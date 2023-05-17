Vauxhall owner threatens to close factory unless UK renegotiates Brexit deal - latest updates

The Astra assembly line at Vauxhall's plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

One of the world's largest car manufacturers has urged the Government to renegotiate its Brexit deal with the EU or said it may have to close factories in Britain.

Stellantis - which makes Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat - said present arrangements with the EU pose a "threat to our export business and the sustainability of our UK manufacturing operations".

In a submission to a Commons inquiry into electric car production, seen by the BBC, the carmaker said its UK investments were under threat as a result of the strict terms of the post-Brexit free trade deal.

These so-called local content rules state that from next year, 45pc of the value of the electric car should originate in the UK or EU to qualify for trade without tariffs, which would be set at 10pc.

It had committed to making electric vehicles at its Ellesmere Port and Luton plants two years ago.

However, it warned: "If the cost of EV manufacturing in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, operations will close."

A Government spokesman said that Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch "has raised this with the EU".

Andy Palmer, a former chief operating officer at Nissan, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it is "impossible to meet local content rules unless you source your battery within the UK or EU" but the "supply chain at the moment isn’t there" in Britain.

He said the battery alone represents 40pc of the value of an electric car, adding: "We have been sleeping at the wheel when it comes to bringing battery plants to the UK."

He said: "The cost of failure is very clear. It is 800,000 jobs in the UK, which is those jobs associated with the car industry.

"If you can't meet these local content rules, if you don't have a battery capability in the UK, then those car manufacturers will move to mainland Europe."

08:14 AM

'We need a better Brexit deal,' says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said the Brexit deal needed to be improved after the owner of Vauxhall said it will be unable to keep its commitment to make electric vehicles in the UK without changes to the trade agreement with the European Union.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader said:

Look, we're not going to re-enter the EU. We do need to improve that deal. Of course we want a closer trading relationship, we absolutely do. We want to ensure that Vauxhall and many others not just survive in this country but thrive. Because there are jobs bound up, there are families watching this morning either employed by Vauxhall or a similar place who are deeply worried about what this means. So yes we need a better Brexit deal. We will make Brexit work. That doesn't mean reversing the decision and going back into the EU but the deal we've got, it was said to be oven-ready, it wasn't even half-baked. So of course we've got to repair that along with all the other things we'll have to repair if and when we are privileged to come into government.

Sir Keir said there was "too much by way of barriers", saying they needed to be torn down in any update to the Brexit deal.

He said a future Labour government would look to "make things here in Britain" to ensure a strong domestic supply chain.

08:09 AM

UK car industry faces 'existential threat' over Brexit deal

An economics academic has warned there is an "existential threat to the UK car industry".

Professor David Bailey, professor of business economics at the Birmingham Business School, said that increased tariffs and stricter rules in post-Brexit trading agreements will put British manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage.

From next year, 45pc of an electric car's value should originate in the UK or EU to avoid a 10pc export tariff on cars exported to the EU from the UK.

Prof Bailey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

I think there is a kind of existential threat to the UK car industry. The rules in the Brexit agreement don't help the UK car industry either. If they can't meet those rules, they'll face a 10pc tariff on cars made in the UK and exported to the EU and vice versa. That will put the UK at a competitive disadvantage.

He added: "Car makers have been saying for some time, they can't meet those rules as they tighten up, and they're going to potentially be facing tariffs."

08:05 AM

FTSE falls at the open

Markets have moved lower at the open in London amid nervousness over the US debt ceiling talks.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 each dropped by 0.4pc to 7,723.31 and 19,195.53 respectively.

08:00 AM

Starmer urges discussion on building on green belt

Councils need to have the final say on whether homes can be built on green belt land, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

Ahead of addressing the British Chambers of Commerce today, the Labour leader told The Times housebuilding was key to achieving "the sort of growth we need in this country".

He said a discussion was needed over allowing building on the green belt if it meets local needs.

He added his party would give local areas the ability to build on the greenbelt where it would not take away from the beauty of the countryside.

