U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.78
    +1.15 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.31
    +0.94 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.70
    +28.60 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    28.32
    +0.97 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4141
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1860
    -0.1610 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,210.49
    -1,280.43 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.79
    +25.88 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

The UK plans to roll out an emergency alert system this year

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The UK at long last plans to roll out an emergency alert system in 2021. Public tests will start this month and, all going well, the system will be switched on across the UK later this year.

The government plans to send alerts only when there’s a risk to life on a local or national level. Those risks include the likes of public health emergencies, severe flooding, fires, industrial incidents and terror attacks. The alert will include a warning, details about the affected area, advice on what to do and a link to a government website with more information.

The system doesn't need to know the recipients' phone numbers or specific locations. Mobile providers don't share any personal information as part of this system as the alerts are sent to all mobile devices in a specific area. When an authority (either the government or an emergency service) sends an alert, it will take between four and 10 seconds for the public to receive it.

"The Emergency Alerts service will be a vital tool in helping us to better respond to emergencies, both nationally and locally," paymaster general Penny Mordaunt said in a statement. "The concept was used to good effect during the pandemic when we asked people, via text message, to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. This new system builds on that capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively get life-saving messages to people across the UK."

Other countries have had such systems for years, including the US, Canada, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand. Alerts sent in the wake of incidents like earthquakes have helped to save lives.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's latest Pride-themed Watch bands are more representative

    Since 2016, Apple has released a limited-edition, Pride-themed Watch band and face, and this year is no exception. The company just announced the 2021 Apple Watch Pride Edition, with two new straps and a watch face that'll be available to everyone through a forthcoming software update.

  • A bug let Eufy security camera owners access strangers' feeds

    Anker's Eufy security cameras are suffering from a privacy bug that lets users access others' feeds.

  • Hot Wheels' latest RC Cybertruck puts a Cyberquad in your hand for only $100

    Hot Wheels has a new $100 RC Cybertruck on the way, and it's got the Cyberquad ATV in the package.

  • Amazon Music Unlimited plans now include HD streaming at no extra cost

    The announcement comes on the heels of Apple introducing high-fidelity streaming.

  • Clubhouse will make its Android app available worldwide in a week

    Clubhouse now expects its Android app to be available worldwide within a week after limiting it to US beta testers.

  • Microsoft Teams is ready for 'friends and family'

    Microsoft Teams is well-known as a competitor to Slack for workplace communications, but almost a year ago the company announced it was also getting some features geared at using it with family or friends. After a long preview period, Microsoft is announcing that Teams is now available to anyone and free for personal use.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery

    AT&T has announced that it's spinning off its WarnerMedia division and merging it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

  • Paramount+ adds Brazil's top soccer league to its live sports stable

    Every Brasileirão match will stream on the platform through 2023.

  • Twitch lowers subscription prices in most countries to reflect the cost of living

    Twitch is lowering subscription prices in most countries to reflect the cost of living and make it easier to support local creators.

  • The mRNA tech we used against COVID could help us finally beat malaria

    As vaccination rates for the current pandemic continue to climb, the medical community is looking ahead to turn this powerful genomic weapon against myriad other deadly diseases.

  • The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe is a PHEV for trail hounds

    The state of technology has advanced by leaps and bounds since the dark day of the mid-80s and, thankfully, a whole bunch of it has found its way into Jeep’s first PHEV, the trail-blazing Wrangler Limited Sahara 4xe.

  • Android 12 might include big changes to notifications and widgets

    A purported Android 12 interface leak hints at a major visual overhaul as well as new approaches to notifications and widgets.

  • Nintendo shows off 'Mario Golf: Super Rush' speed golf and battle royale modes

    The Golf Adventure RPG mode includes skill challenges and boss battles.

  • Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

    Tesla appears to be testing a Model S Plaid with a retractable spoiler, hinting at just how fast the EV could be.

  • Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays

    Samsung has unveiled new foldable displays that could be used on future phones and tablets.

  • Canoo's first consumer 'lifestyle vehicle' will cost almost $35,000

    Canoo's futuristic EV has a price starting at $34,750, and you can reserve one starting today.

  • Oculus will soon let you see how silly you look while playing VR games

    You'll also be able to keep an eye on your phone notifications without taking off your headset.

