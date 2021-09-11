U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,560.89
    +17.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

UK Signs Deal to Offer Crypto Vouchers at Post Office

Ryan James
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

United Kingdom’s Post Office has signed a deal with a relatively unknown exchange called Swarm Markets.

As part of the agreement, the Post Office will begin issuing and selling crypto ‘vouchers’ across its branches nationwide. These vouchers can later be redeemed for either Bitcoin or Ethereum on the Swarm Markets exchange.

As part of this deal, customers must redeem their vouchers by completing KYC using a proprietary identity verification application developed by the Post Office called ‘EasyID’.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

