Ukraine: iA Financial Group donates $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group announces a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund.

The funds raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief efforts, support affected individuals and communities in their long-term recovery, build resiliency and conduct other essential humanitarian activities in response to emerging needs in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including among displaced populations.

"We would like to express our support to the Ukrainian communities in Canada and in the United States, which are represented among our employees, distributors and clients," stated Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Financial Group. "Our thoughts and hopes for a peaceful resolution of this conflict are with you."

