UK Recession Risk Grows With Worst Retail Slump Since Lockdown

(Bloomberg) -- UK retail sales fell at their fastest pace since the nation was in a Covid-19 lockdown three years ago, adding to the risk the economy slid into a shallow recession.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 3.2% in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That was the worst reading since January 2021 and well below the 0.5% drop economists had expected.

It means sales declined 0.9% in the fourth quarter as a whole and will drain 0.04 of a percentage point from gross domestic product. While retail sales are only 5% of the economy, that drag may tip the balance toward a contraction for the final half of 2023.

“The UK economy has been dealt another disappointment this week with retailers reporting a contraction in sales,” Jon Boland, general manager of the payment processing company Clover in the UK. “This decline in a key sector will be a cause for concern for those hoping the UK economy will avoid a recession in the early months of this year.”

The pound fell after the release, snapping a two-day winning streak, to trade 0.3% weaker at $1.2674. Investors added to bets on rate cuts, pricing in the first reduction by June and more than 1 percentage point of loosening this year.

The figures add to a picture of a stagnating economy, which is starting to rein in both a red-hot labor market and inflationary pressures. The Bank of England is closely watching the data to gauge when it can reduced interest rates, which are at the highest level in 16 years.

Households bought less sports equipment, games and toys stores, and watches and jewelry stores, after doing their holiday shopping earlier in the season. November’s figure was revised up a 10th of a point to show a 1.4% jump in sales, reflecting early Black Friday discounting.

Retailers reported a slow December due to cost-of-living pressures and low footfall levels. Overall, it’s the second consecutive year for a drop in retail sales as a whole, which slid 2.8% in 2023 to the lowest level since 2018.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales,” said Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS. “Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts.”

Excluding auto fuel, sales fell 3.3% in December, also the biggest drop since January 2021.

The UK figures mark a contrast with the situation in the US, where shoppers splashed on clothes and cars over Christmas, pushing up US retail sales growth above upbeat forecasts.

Surveys have pointed to weakness for retailers. The British Retail Consortium said its measure of sales grew just 1.7% from a year ago in December. Credit card data from Barclays showed spending growth halved in December compared to the same period in 2022, suggesting shoppers cut back on gifts and big-ticket purchases over Christmas.

The ONS said the cost-of-living crisis made consumers more cautious about buying non-food items while a drop in footfall in stores hit retailers across the board. December was hurt by unusually wet weather.

Household retailer DFS Furniture Plc lowered its revenue guidance on Friday after sales were hit by weak demand, especially in September and early October. The company, known for its wide range of sofas, kept profit expectations steady due to cost cuts, despite “tough trading conditions.”

“Electricals and Furniture performed weaker than hoped, and even food saw smaller growth as many households traded down to cheaper brands,” said Kris Hamer, director of insight at the British Retail Consortium. “However, with inflation on a downward trend, and wages slowly rising, retailers hope that consumer confidence and sales volumes will bounce back in 2024.”

The chief executive officer of UK electronics retailer Currys Plc said retailers are facing mounting pressures, warning that minimum wage rise and tax increases coming into place in April will fuel inflation.

“While we’ve unfortunately seen a rise in inflation this month food inflation has continued to come down, but until personal finances improve and confidence returns retailers will have to navigate a challenging trading environment,” said Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank

