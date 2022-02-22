U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,304.93
    -43.94 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,638.70
    -440.48 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,374.36
    -173.71 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.55
    -20.78 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    +1.93 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0030 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9000
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,711.51
    -445.11 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.84
    +24.54 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Ukraine: EU deploys cyber rapid-response team

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·2 min read
EU flag and cyber
EU flag and cyber

A cyber rapid-response team (CRRT) is being deployed across Europe, after a call for help from Ukraine.

The newly formed team of eight to 12 experts, from Lithuania, Croatia, Poland, Estonia, Romania, and the Netherlands, has committed to help defend Ukraine from cyber-attacks - remotely and on site in the country.

An official warned attacks were likely.

"We can see that cyber-measures are an important part of Russia's hybrid toolkit," the CRRT official said.

It comes after the UK and the US blamed Russia for cyber-attacks earlier this month that temporarily took a small number of Ukrainian banking and government websites offline.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence tweeted: "In response to Ukraine request, [we] are activating [a] Lithuanian-led cyber rapid-response team, which will help Ukrainian institutions to cope with growing cyber-threats. #StandWithUkraine."

CRRTs are a European Union initiative to deepen defence and co-operation between member states.

They are said to be equipped with commonly developed cyber-toolkits designed to detect, recognise and mitigate cyber-threats.

An official said the team was "composed of different cyber-expertise, such as incident response, forensics, vulnerability assessment, to be able to react to a variety of scenarios".

Russia has previously been accused of so-called hybrid warfare, combining cyber-attacks with traditional military activity, in Georgia and Crimea.

The EU and Ukraine blamed Russia after thousands of people in multiple cities in Ukraine experienced power cuts, in 2015 and 2016, when hackers temporarily shut off electricity substations.

The US, UK and EU also blamed it for the hugely disruptive NotPetya wiper attack.

Experts say about 2,000 NotPetya attacks were launched in 2017, mainly aimed at Ukraine but the malicious software spread globally, causing billions of dollars of damage to computer systems across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Moscow denies being behind the attack, calling such claims "Russophobic".

Recommended Stories

  • Putin calls for international recognition of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine

    Contrasts Russian territorial takeover in southern Ukraine with world's reaction to Kosovo's independence drive.

  • Romania prepared to accept 500K Ukrainian refugees, official says

    Romania is prepared to accept 500,000 Ukrainian refugees if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, according to the country's defense minister, Reuters reported."There are several estimates, but we could receive over 500,000 refugees, that is ... the number for which we have prepared alongside the interior ministry and other institutions," Defense Minister Vasile Dîncu said."There is a plan prepared for all large cities, there are areas for this...

  • The Russian oligarchs threatened with 'unprecedented' sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

    The three oligarchs now placed under sanctions were branded Vladimir Putin’s “cronies” by Boris Johnson. One of them is reported to have attended the KGB’s elite spy training school with Mr Putin and they remain lifelong friends, while another has known the Russian president since childhood.

  • These Indianapolis roads will get stripped and resurfaced in 2022

    Indianapolis crews will begin work on a list of streets needing strip-patching -- a more than filling potholes -- which will improve road conditions.

  • OPEC+ Sees No Need to Pump Faster as Oil Heads Toward $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Several key OPEC+ members see no need to accelerate output increases even as oil heads toward $100 a barrel amid worsening tension over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapIraq and Ni

  • Indian weddings: The priciest party of your life

    It’s the stuff of Bollywood dreams, come to life—the big fat Indian wedding has withstood the test of time, economic turbulence, social reform, and even modern technology. But when you factor in pent-up pandemic demand, can India’s $50 billion industry possibly keep it up? Sponsored by Alumni Ventures Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher https://player.

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto

  • Russia 'will be more isolated than ever' from the world, strategist says

    Russia's actions against Ukraine will have a corresponding negative impact on the country, says Greg Valliere, AGF chief U.S. policy strategist.

  • Oil and natural-gas prices surge after Russia orders troops to Ukraine

    Energy prices, notably natural gas and crude, climb sharply on Tuesday, amid the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

  • Rouble, Russian stocks pare heavy losses after Putin sends troops to Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble rebounded from a near two-year low and shares in major Russian banks leapt on Tuesday after Britain announced the first but relatively modest sanctions after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. The rouble on Monday suffered its biggest one-day drop since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic after President Vladimir Putin recognised the two regions as independent, but it regained some ground in volatile trade as the first round of penalties proved to be less harmful than feared. Britain imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires but stopped short of targeting major lenders, such as state-controlled Sberbank and VTB.

  • Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark near Bimini

    A 51-year-old fisherman was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas. He was pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.

  • Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is coming

    Russia's foreign ministry announced it will evacuate its embassy staff from Ukraine as soon as possible, citing "repeated attacks" by Ukrainians since 2014.The big picture: The evacuation comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his clearest indication yet that Russian troops would launch an invasion further into Ukraine, saying the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized on Monday extend to territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces. [Read the latest updates.]Get marke

  • A Macy’s e-commerce spinoff would be ‘deadly’ for the retailer, analyst says

    Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings for Home Depot and Macy's.

  • Belarus: NATO pullback will factor into Russian troop withdrawal

    The withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus amid heightened tensions with Ukraine would primarily depend on NATO pulling back its own forces from the region, the head of the Belarusian army said on Monday, according to Reuters. "The Russian Armed Forces' units will return to their permanent bases only when an objective need for that arises and when we decide," Viktor Gulevich said."In no small measure this will also depend on our Western...

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 big companies that could be hammered

    Several multinational giant corporations could see their sales and profits hit amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Exclusive-Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

    If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swath of low- and high-tech U.S. and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. President Joe Biden would achieve that by requiring that companies seeking to ship an expanded list of goods to Russia obtain licenses from the United States, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said. The measures, whose details have not been previously reported, are part of an initial suite of export control penalties that the United States has prepared to damage Russia's economy, targeting everything from lasers to telecoms equipment and maritime items.

  • Donald Trump-Tied SPAC Gains as His Truth Social App Tops Apple’s Free List

    (Bloomberg) -- The impassioned retail investors who made the shell company tied to Donald Trump’s media venture the best performer of its kind just unleashed a new wave of support. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the W

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market has struggled in recent months, especially in the tech sector. Investors are increasingly worried about the economic impact of high inflation and potential interest rate hikes, both of which threaten to slow consumer spending.