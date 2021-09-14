UK still wants full negotiation with EU on N. Ireland trade -PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Full negotiations are needed with the European Union to resolve issues with the deal governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Last week, the EU rejected a British demand to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol, saying that to do so would only bring instability and uncertainty. Johnson's spokesman said there had been "some elements of progress".

"We still feel that there needs to be a full negotiation and that needs to begin seriously and begin soon because it mustn’t mean the EU coming up with its own planned solutions and presenting them as take it or leave it," he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)