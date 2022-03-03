U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,829.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,201.00
    -38.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.10
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.91
    +2.31 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.80
    +14.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.27 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.91
    -2.41 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3380
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6500
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,409.62
    -767.49 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.20
    -21.34 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.88
    -55.68 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

UK unable to prove case for sanctions against Russian oligarchs like Abramovich, Times says

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain will not be able to sanction Roman Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs for weeks or months because the government has been unable to prove reasonable grounds for designating the businessmen, The Times newspaper reported.

"The Foreign Office and National Crime Agency have been unable to prove that there are 'reasonable grounds' for designating the UK’s most prominent oligarchs for sanctions because they have struggled to link their finances to the Putin regime," The Times said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

