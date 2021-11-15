U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

UK still hopes for consensual solution with EU on N. Ireland trade -PM's spokesman

·1 min read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain is still hoping to find a consensual solution to the issues with post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland and will continue intensive talks with the European Union this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Asked if Britain would be triggering emergency unilateral provisons in the Brexit deal this week, the spokesman said: "Our aim still remains to reach a consensual solution on this ... we are going to be continuing intensified talks between the two teams."

"I think the most important thing is to not place a time limit on it that could hinder potential progress." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

