Ukraine attack on Russian naval ship sends wheat and oil prices surging

A warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea

Wheat and oil prices have surged after Ukraine attacked a Russian naval vessel, prompting warnings that escalating conflict in the Black Sea region could increase food and energy costs.

Benchmark wheat futures rose by as much as 3.4pc to a high of $6.545 per bushel before retreating, while oil prices briefly reached their highest level in nearly four months.

Experts said rising tensions in the crucial area where vast amounts of grain and oil exports pass through risk reviving inflationary pressures by pushing up food and energy prices.

Caroline Bain, from Capital Economics, warned further escalation would likely send wheat prices to last year’s highs, with “very serious implications for food price inflation”.

She said: “You can’t underestimate the importance of the Black Sea. Approximately 70pc of Russia’s grain usually leaves by the black sea ports and it was over 90pc for Ukraine prior to the war.”

She added: “Any disruption to that trade is going to have major implications.”

The jump in oil and wheat prices came after Ukrainian sea drone strikes hit Russian vessels in the Black Sea over the weekend, damaging a warship and an oil tanker.

The retaliatory attacks followed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s main inland port last week and Moscow’s refusal to extend an UN-brokered Black Sea deal in July, despite warnings that it could have devastating impacts.

Russia is the world’s second-largest exporter of oil after Saudi Arabia and has already announced it would reduce exports by 300,000 barrels a day in September. A fifth of its exports pass through the Black Sea.

Ms Bain said: “The current state of the oil market is already very tight, given that Saudi Arabia has voluntary output cuts and OPEC has output restraint. So any disruption to that 20pc from Russia will send the oil price soaring.”

While inflation has been easing in most advanced economies in recent months, a squeeze on wheat and oil supplies could trigger another bout of price rises.

Ms Bain said: “The initial spark for inflation was food and energy prices and now we’re in the second round effects as those prices had fallen back.”

She added: “If trade out of the Black Sea were to grind to a halt, then we could certainly revisit the highs of last year in both oil and wheat. Whether it would have prolonged inflationary impact would depend on how long it lasted.”

In the UK, inflation finally saw a meaningful decrease in June when it fell more than expected to 7.9pc. Food price rises also slowed but remained 17.3pc higher than a year earlier.

Direct buyers of Russian and Ukrainian grain are mainly some of the world’s poorest countries in Africa and Asia, but a spike in global prices quickly becomes a problem everywhere.

Ms Bain said: “People shopping in the UK will see it just as much as somebody in Africa, even if the supply to the UK is not affected.”

