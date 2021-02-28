U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,501.64
    -3,284.78 (-7.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

UK says Myanmar killings are abhorrent, urges return to democracy

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that escalating violence against protesters in Myanmar was abhorrent and it called on the country's military leaders to restore democracy.

Myanmar police fired on protesters earlier on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.

"Working with the U.S. and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup," a spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said.

"We are clear that this violence must stop and democracy must be restored." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Clarke)

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • The United Nations said at least 18 people were killed during Myanmar protests on Sunday

    At least 18 people were killed and 30 more injured during protests in Myanmar on Sunday, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office in a statement reported by CNN.Driving the news: The New York Times reported it was the "largest single-day toll" since the coup on Feb. 1, in which the military forced out the civilian government led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: There were only three protest-related deaths before Saturday. The United Nations now has reports of deaths “as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds” in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay, Dawei, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.At least three people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the southern city of Dawei, after police opened fire on a large crowd.In Mandalay, a man was fatally shot through his motorcycle helmet while fleeing soldiers. A woman was also shot and killed as the police and soldiers reportedly fired at people at random.In Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, another protester was shot and killed at a demonstration in Thingangyun Township. A primary-school teacher died of a heart attack during a teachers protest as the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets near them.Where it stands: Human rights organizations have called on the military to stop resorting to gunfire against protesters. Human Rights Watch said "any deaths and injuries should be the subject of an impartial investigation."“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office.Go deeper: Myanmar military fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speechMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar military fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speech

    Myanmar's military regime on Saturday fired the country's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, a day after he gave a pro-democracy speech asking UN member nations to publicly condemn the Feb. 1 coup, The New York Times reports.The latest: Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters later on Saturday, "I decided to fight back as long as I can." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier in the day, Myanmar state television said the ambassador had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn’t represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."Kyaw Moe Tun was outside Myanmar when the coup occurred, per the Times.Catch up quick: The UN envoy was appointed under the civilian government that shared power with the military before the coup. He said he was speaking on behalf of the Aung San Suu Kyi's government and asked UN members to denounce the coup, not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The "United Nations does not officially recognize the junta as Myanmar’s new government as it has received no official notification of any change," Reuters reported, noting that Kyaw Moe Tun remains Myanmar's UN ambassador for now. Worth noting: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support for Kyaw Moe Tun's speech, saying, "The United States commends the courageous and clear statement made by Permanent Representative U Kyaw Moe Tun, and by those in Burma who are making their voices heard.""We must all heed their call to restore democracy in Burma."Go deeper: Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coupEditor's note: This story has been updated with Kyaw Moe Tun's comment to Reuters. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saudi Shares Drop as U.S. Pins Khashoggi Murder on Crown Prince

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks fell the most in a month, tracking last week’s declines across emerging markets, as traders weighed the impact of a U.S. intelligence report saying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The Tadawul All Share Index retreated as much 1%, its sharpest decline since Jan. 31. It pared losses to close 0.5% lower. Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Basic Industries, Saudi Telecom Co. and Saudi Aramco dragged the index down the most by points. Stock indexes in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain advanced, while those in Egypt and Israel fell.While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday. Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report.”“We could see some influence in the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia” Alia Moubayed, the London-based chief economist for Middle East, North Africa at Jefferies International, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “But in terms of flows, unless sanctions hit particular asset classes, I don’t see flows being significantly affected.”Trading in Riyadh was also pressured by wider declines in emerging-market shares on Friday, when the MSCI EM Index fell 3.2% as a selloff in Treasuries triggered a slide in risk assets. Oil, Saudi Arabia’s biggest export, finished 1.1% lower last week.Outflows from the Saudi stock exchange climbed to a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month when Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It was the biggest monthly drop in foreign holdings since the country opened up its stock market to international investors in 2015.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The Saudi index’s decline trims its gain in February to 5.1%Riyad Bank rises as much as 1.9% after proposing a dividend for 2020 of 0.5 riyal per shareDubai’s DFM General Index rises 1%, the most in the GulfAbu Dhabi’s ADX General Index gains 0.6%In Doha, the QE Index climbs 0.3%Ezdan Holding Group rises as much as 5.3% after saying it’s finalizing a bank facility to fully repay a $500 million sukuk maturing in MayShares dropped last week after S&P Global Ratings said the Qatari property developer faces the risk of a default or debt restructuringQLM Life & Medical Insurance jumps 10% for a second session, after Qatar said last week that all expatriates and visitors will be required to have health insuranceGauges in Bahrain and Oman rise 0.1% and 0.3%, respectivelyKuwait’s market is closed for a local holidayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • Israel to vaccinate Palestinian labourers against COVID-19