He used the example of houses being built on a playing field in Maidstone rather than on a car park, with the reason given that the car park was classified as being in the greenbelt. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir said:

I don't think anybody who cares about our countryside would think that is a good idea. So what I'm say is that if we give local areas the power to direct where housing is, even when it is on the greenbelt, if it is a car park rather than a playing field, then I think that protecting the car park and building on the playing field was the wrong choice. We would make those tough choices and say to local areas: not withstanding that it is the greenbelt, if it is a car park or similar land which doesn't effect the beauty of our countryside, which we all want to preserve, then we'll change the planning rules, we'll give you the planning powers to do that.

07:43 AM

JD Sports 'conscious of the headwinds' in consumer demand

After JD Sports Fashion's financial results, chairman Andrew Higginson said:

This is a record result for the group and I must pay tribute to the skills, resilience and positive attitude of the colleagues in our businesses who have not let the leadership changes distract from their focus on the consumer and our offer. JD continues to be the partner of choice for many international brands who see our premium fascias as the natural global home for their latest ranges and freshest new styles. Whilst we are encouraged by the resilient nature of the consumer demand in the current period to date, we remain conscious of the headwinds that prevail at this time including the general global macro-economic and geopolitical situation.

07:39 AM

Energy firms pay £8m over final bill delays

Gas and electricity firms E.On Next, Good Energy and Octopus Energy have paid £8m over compensation failures for delays in producing final bills when customers switch, regulator Ofgem has announced.

The energy watchdog said more than 100,000 households were affected after the three suppliers either missed or delayed compensation payouts that were due when they did not provide a final bill within six weeks, as required when a customer switches to another provider.

Under rules brought in three years ago, customers are entitled to a £30 payment each if a final bill is not produced in six weeks, with a further £30 due if the compensation is not provided within another 10 working days.

Ofgem said the three firms either missed or delayed compensation payments worth £6.3m, with some of the affected households waiting over a year to receive redress.

The suppliers also paid an extra £1.7m to customers or the energy industry voluntary redress scheme (EIVRS), which supports vulnerable consumers.

Octopus Energy, E.On Next and Good Energy have paid £8m after failing to provide final bills - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:28 AM

JD Sports makes record profits after worldwide store openings

Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has reported record-high profits and revenues as the retailer steamed ahead with global expansion.

It reported a profit before tax and adjusted items of £991m in the year to the end of January, compared to £947m the prior year, which it said was a record result.

Its revenues jumped to £10.1bn, up from £8.6bn the prior year, as the chain grew its store estate including a new flagship store in Chicago in the US, and 58 net new store openings across Europe such as in Hungary and Greece.

However, including costs such as from JD's previous acquisitions, its pre-tax profit declined by more than £200m to £441m over the year.

JD said it was encouraged by the resilient nature of consumer demand but remains "conscious of the headwinds that prevail" including global economic and political concerns.

JD Sports - Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

07:24 AM

'Impossible' to meet Brexit car rules without making batteries in UK

Under the EU’s local content rules, 45pc of an electric car should be made within the bloc or Britain from next year.

Andy Palmer, a former chief operating officer at Nissan and chairman of InoBat, warned it is "impossible to meet the local content rules unless you source your battery within the UK or EU".

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that "just the battery on electric car represents 40pc of value of electric car".

He said "we have known about the rules that came apparent during Brexit for four years" but the UK has been "sleeping at the wheel when it comes to bringing battery plants to the UK".

He added "the key is to get on and start attracting battery factories", which take about two years to build. He warned:

The cost of failure is very clear. It is 800,000 jobs in the UK, which is those jobs associated with the car industry. If you can't meet these local content rules, if you don't have a battery capability in the UK, then those car manufacturers will move to mainland Europe.

07:10 AM

Good morning

The maker of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat has urged the Government to reopen its Brexit deal with the EU after saying it would be unable to meet new carmaking rules.

Stellantis warned about the impact of so-called local content rules that state from next year, 45pc of the value of the electric car should originate in the UK or EU to qualify for trade without tariffs, which would be set at 10pc.

Andy Palmer, a former chief operating officer at Nissan, told the BBC that if carmakers cannot meet these local content rules in the UK, they will move to mainland Europe, risking the 800,000 jobs in Britain's car industry.

