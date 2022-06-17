U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.25
    +34.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,140.00
    +212.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,252.25
    +127.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.30
    +18.40 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.96
    -0.63 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.90
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.04
    +2.42 (+8.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    -0.0092 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6640
    +2.4240 (+1.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,000.36
    -94.28 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.77
    -31.24 (-6.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.11
    +73.13 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

UK wants to replace cookie pop-ups with browser-based opt-outs

Natasha Lomas
·10 min read

The UK government has published its final response to a data 'reform' consultation it kicked off last year, laying out how it intends to diverge from EU-based data protection rules.

At first pass, it looks like it has stepped away from some of the more extreme 'reforms' it had been tossing around -- such as removing the right for human review of automated/AI decisions; which the consultation admits was opposed by the "vast majority" of respondents (ergo, the government writes that it "recognises the importance of appropriate safeguards, and will not pursue this proposal"; although it says it's still considering how to amend Article 22 of the UK GDPR -- so watch that space).

That said, there are still a lot of potentially wide-ranging amendments being announced in this package -- such as a switch to an opt-out model for most online tracking; which the government is spinning as an end to cookie consent pop-ups but which raises plenty of wider questions -- and changes to the UK's data protection regulator that could still sum to substantial differences for the rights of citizens, businesses and other types of data processors operating in the country.

There's plenty more incoming from the UK government on the digital policy front too -- such as the sprawling Online Safety Bill, which is currently making its way through parliament, and is set to dramatically ramp up compliance demands for all sorts of businesses. So it pays to keep the wider picture in mind as the government spins its pitch of post-Brexit, rebooted data laws that will give British business a "boost" by cutting EU 'red tape'.

tl;dr plenty of uniquely British red tape is also incoming for your digital operations.

Data Reform Bill

Top line changes the government says it's moving forward on via the forthcoming Data Reform Bill include amendments to rules around data use for scientific research -- which it says will simplify the legal requirements for this sort of processing. (Although the example cited in the departmental press release refers to a machine learning medical research project that's been undertaken under existing UK data rules so 🤷‍♀️.)

"The Data Reform Bill will more clearly define the scope of scientific research and give scientists clarity about when they can obtain user consent to collect or use data for broad research purposes," writes the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) in its press release. "This removes the need for them to have the ultimate purpose of their research project finalised before collecting data. For example, scientists will be able to rely on the consent a person has given for their data to be used for ‘cancer research’ as opposed to a particular cancer study."

The government also says it will enact a number of changes around how businesses can use personal data -- including removing the need for smaller entities to have a data protection officer (DPO), or to undertake data impact assessments to evaluate risks to potential uses for personal data.

DCMS is projecting savings of more than £1 billion for businesses over ten years as a result of these deregulatory changes to the UK's data protection regime.

It argues the (current) EU framework the UK adopted in 2018, when it transposed the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into national law, is hamstrung by being "largely one-size-fits all" -- which it suggests is especially disadvantageous for small businesses, including startups and scaleups. Hence the reform talks about moving to "an outcomes-based compliance regime for data rights".

"The government’s new data protection rules will be focused on outcomes to reduce unnecessary burdens on businesses," says DCMS, dialling up the spin.

"Organisations will still be required to have a privacy management programme to ensure they are accountable for how they process personal data. The same high data protection standards will remain but organisations will have more flexibility to determine how they meet these standards."

Ofc the devil will be in the detail of what these reforms boil down in practice. And we don't yet have full detail as that would require sight of the planned legislation which remains pending the government publishing a draft bill. (The government has previously confirmed it will introduce the data reform bill in the current parliamentary session.)

On the planned changes to consent for cookies -- which target the universally hated cookie pop-up plague -- the response to the consultation sets out a phased 'reform' plan; starting with legislating to remove the need for websites to display cookie banners to UK residents by permitting cookies (and similar tracking technologies) to be placed on a user’s device without explicit consent "for a small number of other non-intrusive purposes" -- whatever that phasing means (an earlier reference in the document talks about scrapping consent to drop cookies for audience measurement purposes, or for detecting faults on an organisation’s website).

But there's more: "In the future, the government intends to move to an opt-out model of consent for cookies placed by websites. In practice, this would mean cookies could be set without seeking consent but the website must give the web user clear information about how to opt out," continues the consultation response. "This would allow the government to realise its ambition to improve the user experience and remove the need for unnecessary cookie consent banners. The opt-out model would not apply to websites likely to be accessed by children."

