efforts to improve safety."

Despite there being widespread public support in the U.K. for tougher rules for internet platforms, the devil is the detail of how exactly you propose to do that.

Civil rights campaigners and tech policy experts have warned from the get-go that the government's plan risks having a chilling effect on online expression by forcing private companies to be speech police.

Legal experts are also warning over how workable the framework will be, given hard to define concepts like "harms" -- and, in a new addition, content that's defined as "democratically important" (which the government wants certain platforms to have a special duty to protect).

The clear risk is massive legal uncertainty wrapping digital businesses -- with knock-on impacts on startup innovation and availability of services in the U.K.

The bill's earlier incarnation -- a 2019 White Paper -- had the word "harms" in the title. That's been swapped for a more anodyne reference to "safety" but the legal uncertainty hasn't been swapped out.

The emphasis remains on trying to rein in an amorphous conglomerate of "harms" -- some illegal, others just unpleasant -- that have been variously linked to or associated with online activity. (Often off the back of high-profile media reporting, such as into children's exposure to suicide content on platforms like Instagram.)

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri to meet UK health secretary over suicide content concerns

This can range from bullying and abuse (online trolling), to the spread of illegal content (child sexual exploitation), to content that's merely inappropriate for children to see (legal pornography).

Certain types of online scams (romance fraud) are another harm the government wants the legislation to address, per latest additions.

The umbrella "harms" framing makes the U.K. approach distinct to the European Union's Digital Service Act -- a parallel legislative proposal to update the EU's digital rules that's more tightly focused on things that are illegal, with the bloc setting out rules to standardize reporting procedures for illegal content; and combating the risk of dangerous products being sold on e-commerce marketplaces with "know your customer" requirements.

Understanding Europe’s big push to rewrite the digital rulebook

In a response to criticism of the U.K. bill's potential impact on online expression, the government has added measures which it said today are aimed at strengthening people’s rights to express themselves freely online.

It also says it's added in safeguards for journalism and to protect democratic political debate in the U.K.

However, its approach is already raising questions -- including over what look like some pretty contradictory stipulations.

For example, the DCMS' discussion of how the bill will handle journalistic content confirms that content on news publishers' own websites won't be in scope of the law (reader comments on those sites are also not in scope) and that articles by "recognised news publishers" shared on in-scope services (such as social media sites) will be exempted from legal requirements that may otherwise apply to non journalistic content.

Indeed, platforms will have a legal requirement to safeguard access to journalism content. ("This means [digital platforms] will have to consider the importance of journalism when undertaking content moderation, have a fast-track appeals process for journalists’ removed content, and will be held to account by Ofcom for the arbitrary removal of journalistic content," DCMS notes.)

However the government also specifies that "citizen journalists’ content will have the same protections as professional journalists’ content" -- so exactly where (or how) the line gets drawn between "recognized" news publishers (out of scope), citizen journalists (also out of scope) and just any old person blogging or posting stuff on the internet (in scope... maybe?) is going to make for compelling viewing.

Carve outs to protect political speech also complicate the content moderation picture for digital services -- given, for example, how extremist groups that hold racist opinions can seek to launder their hate speech and abuse as "political opinion". (Some notoriously racist activists also like to claim to be "journalists"...)

DCMS writes that companies will be "forbidden from discriminating against particular political viewpoints and will need to apply protections equally to a range of political opinions, no matter their affiliation".

"Policies to protect such content will need to be set out in clear and accessible terms and conditions and firms will need to stick to them or face enforcement action from Ofcom," it goes on, adding: "When moderating content, companies will need to take into account the political context around why the content is being shared and give it a high level of protection if it is democratically important."

Platforms will face responsibility for balancing all these conflicting requirements -- drawing on Codes of Practice on content moderation that respects freedom of expression which will be set out by Ofcom -- but also under threat of major penalties being slapped on them by Ofcom if they get it wrong.

