UK and US elections to hit stock market listings until 2025, says EY

Elections in both the UK and US this year will cast a shadow over the stock market and risk delaying a rebound in listings until 2025, EY has warned.

Investor uncertainty around the election results may force businesses to delay initial public offering (IPO) plans until the outcomes are clearer, according to a report by EY.

That would push many listings into 2025, with Rishi Sunak signalling he plans to hold an autumn election in Britain and US voters going to the polls in November.

Scott McCubbin, who leads EY’s UK and Ireland IPO team, said: “The stability of equity markets hinges on consistent conditions, so whilst falling inflation and interest rate reductions may ease in the first half of 2024, the upcoming UK and US elections in the latter half might delay significant IPO activities until 2025.”

The forecast suggests another lean year for London, which suffered a slump in new listings in 2023.

Only 23 companies floated on Britain’s stock market last year, down 49pc from the 45 listings recorded during the previous year.

It marked the worst year in more than a decade, as rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions continued to weigh down on deal-making.

Although listings fell across the globe last year, London fared far worse than rival finance centres.

There are persistent concerns that London is losing its attractiveness as a financial hub. Companies have been quitting the UK stock market in favour of the US and Europe, while major British companies like Arm have eschewed the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

No companies listed on either the London Stock Exchange’s main market or the junior AIM market in the final quarter of 2023.

The amount of funds raised in London through IPOs sank 40pc to £953.7m last year, EY said.

The UK’s largest IPO last year was CAB Payments, which raised £291.5m in July. However, shares in the foreign exchange and cross-border transaction specialist have since lost more than 71pc of their value.

It is hoped that proposals by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to simplify London’s listing regime will help to boost activity.

Plans include creating a new category for secondary listings when companies have a main listing elsewhere, and relaxing rules around the disclosure of related party transactions.

Mr McCubbin said: “As ever it’s imperative that a careful balance is struck between reducing red tape and safeguarding investor protections.”

