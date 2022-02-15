U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.76
    +58.09 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,896.94
    +330.77 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,102.04
    +311.12 (+2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.16
    +52.37 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.05
    -3.41 (-3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    -14.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6250
    +0.0750 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,085.98
    +1,834.94 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.90
    +19.31 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Ukraine faces more cyberattacks amid Russian invasion fears

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
A soldier of the Honour Guard stands in front of the Defence Ministry and General Staff headquarters during a ceremony in tribute to fallen defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine January 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Ukraine is grappling with more cyberattacks as fears of an imminent Russian invasion reach their climax. Netblocks and Gizmodo report Ukraine's defense ministry and two state-owned banks, Oshchadbank and Privatbank, have suffered denial-of-service attacks flooding their sites with traffic. The country's armed forces website also appears to have suffered an attack. BuzzFeed's Christopher Miller described consequences for many Ukranians, including difficulties using some ATMs and other banking services.

The attacks weren't directly attributed to Russia, but they came a month after Ukraine blamed its neighbor for a campaign that played havoc with dozens of government websites. The perpetrators used purely destructive malware disguised as ransomware to inflict significant damage. Russia has previously been accused of relying on cyberwarfare to disrupt and influence political rivals like the European Union and the US, although it has repeatedly denied involvement.

The concern, as you might imagine, is that Russia might be using cyberattacks like these to cause havoc ahead of an invasion the US claimed could happen as soon as tomorrow (February 16th). In theory, it might be more difficult for Ukraine to mount an effective response. The January attacks came and went without military action, however, and these latest incidents wouldn't do much to thwart the Ukrainian military or its allies. If Russia is involved, the disruptions might represent pressure tactics to extract concessions, such as a promise not to join NATO.

Recommended Stories

  • Cyberattacks hit Ukrainian government sites, major banks

    A series of cyberattacks on Tuesday knocked the websites of Ukrainian government offices and major banks offline, Ukrainian authorities said, attacks that came amid strong tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. It was too early to know, however, if the apparently low-level denial-of-service attacks might be a smokescreen for more serious and damaging cyber mischief. Escalating fears about a Russian invasion of Ukraine eased slightly as Russia sent signals Tuesday that it might be pulling back from the brink, but Western powers demanded proof.

  • Zelenskiy urges Ukrainian politicians and business leaders who fled country to return

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urged state officials, politicians, and business leaders who have recently left the country to return to Ukraine within 24 hours to show unity with the nation amid fears of an impending Russian invasion. Ukrainian media reported that some lawmakers and top businessmen had fled the country last weekend after the United States, Britain and other Western countries advised their citizens to leave Ukraine urgently. "Return to your people and to your country, which was the source of your factories and fortunes," Zelenskiy said.

  • New Cyber Onslaught Could Give Away Putin’s Next Big Move

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesUkraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Services websites were down Tuesday as the result of an apparent cyberattack, in what some fear could be just the latest Russian effort to cause confusion and disruption in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin weighs invading Ukraine.The banks, Privatbank and Oshadbank, are also under attack, Ukraine’s cybersecurity agency, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection warned Tuesday, with some users reportin

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Liz Truss warns Putin to ‘step away’ and says time is running out

    It comes as Vladimir Putin denied an invasion is imminent and claimed Russian soldiers were withdrawing from the border.

  • US should brace for potential Russian cyberattacks: expert

    Despite reports Russia is pulling some troops from Ukraine's border, the U.S. government and political scientists are warning of potential cyber attacks between the U.S. and Russia if the conflict escalates.

  • Oil ends down by nearly 4% from a 7-year high as Russia says some troops returning to base

    Oil futures post a loss of nearly 4% on Tuesday as Russia says some troops are returning to base after military exercises near the border with Ukraine.

  • Universal Audio is getting into premium microphones

    The company is moving beyond audio interfaces and plugins with its latest products.

  • Exclusive: FBI and DHS warn U.S. officials of possible Russian cyberattacks linked to invasion of Ukraine

    The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned law enforcement, military and others charged with overseeing critical U.S. infrastructure to be prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks in conjunction with a possible invasion of Ukraine.

  • The economic toll if Russia invades Ukraine

    There's a lot that could happen besides a full Russian invasion of Ukraine. There's also the chance of a relief rally if diplomacy prevails.

  • Overnight Defense & National Security — Ukraine's warning sets off invasion rumors

    It's Monday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Wednesday will be a day of unity, as he addressed reports that a Russian invasion of his country could begin that day. The warning, which came the same day the U.S. announced it will...

  • Epson's latest laser projector uses new pixel shift tech to output 4K at 120Hz

    Epson has unveiled a new long-throw laser projector that delivers a claimed "zero compromise" 4K picture thanks to new pixel shifting technology.

  • Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion

    While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin has cast the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as “hysteria” and “madness,” and many Russians believe that Washington is deliberately stoking panic and fomenting tensions to trigger a conflict for domestic reasons. Putin's angry rhetoric about NATO's plans to expand to Russia's “doorstep” and its refusal to hear Moscow's concerns has struck a chord with the public, tapping into a sense of betrayal by the West after the end of the Cold War and widespread suspicion about Western designs.

  • Spring Hill BOMA discusses traffic-calming on Stewart Campbell Point Road

    Spring Hill leaders are considering implementing traffic calming practices along Stewart Campbell Point Road, which the city considers a "high priority" to deter speeders.

  • The Rams went all-in to win Super Bowl LVI, and their superstar roster delivered

    Yahoo Sports' Liz Loza, Shalise Manza Young and Charles Robinson discuss how the&nbsp;Rams built their Super Bowl winning team differently. The Rams have not made a first round pick since 2016, and don't own a first round pick until 2024. Instead, they traded picks for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller, and signed Odell Beckham Jr. and it worked. However, it was homegrown wide receiver Cooper Kupp that delivered when it meant the most. Did Kupp just&nbsp;cap off the greatest season we've ever seen from a wide receiver with the Super Bowl MVP Award? Can the Rams keep this roster&nbsp;together to run it back next season? Or will the price tag for their superstar talent require a makeover?

  • A Ukraine invasion could send gas prices over $5 in some areas

    Oil prices threaten to top $100 a barrel.

  • VR-related claims increased by 31 percent in 2021, says UK insurance firm

    Insurer Aviva said last year it saw a 31 percent increase in home contents claims involving VR headsets and a 68 percent overall increase since 2016.

  • New Honeywell engine picked to power contender for US Army's next helicopter

    A new engine from Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace will power a helicopter that's vying to become the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft.

  • Kristi Yamaguchi Addresses Kamila Valieva Controversy: 'Not Within the Olympic Ideals'

    Young Russian athlete Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the women's figure skating event despite testing positive for a banned drug in December 2021

  • FBI says BlackByte ransomware group has breached critical US infrastructure

    Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers have confirmed the security breach.

  • FAA delays its decision on SpaceX environmental review at Boca Chica launch site

    SpaceX has to wait until March 28th to find out if the FAA is giving it clearance to launch Starship flights out of its facility in Boca Chica, Texas.