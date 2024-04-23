UK Recovery From Recession Gains Pace as PMI Beats Forecast

Tom Rees
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy’s recovery from recession unexpectedly gathered pace at the start of the second quarter as private-sector firms reported the strongest growth in almost a year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index rose to a stronger-than-expected 54 in April, an 11-month high and a jump from 52.8 the previous month. The pound rose.

The figure was much stronger than the 52.6 expected by economists, with any score above 50 signaling growth. The services sector drove the pickup as manufacturing returned to contraction.

Firms responded by boosting hiring by the most for nine months. They also reported the strongest cost pressures in 11 months, particularly from staff wages after a near 10% in the minimum wage took effect in April.

The figures may heighten concerns among Bank of England hawks that a stronger economy and rapid wage growth mean that the battle to curb inflation pressures is not over, even with the headline rate close to falling to the 2% target. The economy slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of last year but early indicators point to a return to growth in the first quarter.

The pound extended gains after the release, rising as much as 0.3% to $1.2389. UK government bonds edged lower as money markets reduced wagers on the scope for rate cuts, though traders still expect two quarter-point reductions by year-end, with small odds of a third.

Markets have pushed back bets on the start of the BOE’s hiking cycle in recent weeks after fears the UK will suffer a resurgence in price pressures similar to those seen in the US. Investors are fully pricing in the first reduction in borrowing costs for the August meeting, followed by one more cut by the end of the year.

“While the improving economic recovery picture is welcome news, the upward pressure on inflation will add to concerns that a sustainable path to below target inflation has not yet been achieved,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The upturn in costs alongside solid demand suggests firms may seek to raise prices in the coming months.”

However, the prices charged by firms rose at the slowest pace in over three years with companies citing competitive pressures for stifling their ability to pass on higher costs.

The survey indicates the economy is growing at a 0.4% quarterly rate, up from 0.3% in the first quarter, Williamson said.

Services firms reported stronger spending by businesses and consumers. Still, S&P said that some companies warned that cost of living pressures and subdued confidence was still a brake on growth.

--With assistance from Aline Oyamada and James Hirai.

(Adds chart, market reaction)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • UBS gets backing for capital plan, Ermotti pay from Norway wealth fund

    Norway's sovereign wealth fund has backed UBS' plan to make its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, a form of debt, more appealing to investors by protecting them from a wipeout, and also signed off on UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti's pay package. The vote from the Norwegian fund, UBS' second-largest shareholder, at the bank's annual general meeting this week is a boost for UBS, which is seeking to prop up its capital buffers to satisfy Swiss regulators' demands as it integrates its former rival Credit Suisse. AT1 bonds, a type of debt that acts as a shock absorber if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold, have been encouraged by regulators since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

  • Inflation Mindset Taking Root in Japan Boosts Case for BOJ Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Higher inflationary expectations and price tolerance are taking root in Japan, a development that supports the central bank’s moves to normalize policy and raise interest rates further.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks In

  • Zuckerberg wants more companies to build Meta-powered headsets

    Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will open up its Quest operating system so that third-party companies can build new headsets.

  • Dollar touches new 34-year peak vs yen on US rate outlook

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar climbed to a fresh 34-year peak against the yen in quiet trading on Monday, with investors taking their cue from the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer interest rate stance, even as they remained alert to any signs of intervention by Japan to prop up its struggling currency. The dollar rose to 154.85 yen versus the Japanese currency, its highest since mid-1990. It was last up 0.1% at 154.82 yen, a whisker away from the 155-level that is next on traders' radars for possible intervention.

  • South Korea's economy likely saw steady economic growth in Q1: Reuters poll

    South Korea's economy likely grew 0.6% last quarter, maintaining the same pace of expansion as in the previous three months, as improving exports offset weakening household consumption, a Reuters poll of economists found. Gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March period grew 0.6% quarter-on-quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the median forecast of 21 economists in the April 17-22 poll, the same as the previous quarter.

  • JPMorgan China names new heads of China securities unit

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co appoints Lu Fang to chair the board of its China securities arm, replacing former chair Park Pu, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson. Greg Yu, recently deputy general manager of J.P. Morgan Securities China Company, has been promoted to general manager, according to the memo issued on Wednesday. The securities unit, which JPMorgan won the approval in 2021 to convert from a joint venture to a wholly owned subsidiary, employed 160 staff in China at the end of 2022, one of the largest among foreign securities firms.

  • Adobe to bring full AI image generation to Photoshop this year

    Adobe said on Tuesday it plans to place a tool for full artificial intelligence image generation in its Photoshop software later this year. Adobe's image and video editing tools are widely used by creative professionals, but it faces rising competition from startups such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Midjourney and Stability AI, all of which offer services that can generate images from text prompts. Adobe is developing its own image-generation AI system called Firefly, which is trained on data that Adobe has rights to, in order to avoid copyright infringement claims against users.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 1 Move to Avoid at All Costs Right Now

    The stock market isn't as daunting as it might seem right now.

  • Telegram founder says China downloads have not fallen since Apple move

    Pavel Durov, billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, said Apple's move last week to remove the chat app from its China app store had not caused any decrease in downloads from China and criticised Apple instead for its "walled garden" app policies. Durov published a post in his public channel on Telegram on Monday in which he confirmed that Apple removed multiple apps including Telegram from its App Store in China last week.

  • Musk turned Democrats off Teslas at a critical time. Here’s what they bought instead

    Tesla is at a crossroads. Musk’s political antics aren’t helping.