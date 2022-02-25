U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,342.04
    +698.47 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Ukraine invasion: Russia restricts access to Facebook

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·2 min read
Facebook app on phone
Facebook said it had refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned news organisations.

Russia has limited access to Facebook over the platform's stance on the accounts of several Moscow-backed news outlets amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor accused the network of "censorship" and violating "the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens".

Facebook said it had refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned news organisations.

The move came a day after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.

It is unclear what the regulator restrictions mean, or to what extent Facebook's parent company Meta's other platforms - WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram - are affected.

The regulator had demanded Facebook lift the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.

It said that Meta had "ignored" these requests.

Sir Nick Clegg, vice-president of global affairs at Meta, said Russian authorities "ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling" the outlets' content.

"We refused," he said.

But he made clear he wanted Russians to continue to use Meta's platforms.

"Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action", Sir Nick said, and the company wants "them to continue to make their voices heard".

Many state-owned media outlets in Russia have painted a largely positive picture of Russian military advances in Ukraine, calling the invasion a "special military operation" that had been forced on Moscow.

On Thursday Meta said it had set up a "special operations centre" to monitor content about the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage

Russia has its own Facebook equivalents, VK and Odnoklassniki, but Facebook is also popular in the country - as is Meta-owned Instagram.

On Friday, US Senator Mark Warner said Facebook, YouTube and other social media services had "a clear responsibility to ensure that your products are not used to facilitate human rights abuses".

Meta, has been under pressure to label misinformation - and has been working with outside fact-checkers, including Reuters.

Moscow has also increased pressure on domestic media, threatening to block reports that contain what it describes as "false information" regarding its invasion of Ukraine.

Twitter also told the BBC that its safety and integrity teams were "disrupting attempts to amplify false and misleading information and to advance the speed and scale of our enforcement".

Recommended Stories

  • White House asks Congress for $6.4 billion for Ukraine crisis

    The White House asked Congress on Friday to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country this week, Biden administration and congressional aides said. "In a recent conversation with lawmakers, the administration identified the need for additional U.S. humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

  • Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' is coming exclusively on Disney+—find out when and how

    Relive the musical magic of Steven Spielberg's acclaimed remake of 'West Side Story' exclusively on Disney+ starting March 2. Find out how to sign up.

  • Ukraine Evacuations

    Local residents watching Ukraine conflict closely

  • Nikki Haley says Biden admin should demand Russia be expelled from UN Human Rights Council

    FIRST ON FOX: Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday said the Biden administration should call for Russia to be expelled from the controversial U.N. Human Rights Council in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Here's One Way to Trade Volatility After This Week's Market

    This week's market volatility may be based on a worrisome global event, but it does present opportunities for savvy investors looking to find wins until normalization resumes, a market expert said Friday. Stephen Mathai-Davis, a trader and founder of AI robo-investing platform Q.ai, told TheStreet on Friday that options remain a solid bet, as do other specific volatility plays. Given the rapid rise in implied volatilities, it might make sense to consider selling near-time volatility as the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine evolves, he said.

  • US study misrepresented in false posts about PCR tests

    Multiple social media posts circulating in South Korea claim that a 2020 research paper by academics at Johns Hopkins University in the US shows PCR swab tests for Covid-19 are actually "covert vaccinations". These posts are false; Johns Hopkins University told AFP its scientists performed laboratory experiments on devices that "have been neither tested nor used for vaccine delivery". As of February 23, no Covid-19 vaccines have been administered through swabs."Johns Hopkins researchers said get

  • Thousands Gather in Georgia's Capital to Protest Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    Thousands of people protested in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, on February 25, calling for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Georgian service shows demonstrators outside parliament buildings on Friday.The crowd was also calling for the resignation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said, after he announced on Friday he would not join international sanctions on Russia. Credit: RFE/RL’s Georgian Service via Storyful

  • U.N. Security Council members look to act on Ukraine, but doomed to fail

    United Nations Security Council members are preparing to put forward a draft resolution on Ukraine that will call out Russia over its actions toward its neighbor, said a Security Council diplomat, but the move is doomed to fail. It will not be adopted by the 15-member council as Russia is a veto power - along with the United States, France, Britain and China - but it gives Washington and allies a chance to show that Moscow is internationally isolated over its actions on Ukraine. The council will not take any action on a draft resolution at an emergency meeting later on Wednesday, diplomats said.

  • 2024 Hopefuls Audition at CPAC, Yet Trump Reigns Supreme

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyORLANDO, Fla.—The first two days of the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference served as a field test for 2024 presidential candidates, with rumored hopefuls like Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, and Mike Pompeo each pitching their own vision for America—to an audience that seemingly only wanted to live in Trump’s.Trump’s presence loomed large throughout the confab even before he was scheduled to deliver Saturday evening’s keynote addres

  • Lynn wins another tournament, remains No. 1 in Mizuno WGCA Division II Coaches Poll

    Lynn is once again the top-ranked team in the Div. II coaches poll.

  • Black and Latinx Company Uses Blockchain to House Homeless Families

    Black and Latinx company, EquityCoin, Inc. created the first digital token on the blockchain. EquityCoin, Inc. provides apartments for those in danger of becoming homeless.

  • CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

    Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

  • Veteran non-profit says it rescued dozens of Americans trapped in Ukraine

    Project Dynamo says it has rescued 33 Americans since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. However, the group reports at least another 1,000 have requested assistance.

  • Former Baylor coach Art Briles hired as offensive coordinator for Hue Jackson at Grambling

    Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has been named the offensive coordinator at Grambling State, joining Hue Jackson.

  • 62 percent of voters say Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president: poll

    A majority of American voters say that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine had former President Trump still been in office, according to a new survey released on Friday.A new Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll survey released Friday found that 62 percent of those polled believed Putin would not be moving against Ukraine if Trump had been president. When looking strictly at the answers of...

  • Moody's warns of pushing Russia into junk territory after invasion of Ukraine

    Russia currently has an investment grade rating of "Baa3" and a downgrade will lower its rating to "junk" status. Fitch on Friday downgraded Ukraine's sovereign rating by three notches to "CCC" from "B", pushing it deeper into "junk" territory. The invasion triggered sanctions from the United States and its European allies against some of Russia's top banks, military exports and members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

  • Can the AG build border wall? Bush political ad assumes you’re dumb enough to fall for that

    It would sure be nice if candidates talked about doing the job they’re actually running for. [Opinion]

  • Louisville police investigate after man dropped off at hospital dies

    Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off Friday morning at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

  • Canelo moves up to fight Bivol for light heavyweight crown

    Undisputed world super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez of Mexico will fight undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol for his World Boxing Association light-heavyweight title on May 7, Alvarez confirmed Friday.

  • Kendall Jenner just shared a completely naked photoshoot

    Kendall Jenner goes completely naked in new photoshoot with iD magazine, and fans say she's breaking the internet.