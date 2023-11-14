UK Labor Market Holds Up Better Than Expected After Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s labor market held up in the face of an economic slowdown, underscoring the challenge facing the Bank of England as it battles to contain inflation.

Headline earnings growth, payroll data on the number of jobs and the unemployment rate failed to show signs of slack emerging in the labor market, according to figures Tuesday from the Office for National Statistics.

In a mixed report, regular wage growth slowed and vacancies continued a long decline, muddying the picture for policy makers. To complicate matters further, some of the figures were based on experimental estimates due to a lack of responses in the ONS’s Labor Force Survey.

“With the market still fundamentally tight at its core, the Bank of England is unlikely to change its course on keeping interest rates high in the near term,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

The pound jumped after the release, which showed wage growth slowed far less than economists were expecting. But the move was largely contained, with sterling trading just 0.1% stronger against the dollar while holding steady against the euro.

The data also did little to change the market’s view on where interest rates were headed. Swap pricing implies the BOE is done raising interest rates and will keep policy tight for an extended period, before cutting rates in second half of 2024.

The stronger elements of the ONS report included:

Total wage growth in the third quarter dropped to 7.9% from an upwardly revised 8.2%. That was well above the 7.3% that economists had expected.

Public sector regular pay over that period rose to 7.3% from 6.8%, a sign that wages in for government workers are supporting the headline figures.

The number of employees on payrolls rose by 33,000 in October, defying forecasts for a drop. September’s reading also was revised to show an increase instead of a decline.

The total number of people employed rose 54,000 in the third quarter. Inactivity — the number of people out of work and not looking for jobs — rose by 33,000.

Unemployment held at 4.2%, a contrast with expectations the BOE has for a steady drift higher.

The claimant count rate of people receiving benefits held at 4% in October.

Real regular pay — what workers take home after inflation — rose 1.3%, the fastest increase in two years.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The latest batch of jobs data shows why the Bank of England will continue to double down on its “higher for longer” approach to policy. The labor market and pay growth have cooled, but not by enough to leave the central bank confident it can get inflation back to 2% quickly enough.”

—Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

Those factors will do little to ease the BOE’s concern that the labor market is piling upward pressure on prices. Business groups say they’re still struggling to hire the people they need, forcing them to bid up wages.

“Our own data shows that business leaders continue to cite skills and labor shortages as having a negative impact on their organization, second only to more general concerns about the UK economy,” Alexandra Hall-Chen, principal policy adviser for employment at the Institute of Directors.

The report also showed some signs that what’s been a red-hot labor market is staring to cool. Officials increasingly think they’re winning the battle to tame inflation, having raised interest rates from 0.1% to 5.25% in less than two years, and are signaling that further hikes are unlikely.

Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.7% in the three months through September, compared with a revised 7.9% in the period through August. That was in line with expectations.

Private sector regular wage growth slowed to 7.8% from 8.1%.

Vacancies fell by 58,000 in the quarter through October to 957,000. That’s the lowest since June 2021. It was the 16th consecutive drop.

Policymakers have stressed the need to keep policy in “restrictive” territory for an extended period. Wage growth is still well above levels compatible with the 2% inflation target. Markets are pricing in the first rate cut in August next year, a bet BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill appeared to endorse last week.

“The BOE will likely be disappointed at the slow pace at which wage growth is moderating,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital in London. “Today’s report adds weight to the arguments being made by the BOE that interest rates will need to be kept on hold at their current elevated level for an extended period of time to ensure that downwards pressure on inflationary forces continues to be felt.”

Crucial to the path for rates will be inflation figures for October due on Wednesday.

While the headline CPI rate is forecast to have slowed sharply due to cheaper energy bills, traders will focus on services inflation to gauge whether there has been any letup in underlying price pressure. A stronger-than-expected reading could see traders unwind rate cut wagers.

Annual growth in regular pay was “still among the highest annual growth rates since comparable records began in 2001,” the ONS said.

For the second month, the ONS produced experimental statistics on employment, unemployment and inactivity after falling response rates forced it to suspend its flagship Labor Force Survey.

“It’s heartening to see inflation falling and real wages growing, keeping more money in people’s pockets,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. “Building on the labor market reforms in Spring, the Autumn Statement will set out my plans to get people back into work and deliver growth for the UK.”

The LFS will resume in December with a “transformed” LFS set to be rolled out in March. In the meantime, the BOE is likely to rely on its own suite of labor market indicators. These, the central bank reckons, show wages rising by about 7%, slightly less than official measures.

“Our labor market figures show a largely unchanged picture, with the proportions of people who are employed, unemployed or who are neither working nor looking for a job all little changed on the previous quarter,” ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said. “With inflation easing in the latest quarter, real pay is now growing at its fastest rate for two years.”

--With assistance from Constantine Courcoulas, James Hirai, Aline Oyamada and Greg Ritchie.

(Updates with detail from the report, comment and market reaction.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.