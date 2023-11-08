UK strikes nuclear fusion deal with US after snub from EU

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California has been the site of some of the most significant recent steps towards unlocking fusion power - Damien Jemison

The UK has signed an agreement with the US to work together on nuclear fusion after being finally rejected from a rival EU programme as a result of Brexit.

The partnership with the US was announced in Washington by Andrew Bowie, Britain’s minister for nuclear and networks.

It means the two countries will share facilities, fund research and build shared supply chains for the complex fuels and other materials needed to achieve fusion.

Mr Bowie said the UK’s ambition was to have a commercial fusion reactor “grid-ready” by 2040.

He said: “The UK and the US are world-leaders in this technology, and pooling our resources will unlock new private sector investment. This bold new partnership will help turn our fusion ambitions into reality.”

David Turk, deputy undersecretary at the US Department for Energy, said America looked forward to working with the UK “to advance fusion energy to help achieve our countries’ shared goal of ending the climate crisis”.

Fusion works by heating hydrogen atoms to extreme temperatures till they fuse, releasing vast amounts of energy. The process was harnessed 70 years ago with the development of the hydrogen bomb. If it could be controlled then, in theory, it could produce an almost unlimited supply of clean electricity.

In practice, however, that has so far proved impossible. This is because the temperatures needed to start fusion are up to 15 times hotter than the sun – so no known material can contain it. Fusion reactions can only work if they are contained within powerful magnetic fields.

The UK was once one of the lead nations in the ITER fusion project at Cadarache in France but was thrown out when it left the EU.

The EU told the 60-odd UK scientists leading the project that they would have to adopt French nationality to retain their jobs. Most did so – decimating the UK fusion research community.

It will suffer another blow shortly with the closure of the Jet fusion experiment at Culham in Oxfordshire at the end of the year, after 40 years of research.

Recent attempts to rejoin ITER foundered a few weeks ago.

British fusion research now centres on plans for a new tokamak, as fusion reactors are known, with the UK Atomic Energy Authority due to publish designs next year.

It suggests the reactor will be connected to the National Grid and producing net energy by 2040 – potentially putting the UK well ahead of ITER.