Interestingly, the government appears to be looking favorably on the Facebook-devised "Oversight Board" model, where a panel of humans sit in judgement on "complex" content moderation cases -- and also discouraging too much use of AI filters which it warns risk missing speech nuance and over-removing content. (Especially interesting given the U.K. government's prior pressure on platforms to adopt AI tools to speed up terrorism content takedowns.)

"The Bill will ensure people in the UK can express themselves freely online and participate in pluralistic and robust debate," writes DCMS. "All in-scope companies will need to consider and put in place safeguards for freedom of expression when fulfilling their duties. These safeguards will be set out by Ofcom in codes of practice but, for example, might include having human moderators take decisions in complex cases where context is important."

"People using their services will need to have access to effective routes of appeal for content removed without good reason and companies must reinstate that content if it has been removed unfairly. Users will also be able to appeal to Ofcom and these complaints will form an essential part of Ofcom’s horizon-scanning, research and enforcement activity," it goes on.

"Category 1 services [the largest, most popular services] will have additional duties. They will need to conduct and publish up-to-date assessments of their impact on freedom of expression and demonstrate they have taken steps to mitigate any adverse effects. These measures remove the risk that online companies adopt restrictive measures or over-remove content in their efforts to meet their new online safety duties. An example of this could be AI moderation technologies falsely flagging innocuous content as harmful, such as satire."

Another confusing-looking component of the plan is that while the bill includes measures to tackle what it calls "user-generated fraud" -- such as posts on social media for fake investment opportunities or romance scams on dating apps -- fraud that's conducted online via advertising, emails or cloned websites will not be in scope, per DCMS, as it says "the Bill focuses on harm committed through user-generated content".

Yet since internet users can easily and cheaply create and run online ads -- as platforms like Facebook essentially offer their ad targeting tools to anyone who's willing to pay -- then why carve out fraud by ads as exempt?

It seems a meaningless place to draw the line. Fraud where someone paid a few dollars to amplify their scam doesn't seem a less harmful class of fraud than a free Facebook post linking to the self-same crypto investment scam.

In short, there's a risk of arbitrary/ill-thought through distinctions creating incoherent and confusing rules that are prone to loopholes. Which doesn't sound good for anyone's online safety.

In parallel, meanwhile, the government is devising an ambitious pro-competition ex ante regime to regulate tech giants specifically. Ensuring coherence and avoiding conflicting or overlapping requirements between that framework for platform giants and these wider digital harms rules is a further challenge.

UK sets out safety-focused plan to regulate internet firms

UK Online Safety Bill, coming next year, will propose fines of up to 10% of annual turnover for breaching duty of care rules

The UK’s plan to tackle big tech won’t be one-size fits all

Recommended Stories

  • Way-too-early 53-man roster projection for Chargers

    Who will make the cut? Chargers Wire's Gavino Borquez predicts Los Angeles' 53-man roster ahead of OTAs.

  • Treasury Prime raises $20M to scale its banking-as-a-service biz

    This morning Treasury Prime, a banking-as-a-service startup that delivers its product via APIs, announced that it has closed a $20 million Series B. The capital comes around a year since the startup announced its Series A, and around 1.5 years since it raised its preceding round. For Treasury Prime, the new capital was an internal affair, with prior investors stepping up to lead its new round of funding. In fact, Treasury Prime CEO Chris Dean told TechCrunch in an interview that his firm is "super capital efficient," adding that it had not tucked into its Series A capital until January of this year.

  • Brazil's Divibank raises millions to become the Clearbanc of LatAm

    Divibank, a financing platform offering LatAm businesses access to growth capital, has closed on a $3.6 million round of seed funding led by San Francisco-based Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV). São Paulo-based Divibank was founded in March 2020, right as the COVID-pandemic was starting. The company has built a data-driven financing platform aimed at giving businesses access to non-dilutive capital to finance their growth via revenue-share financing.

  • Lack of safety depth is a concern for Chargers

    The Los Angeles Chargers could afford to add a veteran at the position.

