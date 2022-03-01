U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Ukraine confirms arrival of Starlink satellite internet hardware after plea to Elon Musk

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center Sunday, March 14, 2021. The rocket is carrying 60 Starlink communications satellites.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center Sunday, March 14, 2021. The rocket is carrying 60 Starlink communications satellites.

Hardware from Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink has arrived in Ukraine following an online plea made directly to him.

Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov shared an image of the Starlink hardware via Twitter Monday.

"Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk," wrote Fedorov.

On Saturday, Musk said Starlink, which leverages satellites to beam broadband internet access, was active in the Ukraine and terminals were "en route."

Musk's tweet was in response to Fedorov urging the billionaire to help provide internet access to the region.

"While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," Fedorov wrote on Saturday.

WHAT IS STARLINK?: Inside the satellite business that could make Elon Musk a trillionaire.

AMERICANS AT HIGHER RISK OF CYBERATTACKS: What you should do right now

Starlink aims to deliver broadband internet access to rural and remote areas by launching clusters of satellites into low-orbit Earth using rockets from SpaceX, Musk's aerospace company.

Last December, Starlink launched 48 more satellites off the coast of Florida.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine gets Starlink internet hardware after plea to Elon Musk

