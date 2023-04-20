Ukraine Latest: US Will Provide $325 Million More in Weapons

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a new package of weapons for Ukraine valued at as much as $325 million to be taken from US stockpiles, the 36th such drawdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s push to enlist China’s help to sketch out parameters for possible talks between Russia and Ukraine has drawn criticism from some allies who think that such an effort is premature and fear it could undermine European unity.

US Task Force Seeks to Transfer Seized Assets (6:05 a.m.)

The chief of the Justice Department unit charged with seizing assets connected to violators of sanctions against Russia said the program “cuts the purse strings from the Kremlin,” and that Congress could help it to do more.

Andrew Adams, the director of Task Force KleptoCapture, said in an interview Wednesday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” that lawmakers could provide the authority to funnel proceeds of the seizures export control violations to Ukraine.

The Justice Department currently only has the authority to convey proceeds to Ukraine from assets seized from sanctions evasions.

US to Provide Ammunition in Latest Round of Aid (7:42 p.m.)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the latest package of weapons for Ukraine includes “more ammunition for US- provided HIMARS rocket systems and anti-armor systems as well as additional artillery rounds.”