  • Collective, a back-office platform for the self-employed, raises $20M from Ashton Kutcher's VC

    With so much focus on the "creator economy", and countries hit by the effects of the pandemic, the self-employed market is "booming", for good or for ill. The round was led by General Catalyst and joined by Sound Ventures (the venture capital fund founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary).

  • Amplitude acquires Iteratively

    Amplitude, the well-funded product intelligence startup that helps businesses use their data to predict which features will drive the best business outcomes for them, today announced that it has acquired Iteratively, a startup that helps businesses build trustworthy data pipelines. Since data is at the core of Amplitude's services, this acquisition will help the company bolster its data management capabilities that power many of its features, including its recently launched personalized recommendation engine. The two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition.

  • Stampli raises $50 million in Series C to help companies intelligently manage invoices

    This morning Stampli, a software platform that optimizes corporate invoice management, announced a $50 million Series C financing round, led by Insight Partners with participation from Signal Fire and Nextworld Capital. The resulting invoices then land in the finance department, a part of companies that can be a bit siloed. Finance is then left to determine a number of factors, like why something was purchased, whether it delivered and if the invoice should it be paid at all.

  • Salesforce is bringing drag and drop interactive components to its low-code toolkit

    Salesforce has been a big proponent of this approach to help reduce the complexity of working on its platform, and today the CRM giant announced a new wrinkle: drag and drop interactive components. "We're introducing this new feature called Dynamic Interactions and prior to their existence you had to have developers if you wanted to be able to build essentially truly interactive applications," Ellis said. Salesforce will be providing about 150 such interactions like maps, lists, Einstein next best action and so forth.

  • Queen's Speech: 6 key laws Boris Johnson plans to introduce

    Here are six notable laws Johnson has promised to introduce.

  • Chargers will open 2021 season on the road vs. Washington

    The 2021 NFL schedule is being released Wednesday, starting with Week 1 this morning. Justin Herbert and the Chargers will open the season in Washington.

  • Japan's Toyota says profit soared in Jan-March amid pandemic

    Toyota reported Wednesday its profit more than doubled in January-March from a year earlier to 777 billion yen ($7 billion), as the Japanese automaker’s sales recovered from the pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp.'s profit in January-March 2020 was 327 billion yen. Quarterly sales rose 11% on year to nearly 7.7 trillion yen ($71 billion) from 6.9 trillion yen a year earlier, the company said.

  • Orbite offers a five-star 'space camp' for would-be space travelers

    As private companies like Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX prepare to ferry private customers to the stars, a whole new market is opening up to train affluent would-be travelers for their future missions. Case in point: space training company Orbite, whose goal is to combine aeronautics and five-star hospitality in its inaugural astronaut training program. “We're going to have hundreds, if not thousands of people this decade of the 2020s, who will go to space, but you just don't get off the couch and strap into a rocket […] you actually have to get mentally prepared, physically prepared and also spiritually prepared for this out of this world journey,” co-founder Jason Andrews told TechCrunch.

