Ukraine House Davos to Open May 23 - 25 in Switzerland

·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska will headline this year's Ukraine House Davos alongside the World Economic Forum's annual meeting next week, appearing virtually from Ukraine.

Ukraine House Davos

The First Couple will be joined by government officials and global policy makers, humanitarian activists and international economists, business leaders, journalists, and supporters of a free Ukraine. They will gather in Davos, Switzerland, to stand with Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their sovereignty and freedom. Thanks to the generosity of the Davos community, which graciously provided a venue and services at no charge, Ukraine House Davos returns in 2022, for its fourth year alongside the World Economic Forum.

Centrally located at Promenade 63 in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on Monday May 23rd at 12:00 pm through 10 pm on Wednesday May 25th.

Ukraine entered 2022 as a peaceful, democratic, freedom-loving European country with a 1,500-year-history. The country's peace and promise was shattered on February 24 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The world watched in horror as atrocities mounted in Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and throughout the country. The West, alongside allied governments and conscious citizens across the globe, united in an unprecedented show of support, and deep admiration for the strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

The Russian invaders underestimated the courage of the Ukrainian people and their fearless and inspirational leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the widespread backing of the international community.

"This year's Ukraine House will amplify the country's voice on this global stage at this defining moment, hosting critical and timely dialogue aimed at further unifying and informing the response of the international community," said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos. "World-class Ukrainian and international speakers will focus on what is at the top of Ukraine's agenda today, including security, war crimes, sanctions, digital defense, humanitarian aid, rebuilding and revitalizing Ukraine, and much more."

Ukraine House has brought together stellar speakers; registration and full list at www.UkraineHouseDavos.com:

·  President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

·  First Lady Olena Zelenska

·  Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

·  Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

·  Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

·  Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

·  Iryna Venediktova, Prosecutor General of Ukraine (videolink)

·  Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

·  Artem Rybchenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland;

·  Dr. Alexander Rodnyansky, Economic Adviser to President of Ukraine

·  Anton Drobovych, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance

·  Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of Naftohaz

·  Ambassador Simon Pidoux, Special Envoy to the Ukraine Recovery Conference

·  Odile Renaud-Basso, President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

·  Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation

·  Dr Jörg Frieden, Chairman of the Board, Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM)

·  Francesca Bosco, Chief of Strategy, Cyber Peace Institute

·  Bozhidar Bozhanov, Minister of E-Governance Republic of Bulgaria

·  Khashayar Carl Farmanbar, Minister for Energy and Digital Development of Sweden

·  Eglė Markevičiūtė, Vice-Minister, Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania

·  Petr Očko, Deputy Minister of Digitisation and Innovation, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic

·  Veronika Remišová, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic

·  Janusz Cieszyński, Poland's Secretary of State, Government Plenipotentiary for Cybersecurity

·  Luukas Ilves, Government CIO of Estonia

·  Gatis Ozols, Deputy State Secretary of Ministry of Environmental Protection & Regional Development of Latvia

·  Iurie Țurcanu, Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalization of Moldova

·  Benedikt Wechsler, Chef Digitalization FDFA

·  Mark Boris Andrijanič, Minister of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Slovenia

·  Oleg Sentsov, Ukrainian filmmaker, activist, and Sakharov Prize winner

·  Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Laureate economist

·  Liev Schreiber, Co-Founder of BlueCheck Ukraine, actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and narrator

·  Timothy Snyder, the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale

·  Keith W. Dayton, retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army, Director, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies

·  Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs

·  Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director, McCain Institute

·  Paul Grod, President, Ukrainian World Congress

·  Natalie A. Jaresko, Former Executive Director, Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, Ukraine's Minister of Finance 2014-2016

·  Jonathan Swan, Emmy Award winning journalist, political reporter for Axios

·  Matthew Kaminski, Editor-in-chief, POLITICO

·  Katya Soldak, Editorial Director, Forbes Media's International Editions

Ukraine House Davos is led by Executive Director Alexa Chopivsky and co-organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Western NIS Enterprise Fund; and Horizon Capital. In its first three years, Ukraine House Davos attracted over 20,000 visitors; the most recent Ukraine House alone gathered nearly 400,000 social media views, and posts received nearly 2.2 million impressions from around the world. We invite you to visit our website www.UkraineHouseDavos.com to discover more.

Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is comprised of four women who volunteer their efforts to produce this event:

  • Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO, Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF)

  • Svitlana Grytsenko, Victor Pinchuk Foundation

  • Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital,

  • Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos

Follow the event via social media on #ukrainehousedavos and at:

Twitter: @UKRHouseDavos
Facebook: @ukrainehousedavos
Instagram: @Ukraine.House.Davos

LinkedIn: UkraineHouseDavos
YouTube: ukrainehousedavos

www.ukrainehousedavos.com

About Ukraine House Davos

Contact:   nb@ashbright.com or  media@ukrainehousedavos.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823103/Ukraine_House_Davos_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823104/Ukraine_House_Davos_2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ukraine-house-davos-to-open-may-23--25-in-switzerland-301552356.html

SOURCE Ukraine House Davos