The government's -- let's politely call it -- ambitious plan here is to convince web browsers and websites to finally make a browser-based 'do-not-track' signal fly.

"Responses to the government’s consultation highlighted that users value privacy and want control over how their personal data is used. To address this, the government will work with industry and the regulator on browser-based and similar solutions that will help people manage their cookie and opt-out preferences," it writes. "The government will take forward proposals that require websites to respect automated signals emitted by these technologies -- and will move to an opt-out model of consent for cookies only when the government assesses these solutions are widely available for use."

DCMS suggests that legislative changes to fully switch the UK to an opt-out for online tracking won't take place until the necessary browser-based "technology" is "effective and readily available so people can set their online cookie preferences to opt out via automated means".

It doesn't given any timeframe for when that might be possible but it pays to remember that the original 'Do Not Track' proposal, to offer a convenient, browser-based opt-out from online tracking, dates back to 2009 yet still hasn't delivered on the dream -- thanks to, er, lack of industry support.

Still, the UK government is confident that British exceptionalism can finally make it happen for its small island Internet. So full marks for enthusiasm.

Another chunk of the reform is focused on changes to the Information Commission's Office (ICO), aka the UK's data protection regulator.

Here DCMS' press release couches the plan as a "modernization" of the Office -- such as by adding a chair, chief executive and a board to "make sure it remains an internationally renowned regulator".

But the government is also planning to require that the Secretary of State approve ICO statutory codes and guidance before they are presented to parliament -- and as UK policy watchers have quickly pointed out, having a political appointee shape ICO policy doesn't sound very independent from government...

The first big test for the UK's data reform package probably won't be public opinion -- given that data processing is an inherently wonky, complex and abstract topic, and the government is front-loading its PR around the bill with populist talk of killing cookie pop-ups and -- in another announcement -- cracking down on nuisance calls (by ramping up fines).

No, the big test will be what the EU will do in response. And whether or not what the government is spinning as "Brexit benefits" will result in the UK losing its precarious "adequacy" status -- which is critical for scores of businesses as it allows the smooth in-flow of personal data from the bloc. And would cost UK businesses a lot more than £1BN if it were to be cast into the Brexit abyss.

Just the pure compliance costs of a loss of EU adequacy have been estimated at between £1BN and £1.6BN -- so, best case scenario, that potential outcome would immediately gobble up all the 'red tape' savings DCMS has attached to the reforms.

The government may be -- tacitly -- anticipating such an outcome as the reform also talks about "empowering international trade" by striking new "data partnerships", with priority countries listed as including the United States, Australia, the Republic of Korea and Singapore (only one of which, Korea, has an EU data adequacy agreement).

"The data reforms will support the UK government’s ambitions to strike new data partnerships with important economies and improve international data transfers which a number of technologies rely on, such as GPS navigation, smart home technology and content streaming services," it writes. "The government’s International Data Transfer Expert Council, made up of global experts on data, will play a major role helping the UK unlock the benefits of free and secure cross-border data flows.

"The group, which combines world-leading academics, organisations such as the World Economic Forum and the Future of Privacy Forum alongside digital industry figures including Google, Mastercard and Microsoft, will be empowered to remove barriers to data flows and ensure services from smart devices to online banking can be provided more reliably, cheaply and securely."

Another chunk of the reform is focused on public sector data use and sharing -- with the government planning to clarify rules on police use of biometric data, saying it will work with policing authorities to "promote high standards and best practice in the responsible and effective use of new technologies, including supporting the development of policing-led guidance such as new codes of conduct".

However it has decided not to move forward at this time on boosting algorithmic transparency across the public sector, generally -- despite the majority of responses to the government consultation backing a proposal to introduce compulsory transparency reporting on the use of algorithms in decision-making for public sector bodies; and despite the government acknowledging that "increasing transparency of the use of algorithmic tools for decision-making in the public sector is critical for maintaining public trust"; and also despite a UN warning -- back in 2018 -- over the human rights risks of the Tories' rush to implement an 'algorithmic welfare state'.

Why is the government not doing anything on this critical issue? DCMS claims algorithmic transparency standard work is at too "early" a stage to legislate on transparency reporting. But it says it will continue pilots of the standard and gather feedback, claiming that it's "strongly committed to algorithmic transparency" and will "explore policy enforcement options in the future".