  • It’s Becoming Easier to Back S. Africa’s World-Beating Rand

    (Bloomberg) -- The rand’s 30% gain against the dollar since the height of the pandemic has outstripped emerging-market peers -- and the rally may not be over yet.South Africa’s currency has recovered all its losses since it slumped to a record in April last year, and then some. Strong commodity prices and the global search for yield should support the narrative for further gains in coming months. Domestic fiscal metrics -- though still far from healthy -- are improving along with terms of trade, while the government’s crackdown on corruption is also fueling positive sentiment.The rand extended its rally on Tuesday, advancing 0.3% to 14.0040 per dollar by 4:17 p.m. in Johannesburg and bringing its gain this month to 3.5%.It’s becoming easier to back South Africa’s currency, and these charts illustrate why:Bond Investors ReturnAfter record outflows from South Africa’s bond market in the first four months of the year, last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs numbers heralded a reprieve. Foreign investors bought a net 5.2 billion rand ($370 million) of South African government debt on Friday, the biggest in inflow since November, as the move lower in Treasury rates gave new impetus to the search for yield. Together with a healthy trade surplus fueled by rising commodity prices, those inflows could be rand-supportive in coming months.Technical CheerThe dollar last week tested a pivotal area at 14.40-14.50 after consolidating in the second half of April. Failure to breach resistance meant that rand bulls got the upper hand once again, as shown by the fear-greed indicator, and the pair fell to fresh cycle lows. In the longer-term, the rand seems to be in the final stages of the ABC correction of an Elliot Wave Cycle that started in 2011 and was completed in early 2020. The dollar may weaken toward the 11.50 handle, according to the pattern.Encouraging OptionsDemand for dollar topside exposure took a hit as key resistance around 14.50 held. While greenback calls still trade at a significant premium, bearish sentiment for the South African currency, as measured by one-month risk reversals, has moved to the lowest level in three weeks, with room to extend toward February range extremes.Shiny ProspectsThe correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has strengthened to 0.6, near its strongest level this year. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, bolstering the current-account balance, for long the rand’s Achilles heel. The current account may be in surplus this year, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.Best BetThe large inflows from loans South Africa procured from the International Monetary Fund and New Development Bank amid the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have created a surplus of dollars in the local banking system. That’s lifted USDZAR basis swaps well above the long-term average, making it expensive to short the South African currency. With more inflows expected this year from a World Bank loan and Eurobond issuance, the cost of betting against the rand will remain elevated for some time.(Updates rand move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Pondering Ugly Outcomes for Sky-High Tech Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened inflation fears are threatening to do something to computer and software makers that hasn’t happened in two decades: make them the worst stocks in the market.They haven’t, however, made them anything close to cheap. With a three-week drubbing of the Nasdaq 100 Index showing no signs of easing up, a few analysts are asking what happens if super-high valuations in companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. revert and drag everything back to average levels?You almost don’t want to know the answer.According to Leuthold Group, the S&P 500 Index is at risk of falling 37% should its multiples to sales and earnings return to their mean levels since 1995, a starting point picked to capture a broad upward shift in valuations.The tech giants known as the Faamgs could face a similar fate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper. In their model, the group’s premium over the market could shrink by another 24% if it goes back to the mean over the seven years before the 2020 pandemic.To be sure, these calculations are more exercises than predictions, intended to show how stretched prices have become after years of relentless tech gains. Valuations like those explain the market’s hair-trigger volatility lately, as every economic report is combed for its implications on Federal Reserve policy.It’s a reason Leuthold’s core portfolio this week trimmed its equity holdings by 3 percentage points to 55%.“With our cap-weighted S&P 500 valuation work looking nearly as extreme as it did at the tech bubble peak, we certainly could have elected to take even more chips off the table,” said Doug Ramsey, Leuthold’s chief investment officer, adding that the firm refrained from turning more bearish because more stocks were participating in the latest advance.The anxiety created by stretched valuations is on display all over. As surging commodity prices and a tightening labor market sparked concern inflation could persist and force the Federal Reserve to roll back its stimulus sooner than expected, richly-valued technology stocks sold off, driving the Nasdaq 100 toward its worst month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, the specter of rising interest rates makes elevated multiples harder to justify. A basket of unprofitable tech firms has plunged 37% from its February peak.Read more: Hedging Gets Frantic as Puts Soar Amid Stock Market HammeringTech megacaps such as Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. are examples of how sentiment may be shifting. Both saw mediocre share reactions to strong earnings reports.While the Faamg group has seen its price-earnings multiple shrink from its peak, it still fetches a 24% premium relative to the rest of the S&P 500. That compared with a P/E spread of just 7.3% five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The Faamg bubble is deflating and should continue to do so as risk-tolerance heals and investors position for sustainable recovery,” said Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Valuations have dropped, but there is room for the group’s premium to fall.”For years, one pillar of support for equity valuations has been the rock-bottom interest rates that the Fed put in place to spur growth. Now, as the economy reopens, many investors see the only path for rates is up. That’s a problem, because relative to bonds, stocks are already less attractive than any time in a decade.Based on a methodology sometimes called the Fed model, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.7 percentage points above the yield on the 10-year Treasuries. That’s close to the smallest advantage since 2010. Should 10-year yield climb to 2%, the S&P 500 would have to fall by 8% to keep the equilibrium, all else equal. The 10-year yield recently sat near 1.7%.Valuations are never a great timing tool as expensive stocks can get even more expensive. Yet for many tech stocks, the recent rout hasn’t made them cheap and yet the momentum is turning against them.“We would like to buy tech -- we think it’s fundamentally a great sector -- but we need to buy it at more attractive prices,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We may have reached the point where momentum can only take the group so far, and we are now pushing up against the limits of valuations. It’s hard to say it’s fully been washed out.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why this trader is shorting Apple stock and buying gold

