Ukraine Bondholders Pick PJT, Weil as Advisers for Restructuring

(Bloomberg) -- A group of Ukrainian debt holders has chosen PJT Partners Inc as its financial adviser ahead of a potential restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bondholders — a large group that includes the likes of Amundi, BlackRock and Amia Capital - are beginning to organize as a freeze on bond repayments granted to Ukraine in 2022 is scheduled to end in September, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Ukraine’s debt chief Yuri Butsa said in January that more data points were needed in coming months to serve as the basis for discussions with eurobond holders. He said Ukraine hoped to reach a deal by September.

Weil, Gotschal & Manges LLP will act as legal adviser to the bondholders, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Payments on the country’s $20 billion of outstanding international bonds were halted two years ago following Russia’s invasion, upon an agreement reached with bondholders.

But with the invasion in its third year, policymakers in Kyiv are struggling to keep the country’s finances in order. Russian forces have damaged major cities and key energy infrastructure, while killing thousands and displacing more than 10 million people.

Representatives for New York-based PJT and BlackRock declined to comment. Representatives for Amundi and Amia as well as for Weil, couldn’t immediately be reached outside of regular office hours.

Read more: Ukraine Debt Holders Explore Forming Restructuring Committee

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.