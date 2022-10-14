U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.00
    -15.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,988.00
    -103.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,012.00
    -71.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.40
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    -0.72 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.90
    -16.10 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9727
    -0.0056 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    -1.47 (-4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1238
    -0.0093 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7350
    +0.5530 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,589.66
    +580.88 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.82
    +11.28 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,906.16
    +55.89 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

UK watchdog to examine Viasat's Inmarsat takeover

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of Viasat logo and satellite model

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator has referred Viasat's $7.3 billion takeover of satellite rival Inmarsat for an in-depth investigation, it said on Friday, raising the prospect of the deal being delayed.

United States-based Viasat's plan to buy the British company was announced late last year and was expected to close in the second half of this year, but the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has 24 weeks to complete its investigation.

The CMA's concern is that the tie-up could hamper competition in the aviation connectivity market, leading to airlines facing higher prices for on-board Wi-Fi.

British and U.S. authorities have already given security clearance for the takeover.

Viasat offers connectivity services to residential, aviation and defence customers in North America while Inmarsat provides satellite-based communications services to the shipping and aviation sectors as well as government departments.

The two companies said they remain confident that the deal would go through and increase availability of affordable in-flight Wi-Fi, noting that rivals Panasonic and Intelsat account for more than 75% of the market on long-haul flights.

Viasat and Inmarsat's joint statement said they will communicate any expected delay to the closing of the deal as their engagement with the CMA progresses.

For its part, the watchdog said the deal requires further investigation because it could result in a "substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets" in the UK, based on the information it currently has.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Sarah YoungEditing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Bayer to challenge $275 million U.S. jury verdict over PCB injury claims

    Germany's Bayer said on Friday it plans to legally challenge a jury verdict awarding $275 million to a group of people claiming they suffered from exposure to PCB, a chemical that Bayer's Monsanto business produced until 1977. Bloomberg and other media outlets on Thursday reported the verdict before the King County Superior Court in the U.S. state of Washington in favour of 13 plaintiffs who blame their illnesses on exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at the Sky Valley School in Monroe County. "We respectfully disagree with the divided jury verdict reached in this 13-plaintiff case and plan to pursue post-trial motions and appeals based on multiple errors and the lack of proof at trial," Germany's Bayer said in a statement.

  • Kroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is in talks about a tie-up with rival Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesA ca

  • Warner Bros. Discovery plans to cut costs, affecting WB TV studio

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details how Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs are continuing, now affecting the company's TV studio.

  • Cathie Wood Loads Up on Adobe Stock

    Ark Invest has more than doubled its position in Adobe in October

  • U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources

    U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. Major consumer products companies across the world have announced plans to boost prices at a faster pace as they seek to curb the impact of soaring raw materials costs on their margins. Some critics noted that a supermarket merger would lessen competition among U.S. grocery chains and potentially lead to higher prices for American shoppers.

  • Credit Suisse’s SPG Unit Said to Draw Interest From Mizuho

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has emerged as a suitor for at least part of Credit Suisse Group AG’s securitized products group as the Swiss bank moves closer to a final deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Groc

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Deltastream Energy Corporation Acquisition and Leadership Changes

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Deltastream Energy Corporation ("Deltastream"), a privately held pure-play Clearwater oil producer. Tamarack acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Deltastream for total consideration of $1.425 billion comprised of 80 million common shares of Tamarack, $300 million of deferred acquisition payme

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s massive bet on virtual reality is about to meet actual reality, and it won’t be pretty

    Mark Zuckerberg may be targeting corporate users with Meta Platforms's costly new virtual reality headset, but even if the Meta Quest Pro did appeal to remote workers and others, the timing could not be worse.

  • What's Been Driving the Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunge?

    It has been awful time for investors in media company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The potential synergies and economies of scale looked to position the combined company well to compete in the media and entertainment industry. Since the merger was structured so that AT&T would spin off its holding of WarnerMedia and then merge the company with Discovery, AT&T investors  got shares of the new company without doing anything.

  • Will Another Acquisition Help This Monster Stock?

    CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has been on a buying spree as the company branches out beyond being a retail pharmacy and health insurer to become a primary care and health services company. Last Friday (Oct. 7), Bloomberg reported that the company is competing with Humana Inc. to purchase Cano Health, a value-based care provider based in Miami. It's also important to note that, as of Monday afternoon, neither Cano nor CVS had confirmed that such talks were in place.

  • EU clears Celanese to buy DuPont unit on divestment condition

    The European Commission has approved the proposed $11 billion acquisition of Dupont's mobility and materials business by U.S. chemicals company Celanese Corp, on the condition that the latter divests a plastics-producing business. Celanese announced the deal in February but had to offer remedies to address EU antitrust concerns. The combined entity would have been the largest producer of thermoplastic copolyester (TPC) in the European Economic Area and globally, with only a few alternative suppliers remaining.

  • Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Stake in Fellow LPL-Affiliated RIA

    IAA, an OSJ with LPL Financial, is buying a minority stake in GenWealth Financial Advisors, which manages $763 million in assets.

  • U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources

    U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. Major consumer products companies across the world have announced plans to boost prices at a faster pace as they seek to curb the impact of soaring raw materials costs on their margins. Some critics noted that a supermarket merger would lessen competition among U.S. grocery chains and potentially lead to higher prices for American shoppers.

  • Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 68% of the company

    A look at the shareholders of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:TMKR ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Cameco Stock Tumbles on Agreement to Buy Stake in Nuclear Services Company Westinghouse Electric

    Cameco stock was tumbling after agreeing, along with Brookfield Renewable Partners to acquire Westinghouse Electric. The companies will be forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse, the nuclear services business. Brookfield Renewable (BEP), along with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in Westinghouse, and uranium miner Cameco (CCJ) will own 49%.

  • Judge declines DOJ's request to halt Booz Allen's acquisition of Reston's EverWatch

    A federal judge in Maryland on Tuesday ruled against the Department of Justice’s antitrust effort to halt Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.’s deal to buy Reston cybersecurity contractor EverWatch Corp. The Justice Department alleged the deal would drive up prices for the government and stifle competition for some work with the National Security Agency, according to its suit filed in June. The acquisition — which is valued at $440 million, according to securities filings — was announced in March, just before the NSA was set to release a new request for proposals on a signals intelligence contract. The deal would leave just one competitor for the work, according to the Justice Department’s suit.

  • Albertsons stock heads higher amid report of Kroger merger interest

    Shares of Albertsons Cos. Inc. were up more than 11% in Thursday morning trading after Bloomberg News reported that Kroger Co.

  • Vista Equity Partners to acquire cybersecurity company KnowBe4 for $4.6B

    Vista Equity Partners has agreed to a $4.6 billion all-cash deal to acquire KnowBe4, a publicly traded cybersecurity company specializing in helping enterprise workers avoid phishing attacks. "Under Vista’s ownership, we will have access to additional resources and support, which will help us achieve our goals and deliver enhanced value to our customers," KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman noted in a press release. Founded in 2010, Clearwater, Florida-based KnowBe4 delivers simulated phishing attacks via the browser, offering a range of programs spanning videos, games, interactive modules and more.

  • American Water (AWK) Unit to Acquire Sewer Assets for $231M

    American Water's (AWK) unit Pennsylvania American Water is set to acquire wastewater assets for $231.5 million and invest $75 million to improve the infrastructure of the acquired assets.

  • Longreach Is Said to Weigh Sale of HK Medical Device Firm Quasar

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyout firm Longreach Group is considering a sale of its majority stake in medical device maker Quasar amid interest from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesTranscript: This Is What 7% Mortgage