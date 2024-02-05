UK Says Job Market Was Tighter Than Expected in Late 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s labor market is tighter than thought according to official data that showed unemployment dropping to 3.9% in the three months through November.

The new reading from the Office for National Statistics, adjusted for new population estimates, compares with an earlier estimate of 4.2% compiled for the same period with experimental data. It will feed into the Bank of England’s calculation about when wage and price pressures might have subsided enough to allow it to cut interest rates.

Last week, the BOE forecast unemployment to be 4.3% in the fourth quarter of last year and 4.4% in the first three months of 2024. The ONS will deliver figures for December and the final quarter of last year on Feb. 13.

The figures are meant to draw to a close a four-month period where the ONS withdrew its flagship Labor Force Survey, one of its most broadest and most complex reports, after poor response rates from people it polled. That series was suspended in October to give statisticians time to improve survey methods and find more reliable sources of data.

The report also showed:

The employment rate was 75% in the quarter through November, lower than the experimental estimate of 75.8%.

Inactivity — the count of people out of work and not looking for a job — was 21.9%. That was stronger than the 20.8% figure in the previous data.

Officials also refreshed out-of-date population estimates for the new series. The episode raised concerns about the accuracy of the figures describing the labor market at a moment when the BOE is watching jobs and pay data carefully for signs of inflation.

The BOE is looking for more evidence that the labor market is cooling before it cuts rates from the current level of 5.25%. Low unemployment and weak levels of worker participation in the jobs market remain an obstacle, the BOE said last week, since they add to upward pressure on wages and prices.

Participation had fallen dramatically in and after the pandemic but the more recent data shows that people are returning to the labor force. “Although loosening, the labor market remains tight,” the BOE said last week.

Its updated LFS figures cover the period since July to September last year. The complete dataset will be released alongside new jobs data next week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.