    Breaking down a short opportunity in the Nasdaq and its biggest component Apple.

  • Oil Rises To 8-wk High On Demand Hopes, U.S. Export Decline

    Oil prices rose to an eightweek high on Wednesday as U.S. crude exports plunged and on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand.

  • U.S. Sees Less Oil Supply Through 2022 Despite Rising Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S reduced its forecast for oil output through 2022 as drillers across the prolific shale patch pledge austerity over the allure of increasing prices.Oil explorers throughout the country will produce 20,000 barrels a day less than previous forecasts for this year, at 11.02 million barrels. Supply next year is set to reach 11.84 million barrels day, down from prior estimate of nearly 11.9 million, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Tuesday. This marks the second straight downward revision for 2021 and 2022 forecasts.The agency’s reduced forecasts come even as U.S. crude futures prices have risen more than 30% this year. In fact, the EIA raised its price projections for West Texas Intermediate oil next year by 25 cents a barrel.Still, pressure from Wall Street investors has put a lid on any potential supply growth, forcing drillers to increase cash flow and dividends to shareholders. In their quarterly earnings calls last month, the largest U.S. drillers, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., indicated they are holding firm to austerity measures adopted during last year’s pandemic-fueled crisis, easing concerns that recent price recovery would spur another round of runaway production growth.With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous peak output, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have moved to roll back part of their supply cuts starting in May. OPEC itself boosted estimates for the call on its output this year by a modest 230,000 barrels a day as supply from the group’s biggest rival declines again.Nonetheless, the EIA expects producers to add new wells while oil prices stay above $55 a barrel, but only enough to offset natural declines from existing wells. Oil supply will also benefit from the new projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the agency said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. It added that the nation has fully recovered from February’s cold snap-related supply outages, with volumes rebounding more than 1 million barrels a day to nearly 11 million barrels a day in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Ratchet Up Fed-Hike Bets for 2022 on Hot Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates next year, much earlier than policy makers have indicated, after blowout U.S. consumer-price data Wednesday intensified the debate about how hot inflation could run.Eurodollar futures contracts are pricing in more than 80% odds of a quarter-point rate increase by the end of 2022, up from a two-in-three chance at the start of the week. That’s roughly a full year earlier than policy makers have signaled and comes amid growing calls from the likes of former New York Fed President William Dudley, who says the central bank not only needs to raise rates, but should likely do so by much more than investors expect.Treasury yields and market-based expectations also popped higher after the month-over-month inflation reading was the highest since 2009, but the relatively contained magnitude of these moves suggested traders were not yet envisioning runaway inflation for the near term. Breakeven rates up to five years subsequently fell off their New York session highs, while eurodollar futures volumes were back to levels seen at the start of last week.“Inflation fears are not unfounded,” said Shahid Ladha, head of Group-of-10 rates strategy for the Americas at BNP Paribas SA. “Inflation and breakevens should continue to rise. However, in the second half of year, the rate of price gains could trend lower.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Volatile Session Capped by Firm Treasury Yields

    The bulls will remain in control of the gold market as long as the June Comex futures contract can hold above the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.