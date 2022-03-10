U.S. markets closed

Ukraine may move its top-secret data and servers abroad

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fears that Russia could steal top-secret government documents has caused Ukrainian authorities to explore potentially moving its data and servers to another country, reported Reuters. While the original plan is still to protect the country’s IT infrastructure, moving the most sensitive data to another location is a viable Plan B, Victor Zhora— the deputy chief of Ukraine's information protection arm—told the news service.

Ukraine has already faced a litany of aggressive cyberattacks from the neighboring nation, including last month’s penetration of its military and energy networks. Russia also attempted to interfere with Ukraine’s 2014 presidential election and regularly launches attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, leading to outages that last for days.

The Ukrainian government made the precautionary move of migrating its computer systems in Kyiv in 2014, following Russia’s occupation of Crimea. Ukrainian cyber teams have developed plans to disable infrastructure and transfer back-ups if its networks become compromised, Zhora told Politico.

But the fact that Ukraine’s most sensitive data is centralized in Kyiv presents a problem if Russia’s military occupies the capital. At the time of publication, Russian troops are currently encircling Kyiv, and experts estimate they could attack the city within days. Ukraine is already moving some sensitive data and servers to remote areas, out of Russia’s reach.

Ukraine hasn't released details on where it might attempt to relocate its sensitive governmental data, but shifting it to an allied nation might provide more than just physical distance from Russian's military. Reuters reported that cyberattacks against said data, were it stored within the borders of an ally nation, might trigger NATO’s collective defense clause, which requires all member nations to respond if one is attacked.

For now, Ukraine’s Parliament still has to give its seal of approval before the nation’s sensitive data can be moved.

  • BlackRock's Fink says Russia essentially cut off from global capital markets

    In a statement on LinkedIn, Fink said American brands like McDonald's Corp, PepsiCo, and Visa Inc suspending or curtailing their operations in Russia was helping isolate the country's economy from the global financial system and showed the commitment of major brands to "go beyond profit". Earlier this month, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds.

  • What’s In the $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

    The omnibus spending bill that appears on track to pass tonight includes all 12 annual appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022 along with more funding to support Ukraine and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion there. The bill would provide $730 billion for non-defense spending and $782 billion for defense spending, with $743 billion of the latter amount slated directly for the Pentagon. Both defense and non-defense spending would increase by $42 billion relative to the previous year — a parit

  • Ukrainian officials demand cease-fire so repairs can be made at Chernobyl

  • Nine women accuse Sony of systemic sexism in a potential class-action lawsuit

    Today, eight women joined the ongoing suit and shared their stories with the court.

  • Biden's crypto order spurs jump in bitcoin price

    The price of bitcoin jumped after President Biden signed an executive order Tuesday to review U.S. oversight of cryptocurrencies, a sign of regulation to come. According to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk, Bitcoin's price rose almost 9 percent, reaching $41,944 as of Wednesday evening. Biden ordered officials a number of government agencies to study how the government should monitor and regulate the booming industry. The order asked the...

  • China Stocks in U.S. Rally as Dip Buyers Help Halt Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. got a boost as dip buyers helped halt a five-day losing streak after the shares rollercoastered during the Asia trading day.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia

  • Capcom's 'Exoprimal' isn't 'Dino Crisis' and that's OK

    Just when you thought video games were getting too serious comes Capcom with Exoprimal, an entirely new IP that will see you and your friends facing off endless waves of dinosaurs that fall from the sky.

  • I Tried Hair Slugging, TikTok's New Favorite Hair Hack

    "Hair slugging" is a new beauty hack going viral on TikTok. It involves applying oil to your hair before bed, then putting your hair in a sock before going to sleep.

  • Missouri House approves concealed carry of weapons on public transportation, in churches

    One lawmaker invoked the Olathe East High School shooting in calling for passage of the bill.

  • 'The DioField Chronicle' is a new strategy RPG that looks like 'Final Fantasy Tactics'

    If what you loved about Final Fantasy Tactics was its sprawling story and iconic art by Akihiko Yoshida, you're in luck because DioField looks to have both on offer.

  • Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend: Reports

    A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening. A source said the plane experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Sony halts PlayStation hardware and software sales in Russia

    Sony has halted PlayStation sales in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion, including from the online PlayStation Store.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' teaser trailer reveals a Jedi on the run

    Disney+ has released a teaser trailer for its 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series, and it's clear the Jedi will have to fight to survive the Empire.

  • Rivian's price hike leads to a shareholder lawsuit

    Rivian is facing a shareholder lawsuit after raising the price of its electric vehicles and subsequently reversing course for current reservation holders.

  • Ukrainian Orchestra Holds Concert for Peace in Kyiv Square

    The orchestra performed Ukraine's national anthem as a call for peace while Russian troops advanced on the country's capital city. Ukrainian Orchestra Holds Concert for Peace in Kyiv Square Carys Anderson

  • 'Returnal' gets a free co-op mode on March 22nd

    Maybe now you'll be able to finish the game.

  • EU leaders tackle escape route from Russian fossil fuels

    European Union leaders will tackle ways to wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels on Thursday and debate how quickly to ditch their key supplier, with countries split over whether to sanction oil and gas imports as Moscow wages war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Brussels to unveil plans this week to reduce reliance on Europe's top gas supplier this year and end it within the decade. A draft of the summit statement, seen by Reuters, would agree to phase out the EU's dependency on imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, including by ramping up liquefied natural gas imports and speeding up deployment of renewable energy.

  • Mississippi advances bill against COVID vaccine mandates

    Anyone in Mississippi could cite “a sincerely held religious objection” to avoid a public or private employer's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, under a bill that advanced Wednesday at the state Capitol. COVID-19 vaccine mandates have not been widespread in Mississippi, but Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, said President Joe Biden’s attempt to set a mandate for federal contractors could have caused big problems for Mississippi’s largest private employer, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

  • Judge rules voting machine maker Smartmatic can proceed with its lawsuit against Fox News

    The company also accused Rudy Giuliani of making false election rigging claims in a $2.7 billion defamation suit.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine prepares potential move of sensitive data to another country -official

