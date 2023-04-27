UK watchdog used as ‘tool’ by Biden’s anti-tech administration, Activision claims

CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick - Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The boss of one of the world's largest game makers has accused Britain's competition watchdog of being used as a “tool” by President Joe Biden's officials after it struck down a £55bn tech takeover.

Bobby Kotick, chief executive of Activision Blizzard, alleged that Lina Khan, Biden’s appointed head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), had met British officials days before the gaming giant’s merger with Microsoft was blocked.

Mr Smith said: “There's a clear message here – the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business than the United Kingdom.”

He added: “The English Channel has never seemed wider in terms of Europe as a continent being attractive for investment.”

Activision is the publisher of the lucrative Call of Duty franchise, a military action series that is played by tens of millions of people.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation console, had claimed Xbox-designer Microsoft would use the merger to restrict access to the popular game.

On Wednesday, following the CMA’s decision, Activision warned it would now “reassess our growth plans for the UK” and claimed the UK was “clearly closed for business”.

Mr Kotick, meanwhile, suggested to CNBC that Democrat officials had leaned on their UK counterparts to advance an ideological attack on Big Tech, though he admitted he did not know what exactly was discussed.

The Activision Blizzard boss said on Thursday: “I was surprised to learn that Lina Khan and the head of the CMA had a meeting a week and a half ago in Washington.

“What you're seeing now is that the CMA is being used as a tool by the FTC to create these kinds of outcomes.”

Mr Kotick added: “Ideology shouldn't play a role in the functioning of the FTC... we're handcuffing American companies. That isn't going to serve the interest of America.”

Douglas Farrar, an FTC spokesman, said: “The FTC regularly and lawfully cooperates with international partners and has for decades under both Republican and Democratic Chairs, a practice long welcomed by the business community.

Story continues

“But we never outsource our authority. The FTC absolutely did not collude with the CMA or any other international regulator on any proposed merger review. When a deal appears blatantly anticompetitive then independent antitrust regulators can simply make their own judgements.”

The CMA declined to comment.

Ms Khan, the 34-year-old chair of the FTC, has been a vocal critic of the monopoly-like power of some Big Tech giants.

Lina M. Khan - Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Critics, however, have accused the chair of engaging in “hipster antitrust”.

Ms Khan has previously led failed efforts to sue Facebook-owner Meta over its acquisition of a small VR company and is currently investigating Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

Insiders at Microsoft's Redmond headquarters are understood to have been stunned by the CMA's decision.

Senior sources said the tech giant had offered “legally binding commitments... not empty promises” to mitigate concerns around the deal.

Microsoft had offered to allow gaming rivals such as Sony and Nintendo long-term deals that would guarantee access to Call of Duty.

Mr Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, told the BBC's Today programme on Thursday the CMA decision was “bad for Britain”.

He added: “People are shocked, people are disappointed, and people's confidence in technology in the UK has been severely shaken.”

The watchdog’s ruling came just hours after No 10 hosted Britain’s gaming industry in an effort to showcase its work in the sector.

The CMA said: “It is the CMA's job to do what is best for the people, businesses and economy of the UK, not merging firms with commercial interests.”

Microsoft and Activision have vowed to appeal the decision.

The deal still faces an investigation in the EU while US authorities, led by Ms Khan, have launched a legal bid to block the merger.

Additional reporting by Gareth Corfield