UK Signs Deal to Offer Crypto Vouchers at Post Office

United Kingdom’s Post Office has signed a deal with a relatively unknown exchange called Swarm Markets.

As part of the agreement, the Post Office will begin issuing and selling crypto ‘vouchers’ across its branches nationwide. These vouchers can later be redeemed for either Bitcoin or Ethereum on the Swarm Markets exchange.

As part of this deal, customers must redeem their vouchers by completing KYC using a proprietary identity verification application developed by the Post Office called ‘EasyID’.

