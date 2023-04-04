U.S. markets closed

UK says Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems win nearly $200 million contract, to create 140 jobs

Reuters
·1 min read
NATO holds an air display event in Poland

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp and BAE Systems Plc won a F-35 jet maintenance support contract worth 161 million pounds ($200 million), creating 140 jobs in Britain, the country's Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The contract was signed by the U.S. Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin as F-35 prime contractor, with BAE Systems to carry out the work as a sub-contractor, the government said in a statement.

Of the 140 jobs, 130 jobs will be based at the Norfolk base and around 10 jobs more would be created through the supply chain, the statement added.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)