  • Coinbase Falls Below $250 Reference Price for First Time Amid Crypto Correction

    The drop seems to confirm what some equity analysts had pondered at the time of Coinbase’s listing – that COIN might act as a proxy bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Considers Listing a $300 Million European Tech SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Japanese conglomerate’s Vision Fund is discussing plans to raise capital for a blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering seeking about 250 million euros ($304 million) from the deal, though the target hasn’t been finalized, the people said.The SPAC would hunt for investments in the European technology industry and other high-growth areas, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said.A representative for the SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.Blank-check companies have completed $102 billion of U.S. initial public offerings this year, while $3.6 billion has been raised on European exchanges, data compiled by Bloomberg show. SoftBank has embraced the boom, with various arms of the Japanese conglomerate raising a combined $3.3 billion for nine U.S.-listed SPACs during the latest financial year.The pace of European listings has started rising as activity in New York slows, with British dealmaker Ian Osborne among the latest to raise funds on the continent. Dieter Wemmer, the former chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is also planning a blank-check company in Amsterdam targeting insurance deals, Bloomberg News has reported.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles After Musk Implies Tesla May Sell Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings.Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after the billionaire owner of the electric-car maker seemed to agree with a Twitter post that said Tesla should divest what at one point was a $1.5 billion stake in the largest cryptocurrency. It traded at $45,270 as of 5:51 p.m. in New York, down about $4,000 from where it ended Friday.The online commentary was the latest from the mercurial billionaire in a week of public statements that have roiled digital tokens. He lopped nearly $10,000 off the price of Bitcoin in hours last Wednesday after saying Tesla wouldn’t take it for cars. A few days earlier, he hosted “Saturday Night Live” and joked that Dogecoin, a token he had previously promoted, was a “hustle,” denting its price. Days later he tweeted he was working with Doge developers to improve its transaction efficiency.Musk’s disclosure in early February that Tesla used $1.5 billion of its nearly $20 billion in corporate cash to buy Bitcoin sent the token’s price to record and lent legitimacy to electronic currencies, which have become more of a mainstream asset in recent years despite some skepticism.His latest dustup with Bitcoin started with a tweet from a person using the handle @CryptoWhale, which said, “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him...”The Tesla chief executive officer responded, “Indeed.”The twitter account @CryptoWhale, which calls itself a “crypto analyst” in its bio, also publishes a Medium blog on market and crypto trends.Musk has spent hours Sunday hitting back at several different users on Twitter who criticized his change of stance on Bitcoin last week, a move he said was sparked by environmental concerns over the power demands to process Bitcoin transactions. He said at the time that the company wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin it holds.An outspoken supporter of cryptocurrencies with cult-like following on social media, Musk holds immense sway with his market-moving tweets. He has been touting Dogecoin and significantly elevated the profile of the coin, which started as a joke and now ranks the 5th largest by market value.Dogecoin is down 9.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at 47 cents late Sunday afternoon, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Musk’s tweet on Sunday.Read More: Elon Musk Just Reopened an Old Wound in the Bitcoin WorldMusk’s Sunday social-media escapades were the latest chapter in one of the zaniest weeks in a crypto world famous for its wildness. For die hards, the renewed slumps in Bitcoin and other tokens have done nothing to deter crypto enthusiasts who say digital coins could many times their current value if they transform the financial system.“We’re looking at the long-term and so these blips, they don’t faze us,” Emilie Choi, president and chief operating officer of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc., said last week on Bloomberg TV about the wild swings prevalent in the market. “You’re looking for the long-term opportunity and you kind of buckle up and go for it.”Seat belts were needed by anyone watching the crypto world in the past eight days. Aside from Musk’s antics that sent Doge and Bitcoin on wild rides, a host of other developments pushed around prices.Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, disclosed a reserves breakdown that showed a large portion in unspecified commercial paper. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management announced that it would begin trading cryptocurrencies. And a longstanding critique of the space reared its head again: illicit usage.It was reported that the owners of the Colonial Pipeline paid a $5 million ransom in untraceable digital currencies to hackers that attacked its infrastructure, while Bloomberg also reported that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service in relation to possible money-laundering and tax offenses.But, “for many crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, the long-term story has not changed,” said Simon Peters, an analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro. “This emerging asset class continues to revolutionize many aspects of financial services, and while nothing goes up in a straight line, the long-term fundamentals for crypto assets remain as solid as ever.”Bitcoin was already swinging wildly on the weekend before Musk tweeted. The two days tend to be particularly volatile for cryptocurrencies, which -- unlike most traditional assets -- trade around the clock every day of the week. Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays so far this year comes in at 4.95%.That type of volatility is owing to a few factors: Bitcoin’s held by relatively few people, meaning that price swings can be magnified during low-volume periods. And, the market remains hugely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating under different standards. That means cryptocurrencies lack a centralized market structure akin to that of traditional assets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.