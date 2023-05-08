Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Downs 35 Drones, Missiles Hit Odesa Region

(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked the Kyiv region with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. All the drones, which came from the Bryansk region of Russia, were shot down by air defense. The Odesa region was attacked overnight by missiles.

The European Commission has proposed sanctions on seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group said he’d been promised sufficient ammunition by Russia’s military to continue a campaign in Bakhmut in Ukraine’s east, walking back a threat to abandon the battle.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Sets May 9 as Day of Europe in Ukraine (11:20 a.m.)

In a further break from the Soviet past and from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked parliament to move the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War to May 8. Previously, Kyiv celebrated the event together with Russia on May 9.

“Unfortunately, evil has returned,” Zelenskiy said in a video address. “And all those old evils that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated.” Zelenskiy also set May 9 as a Day of Europe to commemorate “our historic unity – the unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and will defeat ruscism.”

Ukraine Downs all 35 Russian Drones, Missiles Hit Odesa Region (8:20 a.m.)

Russia attacked the Kyiv region with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. All the drones, which came from the Bryansk region of Russia, were shot down by air defense.

The Odesa region was attacked overnight by eight missiles, the southern military command said on Facebook. Missiles hit a plant in the Odesa region and a recreation facility on the Black Sea coast. The missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 bombers.

EU Plans Sanctions on Seven Chinese Companies, FT Says (8:15 a.m.)

The European Commission has proposed sanctions on seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported citing a sanction proposal.

3HC Semiconductors, King-Pai Technology, Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology were among companies on the list, the paper said ahead of discussions by European Union member states on a new package of sanctions this week. The commission is also proposing sanctions on some Iranian companies involved in the manufacture and supply of drones to Russia.

