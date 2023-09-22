U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.00
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,374.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,919.50
    +56.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.50
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.20
    +0.57 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.00
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.32 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.30
    -0.24 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2570
    +0.6940 (+0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,677.96
    -314.09 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.51
    -7.75 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,668.83
    -9.79 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,402.41
    -168.62 (-0.52%)
     

UK says grounds to clear Microsoft's Activision deal

Reuters
Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator on Friday said there were grounds to clear Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard.

"The CMA now gives notice ... to the Parties that it considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA ... and that it is considering the offer," the CMA said in a document published by the British government.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Paul Sandle)