    Israel will administer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel or in its settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli liaison office COGAT said on Sunday. The vaccination campaign, which could apply to around 130,000 Palestinians, will begin within days, COGAT said. Shaher Saad, secretary-general of the Palestinian Workers' Union, said thousands of Palestinians who work in the Israeli service and industrial sectors had already been vaccinated privately by their employers inside Israel.

  • Biden explains justification for Syria strike in letter to congressional leadership

    President Biden told congressional leadership in a letter Saturday that this week's airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to Iranian-backed militia groups was consistent with the U.S. right to self-defense.Why it matters: Some Democrats, including Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), have criticized the Biden administration for the strike and demanded a briefing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances," Kaine said Friday. A National Security Council spokesperson has said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level.What he's saying: "Those non-state militia groups were involved in recent attacks against United States and Coalition personnel in Iraq," Biden wrote in Saturday's letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President pro tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy.Biden said those attacks included the Feb. 15 "attack in Erbil, Iraq, which wounded one United States service member, wounded four United States contractors, including one critically, and killed one Filipino contractor. ""These groups are also engaged in ongoing planning for future such attacks," the president added. "In response, I directed this military action to protect and defend our personnel and our partners against these attacks and future such attacks.""The United States always stands ready to take necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, including when, as is the case here, the government of the state where the threat is located is unwilling or unable to prevent the use of its territory by non-state militia groups responsible for such attacks.""I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive. ""The United States took this action pursuant to the United States’ inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. "Biden concluded by saying he was "providing this report as part of my efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution."The big picture: Iran on Saturday condemned the U.S. strike in Syria, and denied responsibility for the attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, per Reuters. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the strike “illegal and a violation of Syria’s sovereignty," state media reported. An Iraqi militia official on Friday said the strike killed at least one fighter and wounded several others, AP reports.Go deeper: Biden says U.S. airstrike in Syria sent warning to Iran to "be careful"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bitcoin price crashes 20% but analysts predict new record highs

    Cryptocurrency market suffers another major correction but is still way up from this time last year

  • Taking Advantage of This Key Opportunity Could Leave You $600,000 Richer in Retirement

    If you put in enough of your own money to snag that match, you could end up a lot wealthier once your time in the workforce comes to an end. Many employers who offer 401(k) plans also match worker contributions to varying degrees. If yours has this type of program in place, it means you could be entitled to free money in your retirement plan that could help you grow serious wealth in time for retirement.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Blinken says US concerned about atrocities

    Human rights violations have taken place in Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.

  • Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying in breach of their own rules

    Jordan's interior and justice ministers were fired on Sunday for attending a dinner party at a restaurant that violated the coronavirus restrictions that their own ministries are supposed to enforce. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Samir Mobeideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, days after the announcement of new rules intended to stem a month-old surge of infections driven by a more contagious variant of the virus. Police have arrested dozens of people for breaking stay-at-home orders in recent weeks and shut hundreds of shops and businesses in one of the toughest crackdowns in a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

  • Israel approves plan to vaccinate West Bank laborers

    Israel on Sunday announced plans to vaccinate tens of thousands of Palestinians who work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements, at a time of vast disparities in access to vaccines between the Israeli and Palestinian populations. Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination programs, inoculating over half of its population in just two months.

  • Jonah Hill Says 'I Finally Love and Accept Myself,' Shares What 'Can't Faze' Him Anymore

    Jonah Hill previously opened up about his struggles with body image over the years

  • Swiatek latest to withdraw from Qatar Open

    World number one Ash Barty on Wednesday withdrew from the March 1-6 tournament in Doha with a left leg injury, while world number three Simona Halep and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu are also skipping the event. "Yesterday we decided... that we're going to withdraw from Doha because of some intense weeks here," Swiatek, who played a warm-up in Melbourne before this month's Australian Open, said after beating Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide final.