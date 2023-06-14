UK’s Tumbling LNG Imports Cut Its Price Advantage to Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s liquefied natural gas imports have sunk to the lowest since 2021, a stark turnaround from the height of the energy crisis when the country gobbled up supply — and sent record amounts to mainland Europe.

Gas purchases have declined following a mild winter. The drop in consumption is mirrored on the continent, where stockpiles are unusually full, narrowing the price gap between the two markets and leaving scant room for traders to profit.

Volumes of LNG sent from British import terminals into the local grid have slumped about 80% so far in June to the lowest in almost 19 months — but have proved sufficient to meet domestic demand.

It was a very different picture last year, when countries across the region scrambled to replace Russian gas amid the war in Ukraine. The UK snapped up vast quantities of LNG, and energy companies profited from supplying other European nations with the regasified fuel from British terminals, supplemented by North Sea gas.

Now, exports from the UK to the European Union have shrunk, partly because of swollen inventories there but also because industrial demand remains curtailed by 2022’s price spikes. As a result, Britain’s price discount to the EU’s main hubs — as wide as 50% last summer — vanished this week.

The closing of the gap reflects a faster decline in EU gas prices versus UK contracts from last year’s peaks. While demand in Britain isn’t currently high — with most homes lacking energy-hungry air conditioners for summer — the country remains vulnerable in the event of outages in North Sea production, which has been the case in recent days.

“Even amid the current heat wave, the UK does not have much residential cooling demand,” and domestic gas use been relatively weak since the start of spring, said Leo Kabouche, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. Yet supply halts are a persistent risk, and Britain’s prices are now “more sensitive” to changes in North Sea supplies and field-maintenance schedules, Kabouche said.

UK month-ahead futures declined on Wednesday, after surging 21% a day earlier because several Norwegian production facilities prolonged maintenance works until the middle of July.

The contract traded 4.4% lower at 87.71 pence a therm by 9:33 a.m. in London. That’s about €34.96 a megawatt-hour — compared to €34.70 for Europe’s benchmark Dutch front-month gas. Both have been volatile this month amid supply worries, after losing more than 50% since the start of the year.

