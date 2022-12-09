Ukraine Latest: US Readies Sanctions on Russia Over Human Rights

(Bloomberg) -- The US is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia and China for what it describes as human rights abuses by both countries, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The European Union is set to boost the size of a fund to finance weapons for Ukraine by at least €2 billion ($2.1 billion) as early as next week and the facility could be topped up later, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Ukraine’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at 25% as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned citizens that shutdowns will continue across most of the country even as workers race to repair damage to power infrastructure inflicted by Russian attacks.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Over the past day Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Belogorivka in the Luhansk region and Klishchiivka, Maryinka in the Donetsk region, the General Staff of Ukraine said on Facebook.

IMF to Discuss Ukraine Monitoring Program (11:40 a.m.)

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board will discuss Ukraine monitoring program Dec. 19, the Washington-based lender said on its website.

Ukraine is seeking a non-cash monitoring program from the IMF as a bridge to a full-fledged multi-billion financial lifeline to help shore up its reserves and budget needs.

France’s TotalEnergies Flags $3.7 Billion Hit on Novatek (11:31 a.m.)

TotalEnergies will write down the $3.7 billion value of its 19.4% stake in natural gas producer Novatek PJSC, becoming the latest western company to distance itself from Russian energy assets after the invasion of Ukraine.

The French energy company is unable to sell its holding in Novatek due to a combination of shareholder agreements and international sanctions, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

Erdogan Says Will Talk With Putin on Grains Corridor (10:25 a.m.)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Erdogan also said he will speak with Zelenskiy after that on the grains shipment corridor.

Russia Likely Got Iranian Drones Resupplied, UK Says (10:17 a.m.)

Russia has likely received a resupply of Iranian drones after exhausting its previous stock, according to an intelligence update from the UK defense ministry.

Ukraine’s military reported that Russia launched single-attack drones on Dec. 6 and 7, three weeks after the previous drone attack, the ministry said on Twitter.

Region of Kherson Under Russian Attacks (9:28 a.m.)

Russia hit Kherson region with mortars, artillery and salvo systems almost 70 times over the past day, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff. Eight people were injured and residences, a hospital and other civilian infrastructure were damaged, Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Kremlin Says Griner-Bout Swap Doesn’t Signal Better Ties (9:20 a.m.)

The Kremlin said the talks that led to the swap of imprisoned US basketball star Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout focused exclusively on that deal and aren’t likely to lead to any broader improvement in ties.

“It would be wrong to make any hypothetical conclusions that this could be a step out of the crisis that we face in bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestiya in a video interview. Those ties “remain in a sad state.”

The US and its allies have cut off most links with Moscow over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

US Readies Sanctions Against Russia, China Over Human Rights (4:42 a.m.)

The sanctions against Russia were expected to focus on the nation’s efforts to procure weapons — especially drones — from countries including Iran, which is also under heavy US sanctions. The penalties against Chinese entities will focus on that country’s fishing industry, the official said, who asked not to be named to discuss actions that haven’t yet been announced.

A majority of the sanctions to be unveiled Friday will be levied under the Global Magnitsky Act, a law that expanded the use of economic sanctions to cases of human rights violations. The measure is named for Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in Russian custody after accusing officials in that country of corruption.

