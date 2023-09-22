UK says grounds to clear Microsoft's Activision deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator on Friday said there were grounds to clear Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard.

"The CMA now gives notice ... to the Parties that it considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA ... and that it is considering the offer," the CMA said in a document published by the British government.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Paul Sandle)