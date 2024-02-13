UK Wage Growth Stronger Than Expected, Supporting BOE Caution

(Bloomberg) -- UK wage growth slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter, underscoring the case for the Bank of England to wait before cutting interest rates.

Wages excluding bonuses rose 6.2% from a year earlier, down from an upwardly revised 6.7% in the three months through November, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had forecast a reading of 6%.

The figures suggest the labor market is not cooling fast enough to satisfy policymakers worried about the threat of a wage-price spiral. Inflation is widely forecast to hit the 2% target in the spring, albeit briefly, but money markets expect the BOE to hold interest rates at a 16-year high until June at the earliest.

The pound reversed losses versus the dollar after the data, trading 0.1% stronger at $1.2640.

Bets on how far the BOE will lower rates this year have been scaled back in recent weeks, with officials saying more evidence is needed before they can be sure that price pressures have been brought to heel.

At current rates, wage growth remains incompatible with delivering 2% inflation sustainably. On Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey said the economy was now showing signs of an upturn after a period of stagnation.

Unemployment was 3.8% in the final quarter of the year, lower than forecast and down from 3.9% in the period through November, according to newly reinstated Labour Force Survey estimates published today.

However, economists are cautioning against placing too much weight on the data due to ongoing concerns about their quality. The LFS was suspended in October owing to a falling response rate, and it is likely to be months before the problems are fully resolved.

The labor market data kick off a week a crucial economic data in the UK, with attention focused on inflation figures tomorrow that are expected to show price growth ticking higher in January due to base effects base effects and higher air fares.

But both economists and the BOE expect CPI to drift back to target in the second quarter.

It means households are enjoying a return of real spending power. That’s a boost for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a week when his Conservative Party is bracing for losses in two special elections on Thursday and official data expected to show the economy slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023.

