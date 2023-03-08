Ukraine Friends Ships 22 Ambulances to Ukraine from Port of Baltimore

First U.S. Shipment of Ambulances by Ukraine Friends & Volunteer Ambulance Corps

NEW YORK, NY and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Ukraine Friends ( www.Ukrainefriends.org ), a non-profit established as a collective humanitarian response to the invasion of Ukraine, with assistance from The Volunteer Ambulance Corps, is for the first time shipping ambulances from the United States to Ukraine. So far, the organization has sent 90 ambulances to Ukraine from within all areas of Europe.

Later today, the 22 ambulances, coming from Route 11 Automotive, a used truck dealership in Harrisonburg, VA, will be loaded onto a waiting cargo ship at the Port of Baltimore for transport to the front lines of the Ukraine conflict. Upon arrival in Europe, the units will be packed to the brim with vital medical supplies and solar powered equipment to be earmarked for service on the front lines of the war by the volunteer soldiers of the Ukraine Territorial Defense Force (TDF).

"Russian troops regularly target ambulances - a clear violation of Article 19 of the Geneva Convention," said Joe Sullivan, CEO of Ukraine Friends. "And the Ukrainian forces lose up to 8 per day to shelling by Russian troops. These ambulances will save lives - both civilian and volunteer military personnel, who need urgent medical transport amid constant Russian bombardment of their homeland."

Ambulances are provided with help from several logistics professionals who support the efforts of Ukraine Friends: WeShield, KOACORE, MSA Group, JS Industrial Supplies, and more.

"We are very grateful to our donors and partners who have collaborated and sacrificed to make this specific delivery possible," said Sullivan. "We are also indebted to the many people who have contributed financially to support our efforts to keep Ukrainian citizens as safe as possible during this unimaginable and chaotic time."

About Ukraine Friends:

Ukraine Friends, a mission of 501c3 Worldwide Friends, is a U.S.-based organization founded by entrepreneurs, veterans and healthcare and development professionals as an emergency response to Russia's unjustified aggression against Ukraine. We deliver critical help on the ground by providing aid as needs evolve, focused on getting these supplies directly into the hands of those in need. From evacuation to reconstruction, Ukraine Friends is prepared for the long road ahead.

