U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.63
    +16.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,951.86
    +82.23 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,176.57
    +70.99 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.04
    +0.59 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.1850 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,558.11
    +1,797.33 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.44
    +22.71 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.46
    -5.97 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

UK still wants full negotiation with EU on N. Ireland trade -PM's spokesman

·1 min read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Full negotiations are needed with the European Union to resolve issues with the deal governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Last week, the EU rejected a British demand to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol, saying that to do so would only bring instability and uncertainty. Johnson's spokesman said there had been "some elements of progress".

"We still feel that there needs to be a full negotiation and that needs to begin seriously and begin soon because it mustn’t mean the EU coming up with its own planned solutions and presenting them as take it or leave it," he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Recommended Stories

  • The curious case of a chameleon zombie coding school

    Documents and interviews reveal that Make School depended on a high-risk business model and questionable tactics that ultimately led to trouble for everyone involved.

  • U.S. core consumer prices slow sharply in August

    Underlying U.S. consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index excluding the volatile food and energy components edged up 0.1% last month. The so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July.

  • U.S. Consumer Price Growth Cools, Smallest Gain in Seven Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in August by less than forecast, snapping a string of outsized gains and suggesting that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane.The consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. Compared with a year ago, the CPI rose 5.3%. Excluding the vo

  • Rwandan businessman gunned down in Mozambique

    Police were alerted by Révocat Karemangingo of a plot to kill him, the refugee association says.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • Why Nio Stock Opened Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened modestly lower on Monday, after a senior official said that China's government will encourage consolidation in the country's EV industry. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 2.5% from Friday's closing price. China has "too many" EV makers, China's minister of industry and information technology said on Monday, and the government will encourage the more successful companies to merge with or acquire smaller rivals.

  • Democrats seek new tax on America's richest while scaling down other hikes

    The proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee includes a 3% surtax on individuals with an adjusted gross income of more than $5 million.

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • House Democrats Lay Out Their Tax Hike Plans

    House Democrats on Monday released a package of revenue increases that would raise roughly $2.9 trillion over 10 years to help offset the cost of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan. On paper, the proposal from the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee would raise about $2.2 trillion through new taxes, with a focus on making businesses and wealthy individuals pay more. The plan also calls for taking steps to reduce drug prices, moves that are projected to save about $700 billion in

  • It’s Crunch Time for Biden’s Booster Plan. The Debate is Growing.

    A month ago, a rollout of Covid-19 booster doses across the U.S. for Americans of all ages by the end of September seemed almost certain, but pushback is mounting.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • China is purging celebrities and tech billionaires. But the problem is bigger than 'sissy men'

    As the economy slows, China's crackdown on the rich and famous may be an attempt to distract from ordinary families' anxiety over their children's future.

  • China’s Hebei province to clamp down on cryptocurrency mining and trading

    The cyberspace commission in China’s northern Hebei province said it will cooperate with other government departments to crack down on virtual currency mining and trading, the latest move in the country's cryptocurrency crackdown. The province’s educational department, public security department, local financial regulatory bureau, and communications administration will also participate in the crackdown, the commission's statement said. "Cryptocurrency mining consumes an enormous amount of energy, which is against China's 'carbon neutral' goal," the statement said, adding that it also carries huge financial risks.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • Apple issues urgent security update for all iPhone, iPad and Mac users

    Calling the exploit Forcedentry, Citizen Lab said that the security vulnerability makes all Apple device susceptible to snooping

  • Op-Ed: The California recall process is reckless. Here's how to modernize it

    What was innovative a century ago is extremely dangerous during a time of intense political polarization — regardless of the California recall result.

  • Biden Allies Shy From Taxing Rich, Eroding Inequality Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s push to ramp up taxes on the wealthy is getting diluted by his Democratic allies in Congress, undermining his chances of fully delivering on his 2020 campaign pledge to curb America’s widening inequality.A blueprint that the House Ways and Means Committee will begin voting on Tuesday, prepared by Democratic members and staff of the panel, scaled back some of the most ambitious elements of the Biden administration’s pitch released in May.The changes reflect th

  • Sinema enters Biden’s $3.5T budget battle armed with her own spreadsheets

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is negotiating the size and scope of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan armed with her own spreadsheets about the costs and tax hikes needed for each program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: While Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is getting attention for balking at a $3.5 trillion top-line price tag, Sinema's accountant-like focus on the bottom line will be equally important to winning the votes of them and other key Democrats.Get marke

  • Hawaii to destroy Instagrammer favourite ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail as it’s too dangerous

    Honolulu City Council officials have set aside $1m to destroy the trail

  • Larry Kudlow Says He Misses 'Calmness' Of Donald Trump. Twitter Critics Can't Even.

    "I'm being actually quite serious here," the former White House economic adviser said.