Commenting on the data reform package in a statement, digital secretary Nadine Dorries said:

"Today is an important step in cementing post-Brexit Britain’s position as a science and tech superpower. Our new Data Reform Bill will make it easier for businesses and researchers to unlock the power of data to grow the economy and improve society, but retains our global gold standard for data protection.

Outside of the EU we can ensure people can control their personal data, while preventing businesses, researchers and civil society from being held back by a lack of clarity and cumbersome EU legislation.”

In another supporting statement, John Edwards, the UK's information commissioner, gave a rather more cautious assessment of what the reforms will mean in practice -- writing:

“I share and support the ambition of these reforms. I am pleased to see the government has taken our concerns about independence on board. Data protection law needs to give people confidence to share their information to use the products and services that power our economy and society. The proposed changes will ensure my office can continue to operate as a trusted, fair and impartial regulator, and enable us to be more flexible and target our action in response to the greatest harms.

“We look forward to continuing to work constructively with the government as the proposals are progressed and will continue to monitor how these reforms are expressed in the Bill.”

UN warns over human rights impact of a ‘digital welfare state’

UK gets data flows deal from EU — for now

Recommended Stories

  • Had enough of Hulu? Here’s how to cancel your subscription in a few easy steps

    There are many ways to cancel your Hulu subscription. To cancel Hulu on desktop start by opening Hulu in a new window and log in to your account.

  • Senate considers ban on data brokers selling health and location info

    Senators are introducing a bill that would ban brokers from selling your health and location data in most cases.

  • Click quick! Kate Spade is having a massive end-of-season sale — save up to 75%

    From a bestselling crossbody to a nylon shoulder bag, these coveted goodies are absolute steals.

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • Senator cites Elon Musk in urging agency heads to end remote work

    Senators pressed for ending the public health emergency and for more return to office at federal agencies during a Senate committee Thursday.

  • White House Weighs Fuel-Export Limits as Pump Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

    As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Takes First EU Step as Russia Tightens Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine took a major step toward eventual membership of the European Union after the bloc’s executive body recommended the former Soviet republic be granted candidate status as it defends itself against Russia’s assault. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies

  • Poll: Biden disapproval hits new high as more Americans say they would vote for Trump

    As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency.

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • Consumer Spending Is Running Out Of Steam and the Market Isn’t Ready For It

    (Bloomberg) -- A key source of US economic growth this year -- consumer spending -- is showing signs of losing steam, even before Wednesday’s round of Federal Reserve rate hikes kick in. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home

  • DeSantis responds as Elon Musk vows to vote for him as 2024 president

    ‘It’s embarrassing how hard this dude is trying to be Trump in every single way’

  • Girlfriend Of Capitol Officer Who Died Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

    "They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.

  • China launches high-tech aircraft carrier in naval milestone

    Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft carrier Friday, the first such ship to be both designed and built in China, in a milestone as it seeks to extend the range and power of its navy. Both were built to employ a so-called “ski-jump” launch method for aircraft, with a ramp at the end of the short runway to help planes take off.

  • Biden: 'Pride is back at the White House'

    President Joe Biden signs executive orders to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. At the White House, Biden declared, "pride is back." (June 15)

  • Ukrainian Farmers Poison Russian Troops With Spiked Cherries as Guerrilla War Terrifies Invaders

    UESLEI MARCELINORussian authorities have gone all out to tighten their grip on cities taken over by Putin’s troops in eastern Ukraine, but ordinary citizens are fighting back—with arson attacks and poisoned fruit.The latest surprise for Russian troops came in Melitopol, where Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said local farmers had caused “mass illness” among Russians by poisoning cherries.“Our farmers prepared another gift for the [Russians]—recently treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among th

  • Germany steps up calls for residents to save energy as Russia reduces gas

    The German gas regulator confirmed on Thursday that gas flows through Nord Stream 1 had fallen to about 40% of capacity.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • Biden Open to Using Cold-War Era Law to Ramp Up Gasoline Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is willing to use the same emergency wartime law it invoked to increase the production of baby formula and bolster solar manufacturing to boost the nation’s supply of gasoline. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Brazil’s Congress Approves First Proposal to Curb Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s congress approved the first of three proposals to curb soaring fuel prices that are hurting President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of October’s election.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recess